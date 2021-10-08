Although neither is currently state-ranked, two of northeast Nebraska’s best high school volleyball teams--Class C1’s 18-7 Battle Creek and Class C2’s 13-7 Norfolk Catholic--squared off in a five-set thriller at the Norfolk Catholic Activities Center.
During a back-and-forth match filled with 38-separate tie scores and 16 lead exchanges among the five sets, team play by both squads was on full display.
For Battle Creek, the task at hand was coping with the Knights' block, and the Bravettes did so with patience and resilience. As a result Battle Creek downed the Knights 3-2, winning 25-19, 23-25, 27-25, 19-25, and 15-13.“It was a great environment, and it was a battle back and forth,” Battle Creek coach Cody Wintz said. “Both teams played really hard, credit to Norfolk Catholic--they’ve got some thunderous hitters that caused us a lot of fits, hitting over our block on the outside.”
“We couldn’t really stop that outside swing, so they got a lot of points there, but our girls did a great job of keeping the hustle plays and second-effort plays on our side of the net,” he said. “We talk about those a lot because, in our opinion, those are two-point plays when you save balls and the you score on them. I’m really proud of our effort.”
“That’s called covering, and we work on that a lot; we’ve got a great libero--Paytyn Taake--that leads our coverage on all swings,” Wintz said. “But all of our back row girls do a great job of coming up, getting low at the net, and keeping that ball alive.”
That type of effort and those types of plays were evident in the decisive fifth set--which featured, appropriately, eight tie scores--the last at 13-all.
However, Battle Creek faced its moment of truth moments earlier when facing a 13-11 deficit following an attack error, and the Bravettes reported to the sideline after Wintz called timeout.
“I could tell our morale on the court was a little low, because Catholic had momentum--those timeouts are just for re-focusing, so we focused on scoring four points, not focused on being down two,” Wintz said. “We just talked about, ‘It’s only four points, we can score four in a row all the time, but we’re going to have to earn it, we’re going to have to hustle, and do everything right.’”
The Bravettes promptly scored the final four points of the match as senior Kaitlyn Pochop set up Mya Zohner on the right side for a kill, then assisted Reagan Brummels on consecutive kills from the middle of the floor--the second through two Norfolk Catholic blockers--to lead 14-13, before Brummels’ block provided match point in the 15-13 fifth set win.
“When we play a taller team like Norfolk Catholic we want our hitters to be aggressive and not be afraid of (the blockers) hands,” Wintz said. “The first time we played them (in September) and got beat, we started getting in tip mode because they were sending balls back at us, and it got in our hitters’ heads a little bit. Tonight they did a great job of staying aggressive.”
For Norfolk Catholic coach, Michaela Bellar, momentum-killing service errors stood out in the fifth set.
“We’re going to learn from (this match); it really boils down to missed serves in crucial moments,” Knights coach Michaela Bellar said. “That was a huge momentum swing for us when we missed three serves. That happened a couple times; we didn’t even put the ball in their court and have them win the point--we just gave it to them.”
To get to that point in the match, the teams alternated set-by-set victories with Battle Creek winning the first set--which was tied 11 times--by the score of 25-19 after pulling away from a 13-13 tie to lead 23-18 following two kills by Addi Taake and another by Lily Knull before a Zohner kill and a double-block by Brummels and Kenna Pochop locked up the win.
The Knights dominated net play in the second set, taking an immediate 11-2 lead with the help of a kill and two-straight blocks by Avery Yosten, as well as a pair of ace serves by Addison Corr.
Battle Creek slowed the attack with a period of five kills, starting with one by Kenna Pochop followed by three kills, as well as a block by Brummels. After an ace by Tylar Humphrey and a kill by Addi Taake, the Bravettes were back in contention and, following a kill by Knull, trailed 16-15. Battle Creek then withstood another run of points by the Knights as Yosten recorded two kills and Corr added a kill and an ace serve to put Norfolk Catholic up 20-17.
When Addi Taake served up an ace and Kenna Pochop buried a kill, the Bravettes tied the set at 20-20 on a Norfolk Catholic attack error, and the teams battled through tie scores point-by-point until, tied at 23-23, the Knights won the set 25-23 on a kill by Tiffani Peitz, who sent an overpass to the floor, and Allison Brungardt’s ace serve.
The third set saw Battle Creek lead until the Knights took the advantage away after a 9-9 tie and led by no more than three points until the Bravettes caught up to tie at 21-21 on Humphrey’s ace. Then back-to-back kills by Kenna Pochop--the first glancing off the Norfolk Catholic block and the second a cross-court rocket--secured the Battle Creek 27-25 win.
Norfolk Catholic’s 25-19 win in the fourth set, with the Knights coming from behind to trail one final time at 14-13, then accumulating six kills--two each from Brungardt and Peitz--followed by two in a row from Corr on the left side before Yosten and Morgan Miller teamed on a block to end the set and force the tie-breaker.
“Their defense during the entire match was phenomenal,” Bellar said. “Our blocking tonight was better than it has been; Battle Creek just dug up a lot of balls, and they did a really good job of staying aggressive and not backing down.”
The Bravettes were led offensively by Kenna Pochop with 17 kills, Brummels with 15, and Knull with 14. Kaitlyn Pochop totaled 57 set assists.
“The other day I was looking at stats--we’ve got five hitters, and they all have almost an identical amount of kills,” Wintz said. “So our setter does a good job mixing the sets up and getting everybody involved.”
Yosten paced the Knights with 17 kills, followed by Brungardt’s 14, Corr’s 13, and Peitz’s 10. Saylor Fischer recorded 39 assists.
Both coaches mentioned the benefits of the difficult five-set battle as preparation for conference and post-season play.
“We’ve got two conference games next week, which are both going to be tough, then have the conference tournament--and the Mid-State is loaded again--and then we’ve got a tough subdistrict with Mid-State Conference teams in it,” Wintz said. “Coach Bellar has (Norfolk Catholic) playing really, really well, and in C2 they’re going to be right in the mix.”
Battle Creek (18-7) defeats Norfolk Catholic (13-7) 25-19, 23-25, 27-25, 19-25, 15-13