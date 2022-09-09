BATTLE CREEK — A chance for the Battle Creek Braves to make a statement turned into a series of mistakes and missed opportunities as they fell to the Ord Chanticleers 25-7 on Friday night at Bob Schnitzler Field.
The Braves entered Friday rated No. 2 in Class C2 by the Omaha World-Herald with Ord rated No. 3.
In the first half, the Fightin’ River had just 69 total yards of offense to go with three turnovers, three penalties and a blocked field goal. Down 15-0 at halftime, the Braves were desperate for a spark.
After getting the ball to start the second half, it looked like they got it.
Trent Uhlir concluded an 11-play, 64-yard drive with a 28-yard rushing touchdown, his first of the season. Just like that, it was 15-7 with seven minutes, seven seconds left in the third quarter.
“I did think that we came out in the second half, showed some fire, had some things going our way,” coach Andrew Carlson said. “And then we kind of shot ourselves in the foot.”
It came after the Braves forced a three and out on the Ord possession that followed.
On the ensuing punt, returner Boden Obst misplayed the kick, which was called a loose ball by officials. Not thinking he touched it, Obst let it bounce. Then Ord recovered to regain possession, this time at the Battle Creek 15-yard line.
Talan Bruha added a field goal four plays later to put the Chanticleers up 18-7 with 2:12 left in the third.
The Braves tried to get back on the board on their next drive but went three and out right away. Ord then took over at its own 42 with six seconds to go, but without all-state quarterback Dylan Hurburt. The junior left the game with a shoulder injury and wouldn’t return.
That meant Blake Hinrichs, a junior receiver, would come in to play quarterback for the first time in a game all season.
What followed was a 15-play, 58-yard drive consisting entirely of run plays. Hinrichs had 23 of those yards on seven carries, the last was a two-yard touchdown that effectively put the game away.
Hinrichs had played quarterback for the Chanticleers in the past and had been getting reps in practice. His performance was an example of the “Next Man Up” mentality they have in Ord.
“Our guys are ready to step up when we need somebody to step up,” coach Nathan Wells said. “I was really proud of him for how he handled it and managed the clock there at the end and he just did a great job.”
Battle Creek, a run-first team, went into Friday averaging 262 team rushing yards and four touchdowns a game. They were held to 149 yards and a touchdown by Ord.
“You’ve got to give them credit, they’re a pretty darn good football team that gave us fits there,” Carlson said. “They’re physical. They’re big kids. They’re physical kids.”
Ord got the scoring started early when Hurlburt found Hinrichs for a 56-yard touchdown less than two minutes in.
The Braves’s defense held its own for the rest of the quarter, but their first three offensive drives ended in an interception, a three and out following back-to-back holding penalties with third and one at the Ord 22 and a -9-yard drive.
The Chanticleers got back on the board with a field goal by Bruha with 7:42 left in the second. Sophomore quarterback Jaxon Mettler lost the ball on just the second play of the next possession at the Braves’s 35, but Ord couldn’t capitalize after a sack by Dawson Amick forced a turnover on downs.
Battle Creek got all the way down to the Ord six with under three minutes left in the half. However, after a holding penalty set them back 10 yards, Mettler threw three straight incompletions and Cameron Korth’s field goal attempt was blocked.
Ord then drove 80 yards on seven plays to make it a 15-0 ballgame at the break.
The loss was a humbling one for the fightin’ River, but one that Carlson feels they have the ability to improve from.
“You always learn more from a loss than you do a win,” Carlson said. “I know our kids will work hard and we’ll come back hungry and ready to go next week.”
Battle Creek returns to action next Friday, Sept. 16 when it travels to face Utica Centennial.
ORD 6 9 3 7 — 25
BC 0 0 7 0 — 7
Scoring summary
FIRST QUARTER
ORD: Blake Hinrichs 56 pass from Dylan Hurlburt (Talan Bruha kick failed) 10:22.
SECOND QUARTER
ORD: Bruha 37 field goal, 7:42.
ORD: Trent McCain 2 run (Bruha kick) 0:26.
THIRD QUARTER
BC: Trent Uhlir 28 run (Cameron Korth kick) 7:07.
ORD: Bruha 27 field goal, 2:13.
FOURTH QUARTER
ORD: Hinrich 2 run (Bruha kick) 3:58.