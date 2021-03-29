Battle Creek victorious at Cedar Catholic Invite

HARTINGTON — In impressive fashion, the Battle Creek girls and boys track teams dominated the Cedar Catholic Track Invitational Monday at the Hartington Community Complex. The Bravettes scored 98.5 points for their team win while the Braves scored over 100 more points than any other team, ending the day with 213.
While the wind played a factor throughout the day, the rescheduling of the meet for Monday instead of Tuesday appears to be a good idea. In fact, the wind may have helped Battle Creek in several events. The day began on a high note for the Bravettes in the long jump event. While they didn’t win the event, two Bravettes placed second and third in Renee Brummels and Paytn Taake respectively. Another Bravette finished sixth in the event. Taylor Baumert, coach of the Battle Creek jumpers, said they all try to motivate each other to do better.
“If you’re pushing each other, competition makes you better. Two of them are sisters (Paytn and Addie Taake), so they’re willing to work and adjust, and they have good camaraderie. They all want to get better, and they get after it.”
The long jump winner was all-around athlete Jordan Carr of Tri County Northeast. Carr took a humble approach when describing her jump of 18-1½.
“I’ve been doing it since I was young, and I work hard in practice. I just try to do my best.”
Even though Brummels finished second in the long jump, she also won first place in the girls triple jump with a jump of 37-2½, almost two feet ahead of fellow Bravette Mya Zohner who jumped 35-3.
Baumert said of Brummels, “She’s a naturally gifted athlete. She’s so fundamentally sound that you combine her athleticism with her fundamentals, and she can hit the board and can pop. It was a good first day for her, and she’s going to put up some good numbers this year.”
Brummels made sure to make clear that her jump on Monday was not her best.
“It’s actually not a PR. I think it’s a really good starting spot, and I’ll probably be able to gain a few feet throughout the season. I’d say it starts in the weight room, and it builds up through the year. You can’t really become strong in a month. You’ve got to work on it as you go and mentally over the years, I’ve gotten stronger too which has helped out a lot.
The Bravettes were also helped in the standings by Zohner who won the 100- and 300-meter hurdles. The Wynot Blue Devils came in second place for the girls division with 81 points in large part after winning the 4x100 and 4x400 relay. Hartington Cedar Catholic placed third with 71.
While the Bravettes had a great day, the Braves’ day was perhaps even better. Winning 9 out of the 17 events, they showed that their team is full of athleticism and has the potential to be one of the better teams in the area. Landon Olsen of Battle Creek emulates what they’re about according to Baumert’s statement.
“He’s just full of elite athleticism, and he can pop. He can dunk pretty easily, and he can get up in a football game and highpoint the ball. He’s still trying to figure out his starting point and mark so to get a 21-2 (long jump) off that is pretty good.”
Besides long jump, Olsen also won handily in high jump where he jumped a half-foot higher than second-placer Carson Arens of Cedar Catholic and cleared a 6-6 bar.
Landon Olsen said, “I bet I could get another two inches. Going into the season, 6-6 was my goal, and I already beat it two meets into the season, so I can only go up from here.
Excluding long and high jump, the Braves won the 100-meter dash, the 110- and 300-meter hurdles, the 4x100 and 4x400 relay, triple jump and discus.
The Cedar Catholic Trojans came away with second place in the boys division with 109 points. A large part of their success was due to Cason Noecker who won the 800-, 1600- and 3200-meter run. Noecker won the 1-mile by nearly 40 seconds and the 2-mile by almost two minutes.
Girls division
Battle Creek 98.5, Wynot 81, Hartington CC 71, St. Mary’s 64, Tri County Northeast 60, Bloomfield 55, Crofton 45.5 Niobrara/Verdigre 40, Hartington-Newcastle 9, Randolph 3.
High jump: 1. Andrea Sucha, N/V, 4-10; 2. Laney Kathol, HCC, 4-10; Pole vault: 1. Mya Zohner, BC, 10-2; 2. Jayden Jordan, CRO, 8-6. Long jump: 1. Jordyn Carr, TCN, 18-1½ ; 2. Renee Brummels, BC, 17-10. Triple jump: 1. Brummels, BC, 37-2½ ; 2. Zohner , BC, 35-3. Shot put: 1. Carly Dickens, TCN, 32-11½; 2. Regan Brummels, BC, 31-11½. Discus: 1. Joslyn Eby, STM, 98-5; 2. Emily Parks 97-4.
100: 1. Sophia Reifenrath, HCC, 13.19; 2. Carr, TCN, 13.22. 200: 1. Alexandra Eisenhauer, BLO, 26.97; 2. Myrah Sudbeck, WYN, 27.47. 400: 1. Alli Jackson, TCN, 1:02:30; 2. Kathol, HCC, 1:02.63. 800: 1. Faith Williamson, STM, 2:45.22; 2. Allison Wiesler, WYN, 2:55.93. 1,600: 1. Jordyn Arens, CRO, 5:32.76; 2. Sara Burbach, HCC, 6:12.75. 3,200: 1. Arens, CRO, 12:09.41; 2. Burbach, HCC, 14:06.32.
100 HH: 1. Zohner, BC, 15.94; 2. Eisenhauer, BLO, 16.68. 300 LH: 1. Zohner, BC, 50.60; 2. Ellie Tramp, CRO, 50.88. 4x100: 1. Wynot, 52.71; 2. Battle Creek, 53.09. 4x400: 1. Wynot, 4:24.63; 2. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 4:26.58. 4x800: 1. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 10:59.56; 2. Wynot, 11:20.43.
Boys division
Battle Creek 213, Hartington Cedar Catholic 109, Bloomfield 45, Hartington-Newcastle 39, Wynot 27, Crofton 27, St. Mary’s 26, Tri County Northeast 21, Battle Creek JV 15, Randolph 3, Niobrara/Verdigre 2..
High jump: 1. Landon Olsen, BC, 6-6; 2. Carson Arens, HCC, 6-0. Pole vault: 1. Easton Becker, HCC, 11-0; 2 Mason Ostermeyer, CRO, 11-0. Long jump: 1. Olsen, BC, 21-2; 2. Owen Heimes, HCC, 20-1¾ . Triple jump: 1. Boden Obst, BC, 41-7½ ; 2. Reece Bode, BC, 38-9¼ . Shot put: 1. Trent Uhlir, BC, 46-7; 2. Jacob Ottis, BC, 45-5. Discus: 1. Dalton Gieselman, BLO, 154-1; 2. Uhlir, BC, 151-1.
100: 1. Rich Brauer, BC, 11.39; 2. Evan Haverkamp, BLO, 11.5. 200: 1. Haverkamp, BLO, 23.11; 2. Brauer, BC, 23.90. 400: 1. Grant Winkelbauer, STM, 57.75; 2. Roger Mieure, BC, 58.96. 800: 1. Carson Noecker, HCC, 2:12.94; 2. Carson Arens 2:14:61. 1,600: 1. Noecker, HCC, 4:40:72, 2. Dagen Joachimsen, HCC, 5:18.93. 3,200: 1. Noecker, HCC, 9:57:45; 2. Landon Weinandt, BC, 11:54:00.
110 HH: 1. Baron Buckendahl, BC, 16.29; 2. Will Hamer, BC, 17.17. 300 IH: 1. Jackson Ricchio, BC, 44.03; 2. Hamer, BC, 44.22. 4x100: 1. Battle Creek, 45.82; 2. Hartington-Newcastle, 47.29. 4x400: 1. Battle Creek, 3:48.64; 2. Cedar Catholic, 3:53.63; 4x800: 1. Cedar Catholic, 8:52:91; 2. Battle Creek, 9:30.60.