Battle Creek uses big inning to knock out Pender

WISNER — The Battle Creek Post 75 seniors used a big fifth inning to pull away from Pender Post 55 and win 13-6 in the losers bracket of the Nebraska American Legion Class C Senior Playoffs on Monday afternoon at Wisner City Park.
“Everybody’s trying here at the state tournament. Nobody wants to have their last at bat,” Battle Creek coach Russ Hamer said of the Braves. “They were focused in, dialed in and swinging the bat well, swinging at strikes and hitting fastballs as well.”
The first two batters in the top of the fifth popped out, but a walk, a single and a hit batsman suddenly loaded the bases.
Hayden Kelley then worked a full count and drew a walk to bring in a run. Dylan Amick, Ayden Wintz and Parker Clausen each hit RBI singles, making it 9-2.
Spencer Rabbass helped Pender get a run back in the bottom of the sixth on a home run over the left field fence. Chase Hofmeister drove in another run on a single to make it 9-4.
Battle Creek answered right back in the top of the seventh when Amick hit a home run of his own. Clausen hit another one-run single and Caleb Lindgren followed with another.
Hofmeister hit a one-run single and Nathan Breitbarth hit a sacrifice fly to help Pender get two runs back in the bottom half, but they couldn't muster up anything more.
Battle Creek asked a lot of their starting pitcher Korbyn Battershaw and he delivered. Battershaw went 5⅓ innings allowing four runs — two earned — on eight hits while walking four and striking out five on 105 pitches, the most a player can throw in a tournament game.
“Coming in I just thought to keep the runs low and just go out, do as best I can, throw as much strikes as possible,” he said. “I knew they were going to be a good team.”
In order for Battershaw to keep Pender from having a breakout inning of its own, it started with taking a deep breath.
“Just focusing on what you know,” he said. “What you’ve practiced since April and trusting yourself the most.”
As a result of his pitch count, Battershaw will not be able to pitch the rest of the tournament.
Throughout the tournament, Pender’s pitchers struggled to get ahead in counts. It reeled its head again on Monday and was something coach Clay Haymart thought did them in.
“We’ve got to throw strike one earlier,” he said. “We’re really easy to hit when we have to throw a two-ball strike, but we can be tough when we’re up 0-2.”
Neither team could get on the board in the first three innings. That changed in the top of the fourth when Kelley hit a one-run single into left field. His courtesy runner, Nate Decker, would later score on a wild pitch and Wintz would score on a passed ball to make it 3-0.
Pender got the first three runners on in the bottom half to load the bases with no one out. Caleb Ferguson popped out before Braxton Volk drove in a run on a single and Hofmeister hit a sacrifice fly.
With the tying run on second and two outs, Battershaw got Nathan Breitbarth to ground out to first and end the threat.
Although Pender’s season is over, it was one that once again took them all the way to the state tournament. It’s the second straight year they’ve won an area championship and were among Class C’s last eight teams standing, continuing a winning tradition.
“I’ve been doing this for 12 years and I think we’ve made state in nine of them and It was going way before I got here,” Haymart said. “Pender’s been a program for a long time so, just carry on the tradition.”
As for Battle Creek (now 19-4), they’re among the four teams left standing in Class C. It’s come largely thanks to a camaraderie that’s come thanks to leadership.
“The leadership that those seniors are showing,” Hamer said. “Showing those young guys, accepting those young guys and holding them accountable and it just builds from the bottom up then.”
Battle Creek now moves on to the semifinals at 5 p.m. where they’ll face an opponent to be determined.
BC 000 360 4 — 13 15 2
PEN 000 202 0 — 6 11 1
WP: Korbyn Battershaw, LP: Brayden Hegge; 2B: (PEN) Chase Hofmeister; 3B: Ayden Wintz; HR: (BC) Dylan Amick, (PEN) Spencer Rabbass.