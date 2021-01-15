BATTLE CREEK — Battle Creek’s boys and girls basketball teams outlasted both Lutheran High Northeast squads in games dominated by defense.
Evidence of that is in the final scores, where the total points scored in the boys game was 78 points, with Battle Creek winning 43-35. The girls game totaled 77, with the Bravettes earning the win 44-33.
“A win is a win, and we’ll take it, especially when we’ve been struggling scoring,” Braves coach Matt Rudloff said. “We know we have to play defense if we’re going to have a chance, so that’s what we do.”
Payton Frederick, whose scoring in the first half consisted of a single 3-point shot among four shot attempts, opened the second half with another 3 from the wing, which sparked the Braves offensively.
The senior scored twice more, helping Battle Creek outscore the Eagles 12-6 in the third quarter, then added back-to-back 3s in the fourth as the Braves built their biggest lead of the game at 38-25 with six minutes left in the game. Frederick finished with 16 points to lead all scorers.
“Frederick finally found his stroke a little bit, and that helped,” Rudloff said. “We had to just keep finding ways to score.”
Trystan Scott and Grant Colligan made 3-point shots in the final period also — the second and third 3s the Eagles converted in 21 attempts — with Colligan’s 3 reducing the deficit to five points, at 38-33, with just under three minutes to play. Lutheran High coach Kenny Blank then used a timeout to set up a full-court press.
Battle Creek’s subsequent press break turned into a fast-break assist from Reece Bode to Mason Mink for a three-point play and, after Mink added an offensive rebound-putback during the following possession, the Braves were once again up by 10 points, 43-33, and limited the Eagles to a single field goal during the final 2½ minutes of the game to lock up the 43-35 victory and improve to 6-6 on the season.
“We played man the whole game and did a good job,” Rudloff said. “They’re so good at taking the ball to the basket, and they have shooters; we knew we had to lock down.”
Although pleased with Lutheran High’s defensive effort, Blank recognized the Braves’ ability to hinder his team’s offense.
“Credit to Battle Creek’s defense, they did some good things guarding us, but there were some shots that we’ve been hitting that we missed tonight. The ball didn’t fall for us,” Blanks said. “They used their length and size inside, they were locked in and engaged, and they had a good scouting report on a couple of our guys. But when the 3 isn’t falling, we need to keep attacking.”
“Our defense got us a number of steals, but we didn’t quite turn those steals into baskets,” he said. “We couldn’t ever get an easy bucket; everything we got was tough, and when you’ve got tough possessions all night long, sometimes you only score 35 points and you lose.”
Other than an initial lead at 2-0, Battle Creek trailed 6-2 before three consecutive steals out of its man-to-man defense contributed transition baskets that produced a 9-6 first-quarter lead.
But Lutheran High’s 1-3-1 zone, which frequently trapped the ball in the front court, caused the Braves problems as well, and the second period saw the teams exchange the lead six times before Hunter Oestreich’s offensive rebound-putback allowed Battle Creek to take an 18-17 halftime advantage.
“I told the players our defense was good enough to win; our goal is to give up 40 points or less, and we gave up 43,” Blank said.
Cort McKeown’s 12 points paced the Lutheran High scoring in the game, with Colligan adding 10. The Eagles slip to 7-4 with the loss.
IN THE GIRLS game, defense was also a difference-maker. Both coaches used a change of defense effectively at key times throughout the game.
Consequently, neither team managed to shoot well. The Eagles shot 31% from the field (15 of 48). Battle Creek made 14 of its 48 field goal attempts to finish at 29%.
“That’s basketball; you’ve got to understand what’s going to happen, what they’re thinking in the other huddle — that kind of chess match,” Montage said. “That’s the fun part of coaching basketball, making adjustments and seeing how it goes.”
As a result, the 15 points the Bravettes added at the free throw line were critical in the game’s outcome.
“We put a big emphasis on that, especially early in the season when we weren’t a very good free throw shooting team,” Battle Creek coach Seth Montag said. “We put a lot of practice into that, and I think it’s starting to translate into something now.”
After making just 2 of 14 field goals, the Bravettes broke away from a first quarter deadlocked at 9 by making 6 of 14 shots in the second period, often in transition.
“They’re known for leaking out, and they did a good job of doing that, but we didn’t do a good job of getting back,” Lutheran High coach Mike Wiederin said. “They got some easy layups, and ours were tough. We had to work really hard to get our points.”
Those baskets, along with six more free throws, boosted Battle Creek to a 27-15 halftime lead.
“I enjoy getting out and getting buckets (in transition); it’s a spark for our team,” Montag said. “Lindsey Bolling had a great second quarter getting after the basketball, but it’s a team effort, and I’ve got to give credit to everyone on the team. They got out and ran in transition.”
An 8-0 Lutheran High run to open the second half reduced the deficit to 27-23, but that was as close as the Eagles could get.
BriAnna Zohner, who finished with 16 points, scored the last two field goals in the third period to re-establish the Bravettes’ lead to 31-23 entering the final quarter.
Battle Creek clinched its 44-33 win when a 3 by Zoey Reeves — her only points of the game — and a jumper from the elbow by Joslyn Hrabanek countered a pair of fourth-period 3s by Mia Wiederin, as Montag’s defensive switch from zone to man-to-man limited Lutheran High to two field goals during the game’s final six minutes.
“We made a good run at them in the fourth quarter and got it down to seven points (36-29), but then we missed two one-and-ones and two layups. That was huge,” Wiederin said. “They outscored us 15-0 at the free throw line; you can’t win too many games doing that.”
Paytyn Taake contributed 14 points for Battle Creek, which improves to 5-8.
Meanwhile, Wiederin and Becca Geghardt led Lutheran High (7-6) in scoring with 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Boys game
Lutheran High Northeast 6 11 6 12 — 35
Battle Creek 9 9 12 13 — 43
Lutheran High Northeast (7-4): Trystan Scott 3-9 0-0 7, Cort McKeown 4-8 4-4 12, Eli Knapp 2-7 0-1 4, Grant Colligan 3-13 2-2 10, Mason Petersen 1-3 0-0 2, Haydyn Beaudette 0-3 0-0 0, Adam Echtenkamp 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 13-44 6-7 35.
Battle Creek (6-6): Payton Frederick 6-11 0-0 16, Landon Olson 1-1 0-0 2, Reece Bode 1-3 2-4 4, Roger Mieure 1-1 0-0 2, Baron Buckendahl 1-2 0-2 2, Hunter Oestreich 1-1 0-2 2, Mason Mink 1-2 2-3 4, Jace Meinke 0-1 1-2 1, Tanner Oestreich 3-11 2-3 8. Totals: 15-33 7-16 43.
Girls game
Lutheran High Northeast 9 6 8 10 — 33
Battle Creek 9 18 4 13 — 44
Lutheran High Northeast (7-6): Kendra Petersen 2-5 0-1 4, Mia Furst 2-5 0-0 4, Kinsley Carr 1-1 0-0 2, Chloe Spence 1-7 0-3 2, Becca Gebhardt 5-12 0-1 10, Mia Wiederin 4-16 0-1 11, Avery Koeppe 0-1 0-0 0, Hannah Fouts 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 15-48 0-6 33.
Battle Creek (5-8): Zoey Reeves 1-8 0-0 3, Lindsey Bolling 0-3 0-0 0, Lily Knull 0-3 0-0 0, Paytyn Taake 4-7 6-8 14, BriAnna Zohner 6-15 4-6 16, Renee Brummels 2-5 0-0 4, Reagan Brummels 0-3 3-4 3, Madeline Oltmanns 0-2 0-0 0, Joslyn Hrabanek 1-1 2-2 4, Mya Zohner 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 14-48 15-19 44.