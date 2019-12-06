WAYNE — After a back-and-forth final minute to the first half, preseason Class C No. 6 Battle Creek showed why big things are expected this season.
The Braves outscored Wayne, preseason ranked seventh in Class C, 20-9 in the third quarter before scoring eight of the game's final 11 points for a 57-49 Mid-State Conference victory in the season opener for both teams.
“That's a big win on the road,” Battle Creek coach Matt Rudloff said. “We knew Wayne was going to be tough, and we had to bring everything we had to get them.”
For Battle Creek, it was part one of a difficult opening tandem. The Braves were to host defending Class D1 champion Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family on Saturday.
That made getting a win in Friday's opener that much more paramount.
“We had a couple good weeks of practice, and we knew we were going to have to show up because the first two games are probably some of our toughest,” Battle Creek senior Slate Kraft said. “Wayne's one of the best teams in the state. We knew that going in. And Humphrey, they've got three 6-foot-5 guys. It's going to be tough, but this is a great stepping stone.”
Kraft finished with a game-high 24 points, including 8 of 11 from the field and 8 of 9 free throws. He also pulled down a game-high 11 rebounds and added three steals on defense.
“Give credit to Battle Creek,” Wayne coach Rob Sweetland said. “They fought the whole game and they made big shots when they needed to. They maybe were a little bit more physical on the glass, too.”
Wayne made just three field goals in the second quarter, but the Blue Devils stayed in the game thanks to making all eight free-throw attempts. To top it off, Jacob Kneifl came off the bench and put back a Shea Sweetland miss just before the buzzer for a 22-21 halftime lead.
That set up the visitors for the third quarter.
Battle Creek outscored Wayne 20-9 in the third quarter, including nine straight points in the later stages of the period.
The Braves took the lead for good when Reece Bode found Payton Frederick for a 3-pointer and a 27-25 edge, the first of three 3-pointers in the quarter for Battle Creek. Frederick, who finished with 21 points, connected on a pair of 3s on his way to finishing 4 of 7 beyond the arc.
“We got that little spurt there and got those 3s,” Rudloff said. “We changed defenses a little bit. I think that threw them off just for a little bit before we went back to man-to-man.”
Wayne chipped away at the deficit in the fourth quarter. Tanner Walling drove for a bucket, then Cody Rogers scored on back-to-back possessions to put the Blue Devils within 45-41 with 3:03 remaining. Kraft and Reece Bode each hit two free throws around two by Shea Sweetland, and then Sweetland — who led the Blue Devils with 17 points including three 3s — got Wayne within a possession with his 3-pointer with 2:12 left.
Cody Rogers chipped in 10 points on the night, Tyrus Eischeid grabbed six rebounds, and Josh Lutt tallied a game-high four steals with three assists.
“We got a couple of stops and were able to execute a couple of sets,” coach Sweetland said. “We were able to crawl back a little bit.”
From there, Battle Creek finished off the night with eight of the game's final 11 points, with baskets by Kraft and Frederick to help seal the win.
“They made a little run down the stretch when we had a 10-point lead and they cut it down to four,” Rudloff said. “We got our composure back, and the time couldn't go fast enough.”
Battle Creek finished 38.4 percent (15 of 39) from the field, including 5 of 9 from 3-point range. Wayne was limited to 33 percent (16 of 48) field-goal shooting, including just 4 of 18 beyond the arc.
It was a chippy affair with both teams having multiple players with three fouls each before halftime, and multiple players were whistled for a fourth before the end of the third quarter. But no one fouled out until the final minutes of the game.
Battle Creek took advantage, finishing 22 of 32 at the free-throw line, while Wayne was an efficient 13 of 15.
“I thought, you know, it got a little chippy out there and they just lost composure at times,” coach Sweetland said. “We can't do that.”
Battle Creek 9 12 20 16 — 57
Wayne 8 14 9 18 — 49
BATTLE CREEK (1-0): Luke Stueve 0-2 0-2 0; Payton Frederick 6-15 5-6 21; Dylan Mettler 1-5 4-6 7; Reece Bode 0-2 5-9 5; Kolby Heller 0-4 0-0 0; Slate Kraft 8-11 8-9 24. Totals 15-39 22-32 57.
WAYNE (0-1): Josh Lutt 1-6 2-2 4; Noah Lutt 1-1 0-0 2; Tanner Walling 2-8 1-2 6; Brandon Bartos 0-1 0-0 0; Cody Rogers 3-5 4-4 10; Tyrus Eischeid 3-9 0-1 6; Jacob Kneifl 1-1 0-0 2; Trevor DeBoer 0-2 2-2 2; Shea Sweetland 5-15 4-4 17. Totals 16-48 13-15 49.