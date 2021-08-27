Battle Creek sweeps West Point-Beemer

WEST POINT — Battle Creek wasted little time getting into the win column for the early volleyball season with a sweep over West Point-Beemer 25-14 and 25-21, before taking care of Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 25-23 and 25-18.
Against West Point-Beemer, Battle Creek led wire-to-wire in the opening set on its way to the two-set sweep.
“We had moments in both matches where we played really well,” Battle Creek coach Cody Wintz said. “But we also had a few first-match mistakes.”
The best two-out-of-three match with West Point-Beemer was never really in question until the second set, as the Cadets gathered themselves and made a bit of a match out of it after falling 25-14 in the first set.
“I was really happy we came back in the second set and made them work a little to get the win,” West Point-Beemer coach Taylor Shepard said. “We played much better the second set, we have a lot of girls who haven’t seen the court on varsity and, by the second set, they were starting to catch on to what needs to be done to play at that level.”
In the second set, West Point-Beemer’s Jadyn Meiergerd slammed a kill at center court to make it 17-15 in favor of the Bravettes, but Battle Creek senior Kenna Pochop slammed one to the other side of the court to make it 18-15.
After the score went up to 19-15, the Cadets came back.
Olivia Gross hit a winner down the middle and then Katie Rainforth hit another winner off of a Battle Creek touch to make it 19-17.
Battle Creek responded with an ace serve by Pochop after a service error by the Cadets and the Bravettes were ahead 21-17 and looking to close out the match.
A call in the net brought West Point-Beemer to within 21-18, and an ace serve by Lauryn Hagedorn brought the Cadets up to 21-19.
“We made a couple of mistakes and let them back into the match,” Wintz said. “It was a good first match for us, they made us work to finish out the match.”
Mya Zohner hit a kill down the right side along the line and then did the same on Battle Creek’s next offensive play to put the Bravettes up 23-19.
A kill by Emily Toelle and an error by the Bravettes made it 23-21, but back-to-back hitting errors by the Cadets gave the set and the match to Battle Creek.
Battle Creek libero Paytyn Taake was relentless in digging up serves and slams from West Point-Beemer the entire match — something that didn’t go unnoticed by Wintz or Shepard.
“She did a great job tonight,” Wintz said. “She is very reliable.”
“She tipped up a lot of balls that would normally be points,” Shepherd said. “We just have to keep playing when someone makes a play like she does on the other side of the court — we’ll get there.”
BC defeats WP-B 25-14, 25-21.
BATTLE CREEK (2-0): Kaitlyn Pochop 8k, 16s, 1b, 7d; Lily Knull 6k, 2s, 6d; Kenna Pochop 8k, 1b, 5d; Reagan Brummels 4k, 2b; Addi Taake 1a, 4d; Mya Zohner 5k; Paytyn Taake 16d.
WEST POINT-BEEMER (1-1): Emily Toelle 4k, 2a, 6d; Katie Rainforth 4k, 11d; Olivia Gross 2k, 1b, 1d; Jadyn Meiergerd 8k, 1b, 8d; Jordan Landholm 1a, 7d; Addison Toelle 1d.