BATTLE CREEK – The Battle Creek Invitational provided a reunion of sorts on Tuesday.
And those involved wouldn’t mind holding another one in 45 days in Omaha.
The boys shot put competition featured three returning medalists from last year’s Class C state meet.
In the rematch, Stanton’s Kamden Dusatko came out on top over Norfolk Catholic’s Kade Pieper and Battle Creek’s Jacob Ottis. That duplicated the order at state when Dusatko finished third, Pieper fourth and Ottis fifth.
This time it was Dusatko coming in first, Pieper second and Ottis fourth with Stanton’s Barrett Wilke breaking things up by finishing third.
That showdown was part of a meet that was often dominated by the hosts. Battle Creek won the boys title by 73.25 points over Norfolk Catholic and the girls crown by 126 points over Stanton.
Dusatko had to come through in the clutch to win the shot put gold with his performance of 53 feet even.
“Fourth place was 49 feet, and that’s going to win pretty much 90% of your meets,” Stanton throws coach Matthew Peter said. “He actually fouled his first two throws and had to come back on his third and make one which was his 53. That was pretty cool to see the improvement.
“We’ve tried to tinker around with a few things but want him to keep progressing throughout the year.”
Pieper finished second with a throw of 51.5 1/2, but he was able to flip things around on Dusatko in the discus.
Pieper unleashed an effort of 154-1 to leave Susatko a distant runner-up at 140-6.
“My coaches helped me hit my positions,” Pieper said. “I was just trying to hit for over 150. Last week I threw 142. It helped to have a few practices because I had only had a few practices before (last week’s Plainview Invite).”
BATTLE CREEK piled up the points throughout the day.
Landon Olson provided the Braves with an early boost by winning the long jump with a career best mark of 23-1.
“It feels awesome,” he said. “I’ve been training all year for this to finally get one in the 23s. My previous best was 22-9 ¾. This one felt good right away.
“I really just had to stay dialed in during warmups and take practices seriously leading up to today. I knew a big one was coming. It finally came today.”
Battle Creek boys coach Andrew Carlson said Olson’s time and effort paid off.
“He’s a good kid who works really hard and has a passion for track,” he said. “When those kinds of guys are successful, you are always happy for them.”
Olson had more to come. He won the high jump at 6-0.
“It was too windy to do anything too crazy in the high jump,” he said.
Olson also joined Caleb Brauer, Baron Buckendahl and Rich Brauer to win the 4x100 and was third in the 100, sandwiched between teammates Rich Brauer and Caleb Brauer.
The Braves also got wins from Caleb Brauer in the 200, Boden Obst in the triple jump and in the 4x800 (Titus Tillman, Will Hamer, Jaxon Kilmurry and Brock West).
“I thought our kids did a good job of improving,” Carlson said. “We had a lot of (personal records). We want to steadily improve, so this was a good day for us.”
Stanton received wins from Mitchell Hupp in the 100 and 400 along with Abraham Larson in the 800 and 1,600.
Norfolk Catholic’s Ben Hammond won the 3,200 while Clayton Carney and John Clausen sat atop the pole vault competition at 12-0.
MYA ZOHNER increased her workload and played a big part in Battle Creek running away with the girls title.
The defending Class C champion in the pole vault won her signature event in a season-best 10-6. She also led a Bravettes’ sweep of the top three spots in the 300 hurdles ahead of Maddie Oltmanns and Sophie Humprey, beat out teammate Sydney Kuchar to win the triple jump and was second in the 100 hurdles to Oltmanns.
“I felt good today,” Zohner said. “The wind was helping being at my back (in the pole vault) today. I was hoping for 11-0, but 10-6 isn’t bad. It’s just the beginning of the year.
“I’m just looking forward to nicer days to keep practicing and keep working on my form.”
“She’s pretty phenomenal,” Battle Creek girls coach Taylor Baumert said. “Today was the first time she did four events, and she responded really well to that. It’s just a matter of balancing her schedule of events between the vault, triple and hurdles and making sure she’s at her top form for each of them.”
Battle Creek especially dominated the hurdles, placing four in the top six of the 100 to go along with the 1-2-3 sweep in the 300.
“We’re really athletic at that event,” Baumert said. “It’s hard to get kids to participate in that event. There’s a little bit of an intimidation factor.
“But in junior high we have a whole bunch who will do it, and that’s just the expectation – if you’re going to be fast and athletic, you’re going to do the hurdles.”
Jaide Wehrle added another gold for Battle Creek in the shot put while Paytyn Taake prevailed in the long jump.
“We can cover a lot of events,” Baumert said. “We have a good mix of old and young competing, and they had a really good attitude and effort today.”
O’Neill’s Zelie Sorensen equaled Zohner’s performance of three golds and a silver, with her runner-up finish coming to Zohner in the pole vault.
Sorensen swept the 100 and 200 and teamed with Zori Koehler, Presley Heiss and Minlu Liu to win the 4x100.
Elkhorn Valley’s Kenzie Mosel took first in the 800 and 1,600 and joined with Kennedy Penne, Joslynn Larson and Marissa Bennett to win the 4x800.
Norfolk Catholic won the 4x400 with Allison Brungardt, Morgan Miller, Channatee Robles and Kenzie Janssen. Robles added another first-place finish in the high jump.
Kendra Petersen’s second-place performance in the long jump was the top finish for Lutheran High Northeast.
BOYS: Battle Creek 171, Norfolk Catholic 97.75, Stanton 76, O’Neill 48.5, Plainview 47, Elkhorn Valley 40.75, Osmond 26, Winside 8, Elgin Public/Pope John 7, Battle Creek JV 3, Madison 2.
(Top two finishers)
100: 1. Mitchell Hupp, STA, 11.03; 2, Rich Brauer, BC, 11.05; 200: 1, Caleb Brauer, BC, 23.56; 2, Will Hamer, BC, 23.81; 400: 1, Hupp, STA, 54.66; 2, Kanyon Talton, NC, 54.93; 800: 1. Abraham Larson, STA, 2:05.01; 2, Titus Tillman, BC, 2:06.70; 1,600: 1, Larson, STA, 4:59.00; 2, Ben Hammond, NC, 5:05.56; 3,200: 1, Hammond, NC, 11:06.94; 2, Hunter Oestreich, BC, 11:18.73; 110H: 1, Keaton Wattier, ON, 15.14; 2, Baron Buchendahl, BC, 15.36; 300H: 1, Spencer Hillie, PLA, 42.25; 2, Jackson Riccho, BC, 43.05.
4x100: 1, Battle Creek (Brauer, Landon Olson, Buckendahl, R. Brauer), 45.03; 2, Norfolk Catholic (Mason Timmerman, Brandon Kollars, Karter Kerkman, Talton), 46.81; 4x400: 1, Osmond (Bodie True. Ryan Schmit, Gavin Genski, Alex Vinson, 3:44.93; 2, Battle Creek (Ricchio, Dylan Amick, Tillman, Hamer), 3:45.66; 4x800: 1, Battle Creek (Tillman, Hamer, Jaxon Kilmurry, Brock West), 9:15.37.
HJ: 1, Olson, BC, 6-0; 2T, Carter Werner, EV, 5-10; 2T, Roger Mieure, BC, 5-10; PV: 1T, Clayton Carney, NC, 12-0; 1T, John Clausen, NC, 12-0; LJ: 1, Olson, BC, 23-1; 2, Nate Decker, EV, 20-11; TJ: 1, Boden Obst, BC, 41-7; 2, Trevin Sukup, NC, 39-6.5; SP: 1. Kamden Dusatko, STA, 53-0; 2, Kade Pieper, NC, 51-5.5; DIS: 1, Pieper, NC, 154-1; 2, Dusatko, STA, 140-6.
GIRLS: Battle Creek 190, Stanton 64, Norfolk Catholic 63, Plainview 54, Elkhorn Valley 51, O’Neill 48, Osmond 24, Lutheran High Northeast 15, Randolph 9, Madison 4, Elgin Public/Pope John 3, Winside 2.
(Top two finishers)
100: 1, Zelie Sorensen, ON, 12.76; 2, Presley Heiss, ON, 13.07; 200: 1, Sorensen, ON, 27.03; 2, Kenzie Janssen, NC, 27.89; 400: 1, Savannah Siebrandt, STA, 1:07.25; 2, Sami Wemhoff, BC, 1:08.64; 800: 1, Kenzie Mosel, EV, 2:34.70; 2, Lindsey Bolling, BC, 2:35.00; 1,600: 1, Mosel, EV, 6:05.50; 2, Sylvia Cunningham, STA, 6:11.94; 3,200: 1, Cunningham, STA, 13:33.25; 2, Brittani Gutz, PLA, 13:39.31; 100H: 1, Maddie Oltmanns, BC, 16.33; 2, Mya Zohner, BC, 16.34; 300H: 1, Zohner, BC, 51.57; 2, Oltmanns, BC, 51.78.
4x100: 1, O’Neill (Zori Koehler, Heiss, Minlu Liu, Sorensen), 53.16; 2, Battle Creek (Sophie Humphrey, Sydney Kuchar, Aurora Hingst, Paytyn Taake), 53.87; 4x400: 1, Norfolk Catholic (Allison Brungardt, Morgan Miller, Channatee Robles, Janssen), 4:38.50; 2, Battle Creek (Oltmanns, Kuchar, Wemhoff, Bolling), 4:43.03; 4x800: 1, Elkhorn Valley (Mosel, Kennedy Penne, Joslynn Larson, Marissa Bennett), 11:33.90; 2, Norfolk Catholic (CC Kann, Brungardt, Robles, Miller), 11:43.65.
HJ: 1, Robles, NC, 5-4; 2T, Makenzi Mutum, EV, 4-10; 2T, Bailey Beal, RAN, 4-10; 2T, Jayden Buckendahl, BC, 4-10; PV: 1, Zohner, BC, 10-6; 2, Sorensen, ON, 9-6; LJ: 1, Taake, BC, 17-0; 2, Kendra Petersen, LHNE, 16-4; TJ: 1, Zohner, BC, 34-6.5; 2, Kuchar, BC, 33-4; SP: 1, Jaid Wehrle, BC, 33-1.25; 2, Peace Akinigbagbe, PLI, 31-11.25; DIS: 1, Akinigbagbe, PLI, 101-1; 2, Taylynn Aldag, BC, 99-11.