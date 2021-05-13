Battle Creek sweeps C-5; Norfolk Catholic runner-up in both

ATKINSON — A chilly south wind and 30-minute rain delay couldn't stop Battle Creek's girls and boys as they won their respective divisions of Thursday's C-5 district at the Roger Brink Track and Field Complex here. Meanwhile, both Norfolk Catholic teams took home runner-up plaques.
The BC girls defeated the Knights 105-95 while the Brave boys outdistanced their Knight counterparts 148-110.
It wasn't all good news for Fightin' River, though. Two individuals who would have been among the favorites to win their respective events at next week's state track and field championships in Omaha failed to qualify in those events.
Renee Brummels, who came into the meet with the top girls long-jump performance in Northeast Nebraska of 18 feet, 4 inches, fouled on her first two attempts, then, being careful to make a fair mark, jumped just over 14 and failed to make the finals.
Still, Brummels will be the favorite to defend her state triple-jump title in Omaha after hopping, stepping and jumping 37-7 on Thursday. She also qualified in the 100-meter hurdles and the 4x400-meter relay.
Following the hurdle final, in which she finished second to teammate BriAnna Zohner, Brummels admitted her motivation. "The long jump drove me," she said. "I didn't want to repeat it."
Winning Battle Creek girls coach Taylor Baumert was proud of his team's perseverance. "There was a lot of adversity today between some events that didn't fall our way and the weather, but I thought the girls, all day, had good attitudes and competed and when things got tough hammered down and they did a good job," he said.
On the boys side, Landon Olson, who had the area's third-best high jump mark of 6-6, failed to clear the automatic-qualifying standard of 6-1 and was eliminated.
Olson did qualify in the long jump with a leap of 22-1½. "I was right on the board and my jump felt better than my other jumps," he said.
The aforementioned Zohner was a double winner on Thursday, taking first place in both the 100- and 300-meter hurdle races.
Zohner and Norfolk Catholic's Carly Marshall were the class of the 300-meter field, finishing 1-2. It was a fitting result between the two who have been running the hurdles against one another since they were in the seventh grade.
"We never know who's going to get first and second, ever, because it's always such a good race," Zohner said.
"It's always a pleasure to run with her," Marshall said, "because she pushes me, so I'm glad we could both make it (to state)."
The Battle Creek girls led by a narrow margin after 15 of 17 events and then secured their district title by winning both the 4x100- and 4x400-meter relays.
Senior Tayce Bleich ran on both of those quartets and anchored the winning 4x400-meter team. "When I'm on that last stretch, I just had to go, give it my all," she said.
Norfolk Catholic picked up 48 of its 95 points by going 1-2-3 in both the shot put and discus. Mary Fennessy was first in the shot while Jozy Piper finished second and Elly Piper, third.
"It's pretty windy, so it was tough to get balanced in the ring and get focused," Fennessy said, "but other than that, going to state is all right!"
Elly Piper then turned the tables by winning the discus with Fennessy second and Jozy third.
North Central — the Rock County and Keya Paha cooperative — won three girls events, including the 4x800-meter relay. It was the first race on the track Thursday and a fitting way to get the running portion of the district meet started.
With a lap to go, North Central anchor Daisy Frick led but was passed by Elkhorn Valley and Norfolk Catholic. But Frick said she didn't panic. "I didn't want to kill myself before I got to the last 200, so I decided to save myself and just stride it out with them."
Frick passed both the Elkhorn Valley and Norfolk Catholic anchors in the final 150 meters and held on for the win.
Another North Central Knight, Hunter Wiebelhaus, won the high jump, as expected, on a sore knee. The senior, along with four other jumpers — Katelynn Kratz of West Holt, Channatee Robles of Norfolk Catholic and Kailee Kellum of Valentine — all cleared the automatic qualifying height of 5 feet.
Wiebelhaus then made 5-2 and 5-4 on her first try at each but missed all three attempts at 5-6.
Wiebelhaus, who will be going for a second state title after winning the Class D high jump as a sophomore in 2019, said a strong south wind on Thursday didn't help. "It just pushes you when you jump over, so when you're in the air, it pushes you into the bar."
Wiebelhaus' teammate, Brooklyn Buell, took first place in the pole vault as both she and Battle Creek's Mya Zohner cleared the automatic-qualifying height of 9-10. "I knew Mya was really good, but I wasn't concerned about it; it was more just myself and getting over that 9-10," Buell said.
All of the pole vault competitors had to battle a cross wind, which was something new for Zohner. "It's just difficult to get the plant and get in a straight line," she said.
Valentine's Isabelle Salters was a three-event winner, earning gold medals in the 100, 200 and the long jump.
Summerland's Hadley Cheatum struck gold in both the 400- and 800-meter runs. "This is what I've been trying to get all season," Cheatum said.
Lutheran High Northeast's Halle Berner finished second to Cheatum in the 400 and, in doing so, punched her ticket to Omaha. "It's a dream come true," Berner said. "My coach told me to stick with that Summerland girl the whole way around and close the gap on the back stretch, then just give it all I got in the home."
Berner also qualified in the 200-meter dash and her teammate, freshman Kendra Petersen, qualified for state after finishing second to Brummels in the triple jump.
CeeAnna Beel of Ainsworth also collected two gold medals, winning both the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs.
"I'm just real excited to be going to state," Beal said following her 1,600-meter victory. "I'm a senior and we weren't here last year, so I'm just really blessed with the opportunity to be here this year."
IN BOYS action, Neligh-Oakdale's Julien Hearn won a star-studded high jump by clearing the automatic-qualifying standard of 6-1. "We had a couple of kids who had jumped 6-7, 6-8. It was definitely a tough district and everybody's bringing it," he said.
Six of the area's top 10 performers were entered in Thursday's pole vault field and Elkhorn Valley's Hunter Bennett was not one of them. But in the end, it was the Falcon senior who took home the gold medal with a personal best of 12-5.
"I thought, 'This could be my last meet, so I might as well just give it my all,' " Bennett said.
In punching his ticket for Omaha, Bennett achieved something only a few elite athletes ever have. He qualified for state competition every possible time from his freshman year to his senior season.
Bennett qualified for the state cross country meet in each of the last four falls — he medaled as a sophomore and as a junior. He qualified for state in wrestling four straight years and won state titles in each of the last two. And, he's now qualified in the pole vault as a freshman, sophomore and senior.
Only the COVID-canceled track season last spring kept him from going 12 for 12.
In other field events, Kenneth Shelbourn of Valentine won the triple jump, Carter Nelson of Ainsworth uncorked a 153-foot discus throw on his last attempt to win that event and Norfolk Catholic's Kade Pieper took first place in the shot put with a heave of 53-8½.
"I just hit my positions that we were working on in practice," Pieper said. "It just felt good."
Pieper's teammate, Jackson Clausen, took first place in the 100- and 200-meter dashes and returns to state where he competed as a sophomore two years ago.
"It feels great; it never gets old," Clausen said.
Another Norfolk Catholic athlete, Ben Hammond, led from the beginning and held off Ty Schlueter of Ainsworth and his teammate, Dalton Brunsing, to win the 3,200-meter run.
Hammond settled for second place in the 1,600 behind Jack Lancaster of Valentine.
Host Atkinson West Holt won the last two boys events of the day, the 4x100- and 4x400-meter relays.
In both instances, the Huskies edged Battle Creek at the finish line. West Holt's 4x100 anchor, Caid McCart, said the race was even when he received the baton from his brother Asher.
"It was go time and 50 meters down the stretch, I knew we had that, and I was smiling at the finish line," Caid McCart said. "I was so excited to beat Battle Creek."
It was the fourth time this season the Huskies and Braves had squared off and now both teams are 2-2 against the other.
Coincidentally, the McCarts' father, Mike McCart, was a great sprinter for Battle Creek in mid- to late 1980s.
Battle Creek's Jackson Ricchio won a pair of gold medals by finishing first in both the 110-meter high and 300-meter intermediate hurdles.
Ricchio edged his teammate, Baron Buckendahl, in the 110s. "Me and Jackson compete every day in practice and you saw it today in the race," Buckendahl said.
The Braves' Will Hamer won the 400 in 51.99. "I tried to run a little faster off the start this time," he said. "(Nicholas Sherbeyn of Valentine and Austin Rudolph of Neligh-Oakdale) were coming up on me at the 200 and I knew I had to kick it in on the last 100."
And one of the most exciting races of the day came down to the wire as Battle Creek's Titus Tillman edged Norfolk Catholic's Travis Kalous and North Central's Mason Hagan in the 800. One-tenth of a second separated the three.
Hagan separated himself from the other two with 300 meters to go, but Tillman and Kalous reeled him in down the back stretch and around the final curve and finally passed him down the home stretch.
"I have a good kick at the end and I felt if I gave my all in the last 200, I could get him," Tillman said.
Kalous said the last 200 meters were a killer. "I thought, senior year, I wanted to trust my training and even though I didn't end up with the win, I ended with a trip down to state with this guy," Kalous said, pointing at Tillman.
Winning Battle Creek coach Andrew Carlson said his team came out and competed well. "You have to at a meet like this to get yourself in position (to qualify for state).
"We had a lot of kids come out and perform at a very high level, so I'm just really pleased with the overall effort."
Girls division
Team scores: Battle Creek 105; Norfolk Catholic 95; North Central 77; Ainsworth 66; Valentine 63; West Holt 38; Lutheran High Northeast 37; Summerland 24; Elkhorn Valley 22.
Top two finishers and NCHS and LHNE medalists
4x800: 1 North Central (Keira Taylor, Riley Teel, Mariah Ost, Daisy Frick), 10:22.62; 2. Norfolk Catholic (Morgan Miller, CC Kahn, Emily Faltys, Carly Marshall), 10:23.78; 100 hurdles: 1. BriAnna Zohner, BC, 15.65; 2. Renee Brummels, BC, 15.91. 100: 1. Isabelle Salters, VAL, 12.85; 2. Jillian Buell, NCEN, 13.05; 3. Halle Berner, LHNE, 13.13. 400: 1. Hadley Cheatum, SUM, 1:01.32; 2. Berner, LHNE, 1:02.22; 5. Aubrey Herbolsheimer, LHNE, 1:07.53. 3,200: 1. CeeAnna Beel, AIN, 12:39.52; 2. Maddie Davis, WH, 12:47.41. 200: 1. Salters, VAL, 26.05; 2. Berner, LHNE, 26.61; 6. Allison Brungardt, NC, 27.95. 800: 1. Cheatum, SUM, 2:29.33; 2. Kenzie Mosel, EV, 2:31.46; 3. Morgan Miller, NC, 2:35.31. 300 hurdles: 1. B. Zohner, BC, 48.06; 2. Marshall, NC, 48.54. 1,600: 1. Beel, AIN; 2. Mariah Ost, NCEN, 5:53.59. 4x100: 1. Battle Creek (Tayce Bleich, Paytyn Taake, Aurora Hingst, BriAnna Zohner), 51.95; 2. West Holt, 51.97; Norfolk Catholic (Kalee Gilsdorf, Allison Brungardt, Marshall, Aubrey Barnes), 53.66. 4x400: 1. Battle Creek (BriAnna Zohner, Renee Brummels, Lindsey Bolling, Tayce Bleich), 4:19.19; 2. Norfolk Catholic (Barnes, Morgan Miller, Emily Faltys, Marshall), 4:23.30; 5. Lutheran High Northeast (Alyssa Marotz, Kendra Petersen, Aubrey Herbolsheimer, Halle Berner), 4:32.08.
Long jump: 1. Salters, VAL, 17-2¼; 2. Kailee Kellum, VAL, 17-1; 3. Paytyn Taake, BC, 17-1; 5. Kendra Petersen, LHNE, 16-5¾; 6. Aubrey Barnes, NC, 16-1. Triple jump: 1. Brummels, BC, 37-7¼; 2. Petersen, LHNE, 34-4. Discus: 1. Elly Piper, NC, 132-0; 2. Jozy Piper, NC, 126-3; 3. Mary Fennessy, NC, 125-10. Shot put: 1. Fennessy, NC, 41-9½; 2. J. Piper, NC, 38-9; 3. E. Piper, NC, 38-6; 6. Leah Sugita, LHNE, 32-6. High jump: 1. Hunter Wiebelhaus, NCEN, 5-4; 2. Katelynn Kratz, WH, 5-0; 3. Channatee Robles, NC, 5-0; 4. Kailee Kellum, VAL, 5-0; 5. Tiffani Peitz, NC, 4-10. Pole vault: 1. Booklyn Buell, NCEN, 9-10; 2. Mya Zohner, BC, 9-10.
Boys division
Team scoring: Battle Creek 148; Norfolk Catholic 110; Ainsworth 55; Neligh-Oakdale 50; Valentine 48; West Holt 41; Elkhorn Valley 34; North Central 30; Summerland 11.;Lutheran High Northeast 0.
Top two finishers and NCHS and LHNE medalists
4x800: 1. Battle Creek (Titus Tillman, Parker Clausen, Hunter Oestreich, Brock West), 8:37/53; 2. North Central, 8:40.31; 3. Norfolk Catholic (Wyatt Ash, Kanyon Talton, Ben Morland, Travis Kalous), 8:49.88. 110 hurdles; 1. Jackson Ricchio, BC, 16.4; 2. Baron Buckendahl, BC, 16.08; 4. Alex Prim, NC, 16.28; 5. Max Wattier, NC, 16.43. 100: 1. Jackson Clausen, NC, 11.08; 2. Caid McCart, WH, 11.38. 400: 1. Will Hamer, BC, 51.99; 2. Nicholas Sherbeyn, VAL, 52.75. 3,200: 1. Ben Hammond, NC, 10:35.04; 2. Ty Schlueter, AIN, 10:35.70; 3. Dalton Brunsing, NC, 10:37.99; 6. Dominic Liess, NC, 11:21.08. 200: 1. Clausen, NC, 22.63; 2. N. Sherbeyn, VAL, 22.84. 800: 1. Titus Tillman, BC, 2:06.57; 2. Travis Kalous, NC, 2:06.64. 300 hurdles: 1. Ricchio, BC, 42.27; 2. Caleb Allen, AIN, 42.90; 3. Prim, NC, 43.06; 4. Wattier, NC, 44.42. 1,600: 1. Jack Lancaster, VAL, 4:51.25; 2. Hammond, NC, 4:54.57; 3. Brunsing, NC, 4:55.77. 4x100: 1. West Holt (Aaron Kraus, Rumen Rentschler, Asher McCart, Caid McCart), 44.58; 2. Battle Creek, 44.68; 3. Norfolk Catholic (Mason Timmerman, Alex Prim, Carter Janssen, Jackson Clausen), 44.79. 4x400: 1. West Holt (Asher McCart, Joseph Albrecht, Rumen Rentschler, Aaron Kraus), 3:35.77; 2. Battle Creek, 3:35.99; 3. Norfolk Catholic (Kanyon Talton, Travis Kalous, Eli Pfeifer, Jackson Clausen), 3:38.75.
Long jump: 1. Landon Olson, BC, 22-1 ½; 2. Julien Hearn, N-O, 21-9 ½. Triple jump: 1. Kenneth Shelbourn, VAL, 42-9; 2. Caleb Allen, AIN, 41-5. Discus: 1. Carter Nelson, AIN, 150-5; 2. Trent Uhlir, BC, 149-9; 4. Kade Pieper, NC, 142-1. Shot put: 1. Pieper, NC, 53-8½; 2. Uhlir, BC, 48-10¼; 5. Brandon Kollars, NC, 42-4½. High jump: 1. Julien Hearn, N-O, 6-1; 2. Nelson, AIN, 6-1; 3. Carter Werner, EV, 6-1. Pole vault: 1. Hunter Bennett, EV, 12-5; 2. Aiden Kuester, N-O, 12-5; 6.John Clausen, NC, 11-11.