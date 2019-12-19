Battle Creek High School students used innovation and their own genius to develop ways to help people in poverty and those struggling with mental health issues.
Four students received awards Tuesday after competing in the statewide competition, Find Your Genius. For two of the students, seniors Kolby Heller and Slate Kraft, this is their second time winning an award in the contest.
The Find Your Genius seven-day challenge gave students the option between two different assignments: develop a solution that reduces a type of poverty students have witnessed or devise a service or product that helps alleviate emotional or physical stress that young people face. Teams earned points for an original idea and also through participation.
Heller and Kraft both received third place statewide for their idea, along with a $200 cash prize. The pair developed a web-based kiosk idea to assist people out of poverty. The kiosk, placed in gas stations, Wal-Marts or other public places, would help a person needing assistance by offering job listings and community resources, such as a nearby shelter. The kiosk also would allow people to donate online to help local charities.
Heller and Kraft also won a first-place award in an October Find Your Genius competition after pitching an app that would shut down a user’s smartphone or block apps after spending too much time on the device.
“The first time (we won) we were really shocked because we thought someone else had already done it before; the second time we both thought it was a great idea,” Heller said. “The judges really liked it. It was definitely fun to create something new and make a difference.”
Two more Battle Creek High School students, seniors Kylee McLean and Hannah Maslonka, won second place and a $500 cash prize statewide for their concept.
The pair developed an idea to help relieve mental and emotional stress in young people with a web-based service called "Helping Paws.” The service pairs dogs from the humane society with people needing companionship and comfort that a pet can provide, without the hassle of owning a pet full time.
“When our teacher explained the challenge, I realized that every time I come home from school, I’m always greeted by my dog, Violet,” McLean said. “Hannah has a dog, too. And then we thought, what if we could give that to everyone?”
Both of the Find Your Genius challenges took place in Seth Montag’s business classes at Battle Creek High School.
Montag wanted his students to have the opportunity to compete because it related to his coursework and was a unique activity, he said.
“The challenge is a way to get kids to think about problems and industries,” Montag said. “It gets kids to think about what’s going on in the real world.”
Montag said his students took the challenge in stride and became more passionate throughout the weeklong competition.
The Find Your Genius challenge is hosted by Symphony Workforce, a Nebraska nonprofit that helps connect industries with students around the state. The organization teams up with a different industry for each competition.
For the December challenge, Symphony Workforce teamed up with Goodwill Industries of Greater Nebraska. Students from 20 counties participated in the competition.
“We want to ensure that students in Nebraska want to stay here, thrive here and raise their family here, so they have to meet industry folks early,” said Symphony Workforce CEO Todd Smith.
Symphony Workforce will be teaming up with OPPD for the next challenge coming up in March.