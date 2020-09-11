BATTLE CREEK – Class C No. 3 Battle Creek used a strong block and both front- and back-row attacks to defeat No. 2 Norfolk Catholic on Thursday, 25-21, 17-25, 25-22 in the final match of a triangular involving three ranked teams.
Earlier in the evening Battle Creek struggled to defeat Class D No. 4 Summerland 25-23, 25-27, 25-13 before the Knights also downed the Bobcats 25-14, 25-9.
“We knew tonight was a big night for us,” Battle Creek coach Cody Wintz said. “Our level of competition went up tonight by playing two great teams. We knew we were going to have to play well and we did do that the majority of the time.”
By comparing scores of the two early matches, Norfolk Catholic was the clear favorite to win the nightcap, but the Battle Creek girls didn’t follow the script.
The Bravettes jumped out to an 8-4 lead in the opening set of the best-of-three before Norfolk Catholic battled back to take a 10-9 advantage.
After trading points the teams were tied at 13 when Battle Creek went on 9-2 run that included five BriAnna Zohner kills, including one from the back row.
“We put that (back-row attack) in at the beginning of the year, and it worked out,” Zohner said. “Just try to aim at the center the whole time.”
Battle Creek led 24-17, before a service error, a net violation and two Mary Fennessey kills pulled the Knights to within 24-21.
But, the Bravettes’ Renee Brummels ended the first set with a kill that skimmed the top of the net to put the home side up 1-0.
“I think we gave them way too many free balls and they utilized them, so that’s on us,” Norfolk Catholic coach Michaela Bellar said. “We’ve got to work on being more aggressive and playing our game.”
The second set was all Norfolk Catholic. Freshman Allison Brungardt had three kills early while Fennessy and sophomore outside Channatee Robles fired one rocket after another at the Battle Creek defense to take it 25-17.
Zohner said coach Wintz told the team to put it behind them. “He just said, ‘Relax, it’s our game, we’re still in this. Just because they won, it’s not a one-set game,’ so we just had to keep fighting.”
And fight they did. The third and final set was close early on. Battle Creek led 14-13 before a series of errors had the Knights on top 18-14.
But the Bravettes battled back. Kenna Pochop’s kill off an assist from twin sister Kaitlyn tied the score at 19.
Battle Creek appeared to take the lead with a Lily Knull kill, but the referee ruled that she’d touched the top of the net with her finger tips, giving Norfolk Catholic a 20-19 advantage. A Brungardt service ace then had the Knights up by two.
Battle Creek called time out and whatever Wintz said in the huddle worked. The Bravettes reeled off the next five points by taking advantage of three Norfolk Catholic errors as well as a Knull block and a Zohner kill.
“Our offense revolves around (Zohner) quite a bit,” Wintz said. “We want to get her the ball as much as we can because she can do a lot of things with it.
Fennessy pulled the Knights to within 24-22, but Zohner ended it with a tip kill for Battle Creek, which improved to 5-0 on the year.
Wintz said his Battle Creek girls are finishers. “When it gets down to crunch time, they close out sets really well and that’s something we’re proud of,” he said.
Bellar said her Knights will definitely learn from these two matches as well as the loss to Lutheran High Northeast on Tuesday. “There’s a lot to learn in any win or loss,” Bellar said. “We can’t mope about it much, because we’ve got games next week. We’ve just got to learn from it and move on.”
Summerland coach Rachael Cheatum, whose team lost to both Battle Creek and Norfolk Catholic earlier in the evening, said she was happy to get a chance to play against the bigger schools.
“These kind of teams make us better,” she said. “I just told the girls, ‘Now we know what to work on tomorrow in practice.’ We saw a lot of vulnerabilities. Sometimes you just get beat by a better team, but our girls tried hard and we’ll keep moving forward."
BATTLE CREEK DEFEATS SUMMERLAND 25-23, 25-27, 25-13
SUMMERLAND: Brenna Wagner 13k, 1a; Emily Nordby 2k; Adyson Mlnarik 1k; Avery Cheatum 1k; Hadley Cheatum 7k, 1b; Kyra Nilson 2k, 24s; Maryssa Long 2k; Taelyn Switzer 1k.
BATTLE CREEK: Paytyn Taake 1k, 3s; Mya Zohner 2a; Lily Knull 6k; Zoey Reeves 1a; Kenna Pochop 7k, 1a; BriAnna Zohner 17k, 1a, 1b; Kaitlyn Pochop 31s; Reagan Brummels 4k, 1s; Renee Brummels 5k, 4b.
NORFOLK CATHOLIC DEFEATS SUMMERLAND 25-14, 25-9
SUMMERLAND (6-3): Brenna Wagner 8k, 1a; Hadley Cheatum 5k; Kyra Nilson 1k, 14s, 1a, 1b; Taelyn Switzer 1k.
NORFOLK CATHOLIC: Anna Neuhalfen 1s; Carly Marshall 1k, 16s, 3a; Elly Piper 2k; Mary Fennessy 7k, 3a, 1b; Allison Brungardt 1s, 3a; Avery Yosten 7k, 1a; Hope Brummer 1s; Channatee Robles 6k, 1s, 2a, 1b.
BATTLE CREEK DEFEATS NORFOLK CATHOLIC 25-21, 17-25, 25-22
NORFOLK CATHOLIC (6-2): Carly Marshall 24s; Elly Piper 2k, 1s, 2b; Mary Fennessy 10k, 1a, 1b; Allison Brungardt 5k, 1s, 1a; Avery Yosten 4k, 2a, 3b; Channatee Robles 7k, 2a.
BATTLE CREEK (5-0): Paytyn Taake 5s, 1a; Mya Zohner 1a; Lily Knull 1k, 1s, 2b; Kenna Pochop 7k; BriAnna Zohner 16k, 1s, 2a, 4b; Kaitlyn Pochop 1k, 27s; Reagan Brummels 4k; Renee Brummels 6k, 2b.