Odds were probably fairly high that Mya Zohner would become a pole vaulter.
It’s become a tradition for the Battle Creek junior’s family.
“It’s always been in my family,” Zohner said. “My dad (Kevin) did it and coaches me. It brings a little more to my heart. My brother (Zach) is in college doing it (at Concordia University).
“I just love it. I think there’s so much about it that you can work on to improve, so you’re never at your best. You can keep going and keep working on everything about it.”
That attitude shows Zohner’s drive for the current season after already becoming a Class C state champion in the event as a sophomore.
Zohner came through in Omaha last May with a career-best of 11 feet.
Now she is facing going through this season with the label of “defending state champion.”
“It puts a little more pressure on me,” she said. “I feel like I need to keep improving because I want to try to keep that title. I want to keep working on my form and just get everything down to keep improving.”
Zohner is off to a promising start to her junior year. She cleared an area-leading 10-6 during Battle Creek’s home invitational last Tuesday during what has become a commonly windy day this spring.
Bravettes coach Taylor Baumert said several factors combine into making Zohner such a good pole vaulter.
“Her attention to detail is pretty impressive,” Baumert said. “Her knowledge of her technique and what she needs to do to improve each time is impressive for a high schooler.
“She’ll film it. Her dad and her are on a pretty good unspoken language about what needs to be improved and what needs to be worked on each time. She works pretty hard at it.”
Zohner and her father could often be seen off to the side reviewing video after each of her jumps during the Battle Creek invite.
The father-daughter bond over a shared love of a sport is an added element to what quickly became Zohner’s favorite event in track and field.
“I started at summer camp one week in fifth grade, and then in sixth grade I did it over the summer,” she said. “Then in junior high I did it in track. I just love it.”
There’s no resting on her laurels from last year. For Zohner, going higher and higher is the goal.
“I’m hoping for 11-6 maybe,” she said. “I’m just trying to get my form better, so whatever that brings to the table, I’ll be happy with.”
Zohner helps produce points for Battle Creek in much more than just the pole vault. She also is second in the area in the triple jump after going 34-7.
Zohner is also part of a strong contingent of Battle Creek hurdlers and sits fifth in the area charts in the 100-meter high hurdles, just one spot and .01 of a second behind teammate Maddie Oltmanns.
She also won the 300 low hurdles at the Battle Creek invite in a time that was just .02 seconds short of placing her among the area’s top eight.
“We have pretty good coaches who have high expectations and push us hard,” Zohner said. “We’ve had a lot of great hurdlers to look up to.”
Baumert hopes to manage Zohner’s workload so she can be a new quadruple threat for the Bravettes.
“She’s pretty phenomenal,” he said. “(The Battle Creek invite) was the first time she did four events, and she responded really well to that. It’s just a matter of balancing her schedule of events between the vault, triple and hurdles and making sure she’s at her top form for each of them.”
AREA’S BEST
Hartington Cedar Catholic’s Laney Kathol is among the area girls track and field athletes who are off to the most impressive starts to the season.
After earning three medals at the Class C state meet as a sophomore, Kathol has sprinted out to the lead in three events in the first edition of the area leaders.
She holds significant leads in the 400 and 800 and anchors the 4x400 relay that also set the early pace. Kathol is joined on that relay by Faith Christensen, Lauren Bernecker and Sophia Reifenrath.
Pierce’s Alexus Sindelar is making a strong return to the track. She leads the 1,600 and 3,200 just ahead of Crofton’s Jordyn Arens — who swept the Class C 800, 1,600 and 3,200 last May.
Sindelar also anchors the area’s leading 4x800 relay along with Payten Simmons, Callie Arnold and Morgan Moeller.
Sindelar hasn’t competed in track since her freshman year in 2019 due to the spring sports season being canceled by COVID-19 in 2020 and suffering a torn ACL, torn meniscus and compression fracture during February of her junior year.
Pierce also is looking strong in the throws. Elly Piper and Jozy Piper are 1-2 in the shot, with Makinzie Parsons seventh.
In the discus, Jozy Piper is first and Elly Piper third, separated by Howells-Dodge’s Sasha Perrin.
Norfolk Catholic’s Channatee Robles leads a competitive high jump at 5-4. There are 16 area athletes who have already cleared at least 4-10.
Tri County Northeast’s Jordyn Carr leads the long jump after finishing third in Class C last season.
Wisner-Pilger’s Lindsey Kneifl has the best triple jump mark.
Other area leaders on the track are O’Neill’s Zeile Sorensen (100), Valentine’s Tacey From (200 by 0.51 seconds), North Bend Central’s Kaitlyn Emanuel (100 high hurdles), Wisner-Pilger’s Kayla Svoboda (300 low hurdles) and Boone Central’s 4x100 relay (KayLee Miller, Ashlyn Krohn, Mara Ranslem and Penelope Dozler).
NOTE TO COACHES
