OMAHA — After facing a serious health scare because of blood clots during her junior year, Battle Creek’s Afftynn Stusse didn’t let having to wrestle in a mask slow her down at the girls state wrestling tournament.
The 105-pounder moved one win away from finishing her senior season as an undefeated state champion by dominating Amherst freshman Carsyn McBride 14-3 in Friday’s semifinals at the CHI Health Center.
Even better for the Bravettes, they quickly added a second finalist when sophomore Ella Reeves — Stusse’s practice partner — edged past Palmyra’s Bettie Chambers 8-6 at 110.
“It’s been awesome,” Stusse said. “It’s been an amazing journey going from last year when I didn’t even know if I could come back and wrestle to this season. Honestly, it’s been like a dream being able to come back and get some redemption for my senior season. I’m so thankful.”
Stusse left little doubt while controlling the match with McBride and improving to 38-0.
“Carsyn’s an extremely tough opponent,” she said. “I love wrestling her. I think I’ve wrestled her two other times prior. She’s just gotten better every single time I’ve wrestled her. She has (defending state champion) Reagan Galloway as a practice partner and they grind every day. So it was a great semifinals match. I wouldn’t have wanted to wrestle anyone else in that match.
“I circled out of my stance, hammered on the wrist and kept hammering on top. I was just going to work.”
Stusse has been wrestling in a face mask since Tuesday. Stusse said she got bumped in the nose warming up at the district meet, and that resulted in an inflammation near her nose.
“I practiced with (the mask) Tuesday and Wednesday and then I was ready to go with it,” she said. “At first, it was kind of awkward since it kind of likes to slide down into my eyes and then I can’t see. It’s a little difficult to breathe out of but, other than that, I just wrestled through it.
“I looked really goofy, but (the nose) is just kind of tender if it gets hit. (The mask) protects it from that.”
Before her match, Stusse said she was able to bob and weave to peek out at her brother, Ryan Stusse Jr., wrestling in his Class C 106-pound semifinal. He lost to David City’s Hayden Schmit 3-2.
“Unfortunately, it didn’t go the way that we wanted, but I’m just happy he was able to be down here and wrestle with me a few more times before I graduate,” Afftynn Stusse said.
Now she turns her attention to Saturday’s championship match against South Sioux City freshman Madelynn Bohnet (35-4).
“I wrestled her at our home tournament and had a pretty good match with her, so I’m super excited to see how this one goes,” Stusse said. “She’s also a super tough opponent. I know that her team and her coaches work well, so I’m looking forward to that match.”
Reeves had a closer call, but she was able to join Stusse in the finals.
“This feels amazing, and I’m right by Afftynn Stusse’s side,” Reeves said. “We’ve been working really hard all year to get here, so I’m just really happy. Working together has been amazing, and we’ve kept each other motivated every day. Not only am I happy for myself, but I’m also happy for Afftynn. It just makes it twice as better.”
Reeves said those tough practices against Stusse helped with her conditioning, and that really paid off against Chambers.
“Staying in shape and lasting to the third period really helped,” she said. “I’ve been working all year long to get there. I stayed in good position and kept my hips up.”
Reeves faces the finals challenge of undefeated Bennington sophomore Maycee Preacher (45-0), who pinned Boone Central’s Leynn Luna in 5:49.
Luna won the last three of five matches against Reeves this season, including in the district finals.
But Reeves is ready to do her best to help Battle Creek finish with a pair of individual titles.
“With Afftynn being a senior, it would be amazing,” she said. “It’s one last hurrah. I’m going to give it all I’ve got. She’s like a sister to me, so it’s just crazy.”
Three other area girls earned semifinals victories.
Stanton’s Corah Linnaus moved into the finals at 120 by pinning Omaha Skutt’s Nella Dolan in 3:29. She faces Yutan’s Aubrie Pehrson (51-1) for the gold medal.
Crofton/Bloomfield’s Annabelle Poppe shut out Omaha Westside’s Macy Barber 5-0 at 170 and takes on Wahoo’s Kaylee Ricketts (51-0) on Saturday.
West Point-Beemer’s Claire Paasch will wrestle for her second state title. She advanced with a pin of South Sioux City’s Jackie Zamora in 1:53 at 195.
Scribner-Snyder twin sophomores Nattlie and Emily Hull lost. Nattlie Hull was shut out 6-0 by Johnson County Central’s Jocelyn Prado at 100 while Emily Hull was pinned by Bohnet in 3:12 at 105.
At 100, Boone Central’s Mishayla Slaymaker was pinned by Lincoln East’s undefeated Mileena Notaro in 32 seconds.
Wayne’s Jaycee Bruns was pinned in 54 seconds at 125 by Yutan’s Alexis Pehrson. Also in that weight class, Crofton/Bloomfield’s Madisen Petersen was pinned by Omaha Westside’s Regan Roesseter in 4:54.
At 140, Pierce freshman Isabelle Kuehler was pinned by Northwest’s Miah Kenny in 3:06.