O’NEILL — O’Neill had five conference champions to Battle Creek’s two, but the Braves’ depth offset the Eagles’ individual effort just enough to win the Mid-State Conference title.
Class C No. 8-ranked Battle Creek had only two champions on the day but scored in all 14 weight classes and had just enough to edge the host Eagles by eight points to claim the conference title in what turned out to be a tough tournament all around on Thursday.
“I think our conference has really taken a bunch of steps forward with the quality of teams up and down the lineup,” Braves coach Cody Wintz said. “This has become a really tough tournament.”
The Braves had just two individual champions in Ayden Wintz (113) and second-ranked Dahlas Zlomke (285) but had nine other medalists and used that depth to finish with 203.5 points, eight more than the Eagles’ 195.5 points.
“That definitely helps,” Cody Wintz said of his team’s depth. “We only had two champs and a bunch of finalists, but we had a bunch who came back and got third, and even the ones who didn’t get a medal got a win or two. We knew it was going to be tight coming into today, so all those wins were a huge plus for us.”
The fourth-ranked Eagles dominated in the middle weights, led by senior Ty Rainforth. The top-ranked 138-pounder in Class C moved up and earned his 150th career win on his way to defeating Class B No. 5 Jayden Coulter of Pierce 11-4 to take the 145-pound championship.
“I’ve been coaching a long time and coached a lot of good ones, but Ty’s special,” Eagles coach Bryan Corkle said. “He’s right up there with any of the best I’ve had, and that whole senior class has stuck together and they have meant a lot to our program.”
Rainforth’s move turned out to benefit the Eagles at 152 pounds as well, as top-ranked 145-pounder Brady Thompson moved up and pinned Ethan Baumert of Guardian Angels Central Catholic in the first period to take that weight class.
John Alden, ranked No. 2 at 113 pounds, bumped up two weights and outlasted Carter King of Battle Creek 6-4 to win the 126-pound title for O’Neill. Fabian Acevado pinned Kaden Warneke of Battle Creek at 182 pounds, and Salvador Rodriguez won a tie-breaker over Martin Carrillo of Wayne to earn the Eagles’ fifth title at 195 pounds.
There were outstanding matchups featuring rated wrestlers in the finals, starting with a dual of the top two Class C wrestlers at 106 pounds, where top-ranked Robbie Fisher of Crofton/Bloomfield got a late near fall to earn a 7-2 win over No. 2 Ryan Stusse Jr. of Battle Creek.
Another quality battle came later in the finals with No. 2 Jared Janssen of Crofton/Bloomfield edging fifth-rated Kase Thompson of Battle Creek in a 2-1 decision.
Other rated wrestlers who earned conference titles were Class C No. 6 Hudson Barger of Crofton/Bloomfield (120), Class B No. 5 Brock Bolling of Pierce (132), Class B No. 6 Ashton Munsell of Wayne (138) and Class B No. 4 Michael Kruntorad of Pierce (160). Unranked 170-pounder Matt Christensen of Pierce also came away with a conference championship.
Only two of the 16 rated wrestlers failed to make the finals. O’Neill’s Dylan Parks was part of a loaded 106-pound weight class and had to settle for consolation honors, while Crofton/Bloomfield’s William Poppe was the odd man out among the three rated wrestlers at 145 pounds, taking third place.
Thursday’s tournament serves as a great tune-up for both the Braves and the Eagles for Saturday’s state duals championships, where the two teams could meet in the semifinals if both win their first-round matchups.
“We put a lot of stock in the conference meet and you want to get up for it, but then you have to turn around two days later for state duals,” Cody Wintz said. “This really was good for us to come out and wrestle this well, and the big thing was that nobody got hurt so we won’t have to worry about that affecting our lineup for duals.”
“I think it primes us,” Corkle added. “There were some big matches here that really got us ready, but both teams are going to have to take care of business that first round if we’re going to meet up in the semis. Two years ago, Pierce won conference and then wrestled lights-out at state duals, and we’re going to use that as an example and see if we can get the same kind of result.”
Mid-State Conference
Team standings:
Battle Creek 203.5, O’Neill 195.5, Pierce 168, Crofton/Bloomfield 154.5, Boone Central/Newman Grove 118, Wayne 114.5, Norfolk Catholic 64, Guardian Angels CC 56, Hartington CC 36.
Championship results
106: Robbie Fisher, C/B, dec. Ryan Stusse Jr., BC, 7-2. 113: Ayden Wintz, BC, pinned Talan Stokes, BC/NG, 1:40. 120: Hudson Barger, C/B, dec. Garrett Schultz, Wayne, 4-2. 126: John Alden, O’Neill, dec. Carter King, BC, 6-4. 132: Brock Bolling, Pierce, pinned Boston Reeves, BC, 1:56. 138: Ashton Munsell, Wayne, pinned Kanyon Talton, NC, 3:38. 145: Ty Rainforth, O’Neill, dec. Jayden Coulter, Pierce, 11-4.
152: Brady Thompson, O’Neill pinned Ethan Baumert, GACC 1:26. 160: Michael Kruntorad, Pierce, dec. Levi Drueke, O’Neill, 9-8. 170: Matt Christensen, Pierce, pinned Ashton Schafer, BC/NG, 4:19. 182: Fabian Acevado, O’Neill, pinned Kaden Warneke, BC, 3:14. 195: Salvador Rodriguez, O’Neill, dec. Martin Carrillo, Wayne, 4-3 (UTB). 220: Jared Janssen, C/B, dec. Kase Thompson, BC, 2-1. 285: Dahlas Zlomke, BC, dec. Dawson Raabe, Pierce, 2-1 (TB).
Consolation results
106: Dylan Parks, O’Neill dec. Will Leseberg, Wayne, 6-1. 113: Garrett Finke, BC, maj. dec. Eli Streff, Pierce, 11-2. 120: Jaxson Hassler, BC, pinned Zion Baier, BC, 2:16. 126: Isaiah Adams, Pierce, dec. Tracy Perez, BC/NG, 5-2. 132: Braeden Kleinschmit, HCC, pinned Joseph Yates, O’Neill, 2:26. 138: Jaxon Schafer, BC/NG, pinned Pryor Matthews, O’Neill, 1:56. 145: William Poppe, C/B, pinned Samuel Grape, BC/NG 3:19.
152: Korbyn Battershaw, BC, dec. Blake Bolling, Pierce, 6-2. 160: Wyatt Tramp, C/B, dec. Colton Ray, BC/NG, 7-6. 170: Aiden Liston Wayne, dec. Garret Buschkamp, C/B, forfeit. 182: Casey Jeannoutot, C/B, dec. Dakota Spann, Wayne, 5-2. 195: Hank Hudson, BC/NG, dec. Ty Tramp, C/B, 8-7. 220: Issac Wilcox, NC, pinned Nick Erickson, Pierce, 2:25. 285: George Fraher, GACC, dec. Tucker Shabram, O’Neill, 4-3.