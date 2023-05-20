OMAHA — A pair of runner-up individual finishes helped Battle Creek finish as a runner-up in the team standings of the Class C boys competition in the NSAA state track and field championships Saturday at Burke Stadium.
The Braves finished as the Class C boys runner-up with 52 points on the strength of two runner-up finishes by junior Trent Uhlir in the throws, along with a pair of third-place medals.
For the second day in a row, Battle Creek junior Trent Uhlir found himself in the lead late in an event. And on back-to-back days, Uhlir settled for a silver medal thanks to a state meet record-breaking performance.
In Saturday's discus, Uhlir took the lead on his first throw of the preliminaries at 174-11. From there, he led until the second-to-last throw of the event. Nathan Baldwin, a sophomore from Sutton, set a new Class C meet record with his throw of 183-10 on his final attempt.
It was one day after Uhlir had broken the Class C state meet record in the shot put finals on his last throw, only to see Kade Pieper of Norfolk Catholic break Uhlir's record moments later.
"I improved a lot from last year, so, I mean, I can't hang my head on anything," he said. "I mean, I lost the two (throws) to new state meet records. ... But happening back-to-back, it hurts a little bit. But I'll be back, and hopefully I'll take those records for myself."
Baldwin, who had been the runner-up since his first throw in the preliminaries at 165 feet, progressed on each of his throws in the finals. He went 166-1 on his first attempt and 171-9 on his second before the record-breaking effort.
After his second throw of 165-10, Uhlir fouled on three-straight throws, including back-to-back attempts in the finals that appeared to be 170 feet or more. His final throw measured at 163-11.
Battle Creek got a bronze medal from Jackson Ricchio in the 110-meter hurdles, and the Braves' group of Parker Clausen, Ricchio, Cameron Korth and Will Hamer finished third in the 4x400.
"The training starts tomorrow, so I want to come back and make sure I don't have any more close calls," Uhlir said. "Congrats to both of those guys. They worked their tails off. I mean, it's nothing to hang your head on."
A YEAR AGO, Brody Krusemark of Pender was the Class D silver medalist in the 100-meter dash.
Fast-forward, and Krusemark is the state champion in the event... in Class C.
"It's extremely crazy," he said. "Either way, going up a class, I was like, 'even if I get second again, it's better than getting second in Class D' and I ended up getting first. I still really can't believe it."
Krusemark sprinted the straightaway in 11.06 seconds, just 0.06 seconds ahead of Ryker Evans of Hi-Line and 0.15 seconds ahead of Stanton's Mitchell Hupp. In 2022, Krusemark finished second in 11.14 seconds.
"Last year, I had some really bad leg issues, some really bad shin splints, and it made it not so fun to run," he said. "This year, it's been a little bit more enjoyable and that's helped me try a lot harder."
Krusemark said that the competition level in the East Husker Conference and in Northeast Nebraska helped prepare him for such a moment.
"It was extremely nice because going to the Norfolk Classic is like a mini state. You have more than just Class C," he said. "I think it helps you get ready for the mindset, help come in here not as nervous."
One of those opponents, Mitchell Hupp of Stanton, faced Krusemark in both the 100- and 200-meter dash finals. In addition to Krusemark's title, Hupp was third in the 100 in 11.21 seconds. Their finishes were somewhat flipped in the 200, with Hupp runner-up in 22.45 seconds, while Krusemark was third at 22.59.