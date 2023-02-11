Battle Creek extended an impressive run through the second weekend of postseason wrestling competition on Saturday.
Now there’s just one big event left for the Braves.
But they set themselves up well for the Class C state tournament in Omaha by qualifying 11 wrestlers while running away with the District 2 title at Norfolk Catholic.
“We knew that we were going to have 11 guys who would at least be in a position to get themselves down to the state tournament, and we brought 11 into today,” Battle Creek coach Cody Wintz said. “We lost three (on Friday), but all 11 of those guys made it happen and qualified.
“I’m really proud of the group and their efforts and excited to see what we can do next week.”
The Braves amassed 205 points one weekend after placing second in the state duals tournament. That was well ahead of district runner-up Bishop Neumann (145.5 points) and third-place Pierce (142).
Brek Thompson, one of Battle Creek’s three district champions who took the 182-pound title, said it was a meaningful team win.
“I put in a lot of work and we’ve all put in a lot of work,” he said. “We’ve busted our butts for this moment. We’ve got 11 going, and it feels really good.”
Thompson improved to 35-12 by beating Quad County Northeast’s Ajay Gubbels by major decision 10-2 in the championship match. But it wasn’t as easy as it might have seemed on the surface.
“I went into this with a hurt leg,” he said. “I didn’t think the outcome was going to be what it was. But we pulled it off, and it feels good.”
Battle Creek’s other two individual titles came immediately in the championship round.
Ryan Stusse Jr. and Ayden Wintz swept the 106 and 113 titles without surrendering a point.
Stusse Jr. (39-3) took an 8-0 major decision over Hartington Cedar Catholic’s Maverick Heine while Wintz (32-2) shut out Norfolk Catholic’s Yair Santiago 4-0.
Santiago (24-2), whose only other loss this season came because of injury time, was the lone state qualifier for the host Knights. They went 0-3 during the heartbreak round.
Pierce qualified five wrestlers for state while narrowly missing out on runner-up honors.
“We’re a pretty young team,” Bluejays coach Tyler Legate said. “I’ve got three seniors who are really good and they all got first, so I thought they wrestled well. But our young guys stepped up (on Friday) and got to today. We got 11 to today.
“I didn’t know how many we’d get through. Brendan Bolling and Clayton Carlson are wrestling as freshmen and sophomores, and they both got through today as well. Getting five is OK. It could have been worse. It could have been better.”
After the first seven championship matches went all six minutes, Pierce’s Jayden Coulter recorded the first pin in impressive fashion.
Coulter improved to 38-1 with a 13-second finish of Conestoga’s Carter Plowman.
“He was leading hard with his lead foot, so I just kind of attacked it,” Coulter said. “He came up hard with his head, so I went right to a cradle.”
Coulter said losing in the state semifinals last year was a motivating factor for him this February.
“This (district title) was my first one, so I can check it off my bucket list,” he said. “But it isn’t the ultimate goal. Next weekend, the goal is to come out on top.”
Blake Bolling pinned Lincoln Christian’s Jackson Cooley in 2:59 at 170 while Dawson Raabe topped Battle Creek’s Elijah Hintz 7-1 at 285 to earn Pierce’s other titles.
Other area champions were West Point-Beemer’s Alex Borboya (120) and Quad County Northeast’s Kolby Casey (220).
The state tournament takes place at Omaha’s CHI Health Center Thursday through Saturday.
C-2 district tournament
Team scoring: Battle Creek 205, Bishop Neumann 145.5, Pierce 142, Falls City 118, Milford 99.5, Hartington Cedar Catholic 98, Conestoga 97, West Point-Beemer 92, Quad County Northeast 76, Lincoln Christian 70, Superior 65.5, Archbishop Bergan 50, Norfolk Catholic 45.5, Winnebago 35, Wakefield 24, Lutheran High Northeast 10.
Championship matches
106: Ryan Stusse Jr. (BC) major dec. Maverick Heine (HCC), 8-0; 113: Ayden Wintz (BC) def. Yair Santiago (NC), 4-0; 120: Alex Borboya (WPB) def. Cooper Rea (MIL), 8-4; 126: Aaron Ohnoutka (BN) major dec. Jaxson Hassler (BC), 11-2; 132: Hayden Neeman (SUP) def. Brendan Bolling (PIE), 6-2; 138: Cade Lierman (BN) def. Brady Hochstein (HCC), 7-0; 145: Wyatt Olberding (FC) def. Levi McGrew (LC), 9-6;
152: Jayden Coulter (PIE) pinned Carter Plowman (CON), 0:13; 160: Robert Gilkerson (FC) pinned Casey Schnebel (BC), 1:54; 170: Blake Bolling (PIE) pinned Jackson Cooley (LC), 2:59; 182: Brek Thompson (BC), major dec. Ajay Gubbels (QCNE), 10-2: 195: Trent Moudry (BN) def. Hunter Oborny (MIL), 5-2; 220: Kolby Casey (QCNE), pinned Clay Hedges (AB), 2:25; 285; Dawson Raabe (PIE) def. Elijah Hintz (BC), 7-1.
Third-place matches
106: Quinn Zegers (MIL) pinned Bailey Thimmes (FC), 2:08; 113: Tanner Renner (WPB) major dec. Keegan Carl (HCC), 12-3: 120: Landon Sund (BN) def. Holden McDonald (SUP), 8-4; 126: Adain Robles (WIN) pinned Hunter Kuchta (HCC), 4:23; 132: Sean Stanton (MIL) def. Braeden Kleinschmit (HCC), 2-0; 138: Hunter Dickinson (MIL) pinned Jamison Evert (WPB), 4:38; 145: Max Lautenschlager (BN) major dec. Hudson Last (BC), 9-0;
152: Adam Ohnoutka (BN) def. Conner Neuhalfen (BC), technical fall, 4:29 (18-3); 160: Lucas Anderson (CON) pinned Kyler Boyles (SUP), 2:48; 170: Wyatt Nierodzik (BC) def. Kadyn Strecker (FC), 10-9; 182: Thomas Vrana (BN) def. Weston Heine (HCC), 9-7; 195: Dahkota Zlomke (BC) pinned Clayton Carlson (PIE), 3:25; 220: Gage Totilas (CON) pinned Jacob Ottis (BC), 1:26; 285: Omar Garcia (WPB) pinned Aaron Fellers (AB), 3:29.