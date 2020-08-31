BATTLE CREEK — Count Battle Creek High School in the forefront of trying to help fill the role of young farmers needed to replace the current crop of older generations working the land.
Battle Creek has started a new FFA program this year after an absence of 20 years.
Billy O’Brien is the new agricultural teacher and FFA adviser. O’Brien grew up south of Tilden and graduated from Newman Grove High School. He participated in FFA at Newman Grove, including three years as a chapter officer, and attended the national FFA convention in Louisville, Kentucky.
He attended Northeast Community College for two years, getting degrees in electrical construction and ag education. He then graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Already 41 students have signed up for FFA at Battle Creek, and there are 50 high school students who are taking ag classes this semester.
Jeff Heimes, Battle Creek High School principal, said there are some costs involved in starting a new FFA program, but the support from the community has been strong.
That includes fundraisers and donations from businesses, such as adding three multi-functional welders with support from the Elkhorn Rural Public Power District. Hopes are to continue to build in the coming years with such items as a greenhouse and other equipment.
“Mr. O’Brien is not your typical first-year teacher,” Heimes said. “He’s mature. He’s done an outstanding job of promoting the program and building interest.”
Heimes said O’Brien also has adapted his schedule so all the junior high students are in a rotation. They get six weeks of exposure to agricultural education to help them decide if they want to learn more.
Part of the agricultural exposure includes learning all the areas where students can compete in contests, such as land judging, livestock showing and judging or parliamentary procedure.
The first competition for Battle Creek will be Tuesday, Oct. 6, at Pierce with land judging.
“We have a lot of supporters of the program who are living in Battle Creek,” Heimes said. “So yes, we have a lot of alumni and they have already reached out to Mr. O’Brien on helping to build the program. They are still passionate about it.”
As far as students who take FFA, it varies. O’Brien said he estimates that about one-third of the students actually live on the farm, with the remainder living on acreages or in town.
O’Brien said FFA has broadened over the years, similar to agriculture. It includes different technology and communication with those advocating for agricultural interests.
“The kids have been awesome,” O’Brien said. “They are really buying into it.”
O’Brien has a brother, Joe O’Brien, who also is a first-year ag education teacher at Cross County, which serves Benedict and Stromsburg.
O’Brien said he is looking forward to growing the program, adding more as he and the students gain more knowledge and experience.
“As a first-year teacher, there are always challenges like knowing how long a lesson is going to take. It’s always better to be over-prepared then under-prepared,” he said.
Unlike decades ago, many students who take FFA aren’t necessarily looking to become farmers, although that still is one of the interests of many students.
O’Brien said other students are interested in agriculture-related careers, such as agribusiness or learning farm skills like welding. That type of knowledge could help them in a career or just be useful in life.
“One of my officers’ dad told him, ‘In Nebraska, especially Northeast Nebraska, you are going to be involved in agriculture with just about every single job.’ I think it is important to get that understanding of agriculture,” O’Brien said.
Heimes cited community support from parents and school board members like Tammy Bierman, businesses like Farmers Pride and alumni — it all is needed to make it successful.
“All those people make a difference,” he said.