The Battle Creek and Norfolk Catholic boys were like two heavyweights trading blows in the ring until the Braves separated in the second quarter for a 74-53 win over the Knights on Saturday.
The two teams came out on fire on offense, combining for 35 points in the first quarter with the Knights leading 18-17. They went back and forth with 3-pointers, layups and steals in a fast-paced, action-packed game.
However, midway through the second quarter, the Knights stopped hitting their shots while the Braves kept going. Battle Creek went into halftime with a lead of 38-31 thanks to an 11-6 run over the last four minutes of the first half.
The key for the Braves during that stretch was more intensity on their defense, said Battle Creek coach Matt Rudloff.
“They have such good shooters that we just had to tighten up our D and play a lot of one-on-one basketball, trying not to give them wide-open looks because if you give them wide open looks, they’re going to drain it,” Rudloff said.
The Braves came back out of halftime and were able to find their mark on offense again as they went on a 14-8 run over the last five minutes of the third quarter and had a 57-41 lead going into the fourth.
But Norfolk Catholic wouldn’t go away. With 4:30 left to go in the fourth quarter, the Knights started to find their rhythm again on offense and pulled back within 13 at 60-47.
Norfolk Catholic was still down by 13 with 2½ minutes to go in the fourth and Battle Creek sealed the deal, ending the game on an 8-0 run.
After picking up their first win Friday night against Stanton, the Braves and Rudloff are hoping that the back-to-back wins after losing their first three games help put the team on the right track.
“We’ve been needing some wins, and we finally got one last game against Stanton, and this is big for us as we head into a week of practice, and then we’ll have West Holt next Saturday. Hopefully, (we’ll) use the momentum going into that game."
The Braves were led by Payton Frederick, who had 16 points, and both Mason Mink and Tanner Oestreich, who each chipped in 14 points.
Frederick injured his knee with 30 seconds left in the game, but Rudloff believes he might have avoided serious injury.
As for Norfolk Catholic, it had just beaten Wahoo Neumann on Friday night for the first time since the 2014-15 season, and coach Kevin Manzer thought that played a hand in how Saturday night’s game went.
“Our energy was extremely low. We were a step slow. We had hands on knees,” Manzer said. “They were really motivated and wanted this win, and we didn’t show up with that energy we needed to be able to combat their hunger to win the game.”
Manzer also had high views of Battle Creek and its offensive firepower.
“We didn’t want them to take 20- or 30-second possessions because we knew that the way they run offense, eventually you lose a shooter or you let somebody get to the rim, and we were just passive and reactive on everything that we did. We didn’t have good ball pressure. We didn’t get in passing lanes.”
However, with every loss, most coaches believe there is something good that can come out of them and Manzer is no different in that respect.
“There’s a positive from every situation," he said. "It just depends on how you look at it. If we use this to spur us to work harder, to understand that we can’t just show up, then we’ll be able to say we got something positive from this.”
The Knights were led Saturday by Christian Mickelson, who had 17 points.
BATTLE CREEK 74, NORFOLK CATHOLIC 53
BATTLE CREEK 17 21 19 17 — 74
NORFOLK CATHOLIC 18 13 10 12 — 53
Battle Creek (2-3): Payton Frederick 16, Landon Olson 8, Reece Bode 9, Baron Buckendahl 8, Mason Mink 14, Jace Meinke 5, Tanner Oestreich 14.
Norfolk Catholic (2-2): Brennen Kelley 4, Preston Burbach 5, Ben Hammond, 2, Christian Mickelson 17, Preston Eisemenger 3, Travis Kalous 1, Karter Kerkman 4, Kade Pieper 6, Mason Timmerman 11.