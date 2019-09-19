Battle Creek Public Schools students living outside the district will no longer be picked up at their houses, but at designated pickup and drop-off points, according to district superintendent Jake Luhr.
However, some miscommunication among administrators and parents in the district caused some friction as the change was enacted, according to Luhr and Battle Creek parents.
Luhr said there was miscommunication at a meeting with Mid States School Bus in Wayne — the company that provides busing services for Battle Creek students — about who would contact the parents affected by the change. Because of that, parents were contacted by email Aug. 13, two days before the first day of Battle Creek’s 2019-20 school year, and then by phone on Aug. 14.
The reason for these changes is to align with a board of education policy saying the district won’t bus outside district boundaries, instead providing drop-off and pickup points for students who opt into the district, Luhr said.
As of last year, there were 55 more students who optioned in versus optioning out of the district, he said. There were 438 students enrolled in the district in the 2017-18 school year, according to the most recent data available from the Nebraska Department of Education.
A parent who lives south of the district, Jason Witzel, said he wishes there had been better communication from administrators and that affected families could have more input. His son, Breylin, is in fourth grade, and this will be his third year of riding the bus.
Jason Witzel said they now have to drive 6 to 7 miles to a drop-off point on Highway 121 about a mile south of 833rd Road (also known as Enola Road). He’s concerned about the safety of the location, especially as the weather gets colder.
“It’s on a busy highway, not really a safe thing,” he said in a phone interview Tuesday. “It would be nice to have input. Be better even if we could have a place to pull into someone’s lane or a yard to drop a kid off, instead of on the highway.”
It’s also a change in the family’s morning routine to prepare his child to be at the drop-off point at 6:35 instead of being picked up by 7:30. Jason Witzel works 12-hour shifts, and his wife, Cati, is expecting their second child in November.
Luhr said that drop-off point does have a residence there, and dealing with colder weather can be addressed “however (students’) parents choose.”
According to Luhr, the drop-off points are at residents’ houses within the district who agree to participate. He did not have a number for how many students are affected by the busing changes.
“It has to be a safe location, usually at a residence that falls within district boundaries,” he said. “We try to get those residents in close proximity to our option-enrolled families who want to use busing.”
Some parents attended a board of education meeting to voice concerns Sept. 10, Luhr said. That following Friday, a board committee meeting of three board members and Luhr met to discuss whether to change the board policy, Luhr said. After a two-hour discussion of weighing pros and cons, they decided to keep the policy.
According to Luhr, most districts handle student transportation by providing pickup and drop-off points for students living outside the district. Once the district aligned with the original board policy, it reduced the number of bus routes from four to three and reduced mileage for bus routes, saving the district $30,000 to $40,000 per school year.
However, the change isn’t about saving money but aligning with school policies, he said. He was hired as superintendent in 2018, and he sees a part of his responsibilities as making sure the district is following policies.
“Even though communication was not ideal, operating within board policy is what I was hired to do,” he said. “I know it caused some hard feelings with some of our option-enrolled students, but first and foremost I have to make sure we’re utilizing our taxpayers’ dollars in the district to the best of our ability. The timing was terrible, but it was still the right decision.”
He apologized to families for the changes that he said were “communicated poorly” and said if things had gone according to plan, they would have been notified Aug. 1.
“It did make some people mad, and I apologize for the communication because it wasn’t very good. I wasn’t very pleased,” he said. “... I know the timing of it put a time crunch on the parents affected and, again, I apologize for that.”
Jason Witzel said he hopes families can continue working with administrators on the issue and said students who option in make up a significant part of the district’s population.
“I know Battle Creek has been able to get its numbers because kids have opted in,” he said. “If they want to keep kids opting in, they have to work with us. We have to make it a sensible drop-off point.”