As the second round of the Lutheran High Northeast Invitational progressed Thursday afternoon, there was less and less doubt as to the eventual team and individual winners.
The Battle Creek boys — with four players among the top 20 finishers and led by Peyton Frederick’s second-place 81 — totaled 73 strokes above par during the 18 holes of tournament play to win the championship by 10 over runner-up Pierce at Norfolk Country Club.
Wisner-Pilger’s Rockney Peck, with a first-round 2-over-par score of 38 — five strokes ahead of Frederick at that point — appeared to be running away with the individual race midway through the day. But a triple-bogey on No. 12 because of a self-described “hero shot” attempt left the door ajar momentarily until the senior locked up the title during the final six holes.
“I told the guys that if we could be penalty-free over the first six holes, we’d have a good shot of winning this today,” Braves coach Troy Thompson said. “We did that, so I’m pretty proud of how they played.”
Frederick, along with Luke Beckman (90), Tait Heimes (93) and Garrett Finke (97), determined Battle Creek’s first-place total.
“We finished third in our first tournament, so we’re coming along and things are going in the right direction,” Thompson said. “These guys are starting to come together and play a little bit together, so this is a good confidence booster right before conference. We’ve got a lot of work to do yet, though.”
Pierce — paced by Hunter Raabe’s 87 and Chaden Roth’s 92, along with Travis Emory’s 95 and Abram Scholting’s 97 — moved ahead of Norfolk Catholic during the second round to earn runner-up honors.
“We’ve got to figure out how to put a whole round together, to stay focused on just hitting the best golf shot we can every single time,” Knights coach Dusty Korth said. “We try to make a really difficult shot instead of just getting ourselves out of trouble, then take a bogey or a double, and we tend to do it on more than one hole.”
Korth said Ashten Cunningham (94), representing the Norfolk Catholic junior varsity, “played well” while Austin Miekle “had a good front nine, especially after the way he started.” Miekle’s 101, as well as Jacob Cerny (94), Ethan Schwichtenberg (96) and Aden Dominisse (97), rounded out the varsity scoring in the Knights’ third-place effort.
“We’re starting to expect more out of ourselves, which is a good thing,” Korth said. “We’ve got to figure out how to expect more, but still play loose and within ourselves — and not get frustrated if we have one bad hole. We’re still learning to manage the game.”
Individually, Peck said his day “started off solid” with his driver working well, although his putter was “spotty because of the speed of the greens.”
“I bogeyed No. 2 after being on in two, but I bounced back and birdied No. 9 and 10,” he said. “On the 12th hole, I sprayed my drive right, then went for the ‘hero shot’ up over the tree, clipped the tree and came straight down. So I was still in the trees, punched out, then chipped on and three-putted.”
However, Peck regained his poise and played the final six holes in 1-over, while Frederick played par-golf during the second round until bogeying 15, 16 and 17 before wrapping up his round of 38 with a birdie on No. 18.
“I went to state my freshman and sophomore year, and I think I was 16th my sophomore year,” Peck said. “This year I want to win conference and the district, and then go to state. Then, I’d like to have a good first-day score and see where that takes me.”
Lutheran High Northeast finished its tournament in 10th place among the 15 teams. Mason Petersen finished eighth for the Eagles, with a score of 91.
“Mason has been hitting the ball well and playing well; he’s been my No. 1 golfer all year,” Lutheran High coach Nate Benter said. “He’s medaled once or twice so far and has been getting better as the year has gone on.”
Petersen said his eighth-place is the best finish of his brief golf career, since he didn’t play as a freshman and last season was canceled.
“I’ve been really working on my short game this year, focusing on short chips and putting,” Petersen said. “I had some hiccups today, a hole here and there, but I was pretty consistent. I’ve really improved; our first invite I shot in the low-hundreds, and today I had a 91.”
Lutheran High Northeast Golf Invitational
Team results: 1. Battle Creek, 145; 2. Pierce, 155; 3. Norfolk Catholic, 172; 4. Creighton, 178; 5. West Point-Beemer/Scribner-Snyder, 183; 6. Wisner-Pilger, 193; 7. Tri-County Northeast, 198; 8. Ponca, 202; 9. Crofton, 222; 10. Lutheran High Northeast, 232; 11. Norfolk Catholic JV, 234; 12. Niobrara-Verdigre 248; 13. Norfolk JV, 251; 14. Madison, 273; 15. Wakefield, 298.
Individual results: 1. Rockney Peck, W-P, 77; 2. Peyton Frederick, BC, 81; 3. Braxton Brockhaus, CRE, 86; 4. Hunter Raabe, PIE, 87; 5. Nate Oswald, TCNE, 89; 6. Gage Burns, CRE, 89; 7. Luke Beckman, BC, 90; 8. Mason Petersen, LHNE, 91; 9. Chaden Roth, PIE, 92; 10. Zach Fernau, PON, 92; 11. Garrett Blanke, TCNE, 93; 12. Tait Heimes, BC, 93; 13. Hayden Hunke, WP-B/S-S, 93; 14. Ashten Cunningham, NCHS, 94; 15. Jacob Cerny, NCHS, 94.