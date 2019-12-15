BATTLE CREEK – After a competitive first quarter, Battle Creek opened the second with an 11-3 run, then went on to comfortably defeat visiting Norfolk Catholic on Saturday, 77-57.
Both schools boast storied football histories, and at times the game appeared to resemble a gridiron battle. "It was a pretty physical, rough game,” Battle Creek coach Matt Rudloff said. “I though our boys handled their pressure well.”
Brave forward Slate Kraft said he and his teammates were ready for Norfolk Catholic's physicality. “Definitely, they play a style of basketball we're not really used to,” he said.
“We knew we had to be strong on the ball. That's something coach emphasized right away … and we knew we were going to get layups if we did that.”
Norfolk Catholic's aggression led to the Knights committing 24 fouls on the evening to just 10 for the Braves.
“We just fouled too much,” Norfolk Catholic coach Kevin Manzer said. “When you play as aggressively as we do, you've got to be all in and we were just way too hesitant, too many times. We tried to press with our hands instead of our feet and that got us in trouble.”
The Braves jumped out to an 11-4 lead lead in the first quarter before the Knights closed the stanza with a 7-2 run. Nate Brungardt's bucket cut the BC lead to 13-11.
But, the second quarter was all Battle Creek as the Braves took advantage of Norfolk Catholic's aggression by hitting open shots under the basket and by going 9 for 11 from the free throw line.
“Our press break worked well,” Rudloff said. “We had to settle down after the first quarter. I think we had 11 turnovers in that first quarter. After that, I think we had three in the second and the rest of the game we only had 12.”
The Braves outscored the Knights 26-10 in the second quarter in which guard Dylan Mettler converted a pair of three-point plays and center Luke Stueve scored nine of his 17 points.
Battle Creek took a 39-21 lead into the locker rooms at halftime then came out on fire in the third quarter.
Junior guard Payton Frederick, who paced the Braves with 24 points, drained four of his six 3-point field goals in that third period.
Battle Creek led 50-26 before Norfolk Catholic went on a 6-0 run midway through the quarter that included back-to-back buckets by sophomore Brock West.
But the Braves regained the momentum, outscoring the Knights 10-4 in the final 2 minutes, 35 seconds of the quarter to take a 60-37 advantage into the final eight minutes.
“We knew we could match about anybody physically,” Rudloff said. “It's just a matter of being efficient and once we break the press, not falling into just throwing something up.”
Both teams were playing on back-to-back nights. The Braves had defeated Stanton at home on Friday while the Knights were coming off a road loss to Wahoo Neumann.
Just the same, Manzer refused to use the long trip and short turnaround as an excuse. “Last night was emotional, playing Bishop Neumann,” he said. “That's always a big stage and we fought hard, but, we play so many guys, that shouldn't factor in.”
It was the first of possibly four games the two sides could play against each other this season. Both are entered in the same holiday, conference and subdistrict tournaments.
The Knights won't have a whole lot of time to get ready for their next contest either, as they host Lutheran High Northeast on Tuesday night.
“We just have to worry about us and improve what we do and how we do it,” Manzer said.
Meanwhile, Battle Creek won't play again until Saturday when the Braves host host Atkinson West Holt.
“I think we just need to keep improving,” Rudloff said. “We've got a week to prepare. I'm guessing they'll be undefeated when we play them and I think it'll be something for the boys to get up for.”
NC 11 10 16 20 - 57
BC 13 26 21 17 – 77
Norfolk Catholic (1-3): Preston Burbach 5 0-0 11; Cayden Cunningham 1 0-0 2; Brock West 2 0-0 4; Alex Lammers 2 0-0 4; Travis Kalous 4 1-2 10; Brennen Kelley 1 0-0 2; Nate Brungardt 5 2-4 14; Jackson Clausen 3 0-0 8; Cameron Bettenhausen 0 2-2 2; Totals: 23 5-8 57
Battle Creek (3-1): Luke Stueve 5 7-9 17; Payton Fredereick 9 0-0 24; Dylan Mettler 4 3-5 11; Reece Bode 1 1-4 3; Mason Mink 1 1-2 4; Zach Zohner 1 1-2 3; Slate Kraft 6 3-4 15; Tanner Oestreich 0 1-2 1; Totals 27 17-28 77.
3-point field goals: NC 6: Burbach, Kalous, Brungardt (2), Clausen (2); BC 6: Frederick (6).