TILDEN — Norfolk Catholic and Battle Creek faced off in both championship games at the Elkhorn Valley Holiday Basketball Tournament here, and both schools took home a title trophy from the four-team bracket.
Battle Creek's girls survived a back-and-forth third quarter to take a 38-31 lead with 1 minute, 20 seconds to play en route to a 39-34 victory, and the longtime Mid-State Conference rivals settled for a split of the titles when seniors Brennen Kelley and Ben Hammond each scored 17 points for Norfolk Catholic's boys in a 55-39 triumph.
"The teams that typically win these types of games are the ones that show up and give great effort," Battle Creek girls coach Kobe Lade said. "They're the ones that are diving after loose balls. They're the ones that are hustling after every ball that's on the ground. I felt like we were the team that did that tonight."
The Bravettes took a four-point lead into halftime after Mya Zohner's driving layup just before halftime for a 15-11 advantage, only to see junior Addison Corr put the Knights ahead 19-16 after two 3-pointers in 50 seconds.
Zohner, who finished with 10 points, answered for the Bravettes, hitting two 3-pointers in a span of three possessions for a 27-25 lead with 1:58 left in the third quarter, and Battle Creek would never trail again.
"We struggled offensively in the first half shooting and didn't pass the ball as well as I was hoping, but credit the Battle Creek defense," Norfolk Catholic girls coach Tim Kassmeier said. "Battle Creek answered our run in the third quarter and made things tough on us on the offensive end the whole game."
But the dagger didn't come for another 8½ minutes.
The Knights pulled to within 33-31 when Saylor Fischer found Tiffani Peitz open in the paint with 3½ minutes to play. Lily Knull found freshman Sami Wemhoff, who also scored 10 points, open inside to answer with a bucket with 2:20 left. One minute later, Paytyn Taake connected with Lindsey Bolling in the corner, and Bolling cashed in with a 3-pointer for a 38-31 lead.
"That was exactly the definition of 'oh boy... all right, we'll take it'," Lade said. "We preach to the girls, it's catch the ball with confidence and shoot, and that's what she did. She caught the ball with confidence and drained it. I think that was the cushion that we relied on for the rest of that basketball game."
Avery Yosten, who had a game-high 12 points for Norfolk Catholic, hit a 3-pointer with 55 seconds left, but the Knights' final two possessions resulted in a turnover and a missed shot.
The Knights finished 30.0% (12 of 40) from the field, and hit just 5 of 14 free throws, while the Bravettes were 41.4% (12 of 29) from the field with 12 of 16 free-throw shooting. Peitz pulled down eight rebounds, while Saylor Fischer had three steals.
"We need to shoot better from the free-throw line late in the game when we are trying to make a comeback," Kassmeier said.
Norfolk Catholic led 7-6 after Yosten hit a runner in the lane at the first-quarter buzzer, but the Knights were 1 of 8 from the field in the second quarter, scoring just 1 point in the final 4:55 of the first half. That allowed Battle Creek to take a two-possession lead prior to intermission.
IN THE BOYS championship game, Kelley scored 10 points in the first quarter, while he and Hammond combined for all of the team's first 15 points, to lead the Knights over the Braves.
Norfolk Catholic led for all of the final three quarters, responding from early deficits of 5-0 and 8-5 by scoring eight of the final nine points of the first quarter.
"It was tough to get into a rhythm," Norfolk Catholic boys coach Kevin Manzer said. "We were a little hesitant on the offensive end. ... A lot of what we do is about rhythm and tempo. So, once we found that, we were able to play a little bit better."
Kelley scored all of the team's first seven points before Hammond knocked down the 3-pointer that gave the Knights the lead for good off a Mason Timmerman assist seven minutes into the game. Kelley followed by draining a 3 from the top of the key thanks to a Hammond assist, and then Kelley returned the favor by finding Hammond inside for a 15-9 lead just 27 seconds into the second quarter.
Norfolk Catholic never stretched its lead to double digits until the 2:41 mark of the third quarter, though, when Nolan Fennessy scored on back-to-back possessions for a 38-28 lead. The Knights led by as many as 53-35 with 2:15 to play after Fennessy's basket.
"We're pretty balanced. Whatever the defense gives us, we're going to take it," Manzer said. "We did a good job of that in the second half."
Norfolk Catholic finished 37.3% (19 of 51) from the field, including 6 of 17 from 3-point range, and hit just 11 of 21 free throws. Battle Creek attempted 19 fewer shots, making 43.8% (14 of 32), including 6 of 13 from deep and just 5 of 9 free throws.
"We couldn't get a shot in the second half," Battle Creek boys coach Matt Rudloff said. "I think we only hit one 3 in the second half, and we had five in the first half. Against a team like that, you're going to have to hit shots."
Kade Pieper finished with 10 rebounds — five offensive — while Preston Burbach had five rebounds and four assists. Hammond had three rebounds, three assists and three steals.
"Their size is hard to deal with," Rudloff said. "It's hard to move those guys, and it's hard to get some rebounds."
Hunter Oestreich had 15 points and seven rebounds to lead Battle Creek, while Baron Buckendahl had four assists.
Elkhorn Valley Holiday Basketball Tournament
Girls championship
Battle Creek 6 9 14 10 — 39
Norfolk Catholic 7 4 14 9 — 34
BATTLE CREEK (4-5): Lindsey Bolling 1-5 3-5 6; Lily Knull 0-2 0-0 0; Addisyn Taake 0-2 1-2 1; Paytyn Taake 3-5 0-0 6; Mya Zohner 4-9 0-0 10; Sami Wemhoff 2-4 6-6 10; Reagan Brummels 2-3 2-3 6; Tylar Humphrey 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 12-29 12-16 39.
NORFOLK CATHOLIC (3-4): Avery Yosten 4-11 3-7 12; Addison Corr 2-5 2-4 8; Aubrey Barnes 0-2 0-0 0; Tiffani Peitz 4-8 0-2 9; Kalea Fischer 0-9 0-0 0; Hanna Brummer 1-1 0-0 3; Saylor Fischer 1-1 0-1 2; Morgan Miller 0-3 0-0 0. Totals: 12-40 5-14 34.
Boys championship
Battle Creek 9 11 10 9 — 39
Norfolk Catholic 13 13 14 15 — 55
BATTLE CREEK (4-5): Tait Heimes 2-2 1-2 6; Landon Olson 0-1 0-0 0; Brock West 2-8 0-0 4; Roger Mieure 5-7 0-0 10; Baron Buckendahl 1-4 1-2 4; Hunter Oestreich 4-9 3-5 15; Rich Brauer 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 14-32 5-9 39.
NORFOLK CATHOLIC (7-1): Mason Timmerman 1-2 1-2 3; Brennen Kelley 6-13 2-2 17; Preston Burbach 0-6 1-4 1; Ben Hammond 5-12 4-4 17; Karter Kerkman 0-1 0-2 0; Eli Pfeifer 1-1 0-0 2; Kade Pieper 2-8 3-7 7; Nolan Fennessy 4-8 0-0 8. Totals: 19-51 11-21 55.