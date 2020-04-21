Battle Creek man runs 'Lincoln Marathon' around area

BATTLE CREEK — Bright and early Saturday morning, Curtis Borchers strapped on his shoes, walked out the door and ran 26.2 miles around the Battle Creek area with the satisfaction of completing the "Lincoln Marathon."
Borchers, 44, along with runners from around the country, received the news that the 2020 Lincoln Marathon on May 3 was canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Runners were still given the chance to complete the marathon if they sent in their times of them running 26.2 miles to the 2020 Virtual Run link on the Lincoln Marathon website, from sometime from April 15 to the end of May.
The Battle Creek native had been training for this event since December, so he wanted to run the marathon because he didn't want to throw away all of his preparation.
"It had more of the race day feel since there were so many people that came out and cheered me on," Borchers said. "It would have been a little anticlimactic to run 26.2 miles by myself, but I still would have done it."
This past Saturday, Borchers set out on his 26.2-mile journey at 7:30 a.m.
Borchers ran out in the country starting at his home in Battle Creek, he ran south along Highway 121 all the way down to the junction of Highway 121 and Highway 32. He ran a mile and half west on Highway 32 before he circled his way back to his home.
Borchers used a run tracker app to keep track of the miles he was running and the route he took so he could submit his time to the Lincoln Marathon website.
Throughout the run, Borchers’ family had set out water stations every 3 to 4 miles with water bottles for him to take as he ran by.
Along the way, Borchers’ family members weren’t the only ones out supporting him, Borchers said there were more than 100 people out cheering him on.
"It was cool. I was doing this for myself, but when I told my wife that I was going to do it, she went on social media and recruited a bunch of people to cheer me on along the way," he said. "Somebody along the way said, 'This is the first live sporting event I've seen in a month and a half.' "
When Borchers returned home, he had finished the run with a time just around 4 hours and 20 minutes.
Borchers wasn't able to receive his medal and T-shirt, but Borchers was happy that he did it.
"I did it for myself, but it was cool to see the people who came out to root me on," he said. "I would do it again."
This would have been Borchers’ sixth time running in the Lincoln Marathon, and he plans to do it again next year and in the future.
"I enjoy the race. I just enjoy the whole atmosphere of race day," Borchers said. "There are a lot of runners and a lot of spectators that line the streets; it's really cool."