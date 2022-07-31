WISNER - Battle Creek was cruising through its opening round game of the Class C American Legion Senior Tournament here at River Park on Saturday, then things went south.
Battle Creek was leading 4-1 heading into the bottom of the seventh against one of the pre-tourney favorites, Malcolm, when Malcolm responded with a gut-wrenching bottom of the seventh with a walk-off effort producing four runs to take a 5-4 win to advance to Sunday's championship bracket while Battle Creek fell into the consolation bracket.
"We knew Malcolm was going to be very good," Battle Creek coach, Russ Hamer said. "We got off to a good start and everything was going our way - but that's baseball."
Pitch-count and breaks come into play in this day and age of Legion Baseball.
With the pitch-count rules, coaches may hold a pitcher to a certain number of pitches to make them available for the next day, or later in the tournament.
"The pitch-count is a challenge in games like this," Hamer said. "You can second-guess yourself but you have to stick with a plan."
Malcolm scored first in the contest in the opening inning against Battle Creek starter, Kaleb Kummer, but Kummer settled in to keep Malcolm away from home plate for the next three innings.
He gave way to Will Hamer in the bottom of the fifth and Hamer allowed a single run in the seventh after pitching 2 1/3 innings.
That's when the wheels fell off.
Aden Dominisse made a sparkling play at third base for Battle Creek to open the Malcolm at bat for an out and Hamer exited the game.
Trent Uhlir tiik the hill and Malcolm's bats came alive.
"It's just one of those things in baseball," Russ Hamer said. "You walk a guy , have some bobbles, a passed ball and big hit or two and all at once the game is over."
Gavan Dunse got a big hit for Malcolm after Dominisse's defensive gem then Malcolm drew a walk.
Uhlir then plunked a Malcolm batter to load the bases with the single out when Maddox Meyer plated a couple of runs on another single to score two and leave a runner on third with the score tied 4-4.
Hamer elected to intentionally walk the next two Malolm batters to load the bases but Hayden Frank blasted a shot to right center field which would have cleared the bases, but Malcolm only needed the single run and the game was over.
Battle Creek looked to open the game up back in the fourth inning, getting a single from Parker Clausen and bloop single from Hayden Kelley to open the top half of the frame. Dylan Amick got aboard with a perfect bunt-single.
Clausen would score on the bunt and Ayden Wintz drew a walk. loading the bases.
A crisp ground ball back to the pitcher allowed Malcolm to turn an 1-2-3 double play leaving two runners on, but left Battle Creek with the obvious two outs.
Dominisse would smack a single to score Amick but a strike out ended the threat.
Wintz scored a run in the third after drawing a walk and Korbyn Battershaw crossed the plate in the fifth to account for the rest of Battle Creek's runs.
"This is tough to take, but again it's part of baseball," Hamer said. "Little things can come back to haunt you and they did here tonight - we'll get ready for tomorrow and move on."
Malcolm 5 Battle Creek 4
BC 001 210 0 - 4 8 1
M 100 000 4 - 5 7 1
WP: Mason Wisnieski LP: Trent Uhlir.
2B: Maddox Meyer (M).