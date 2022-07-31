WISNER — The Battle Creek Post 75 Seniors bounced back from a heartbreaking first-round loss to beat Wisner/Pilger/Howells/Dodge 10-2 in the losers bracket of the Nebraska American Legion Class C Senior playoffs on Sunday at Wisner City Park.
Battle Creek had a 4-1 lead over Malcolm heading into the bottom of the seventh inning. They wound up losing 5-4.
“You always worry a little bit how guys are going to respond after that loss,” coach Russ Hamer said. “They came back, had a good (batting practice) session, were relaxed and confident.
“We wanted that to transfer to the pitchers and have a complete game, throwing strikes, playing good defense and putting the bat on the ball and they did a good job today.”
Aden Wintz helped the Braves add on to their 3-2 lead with a two-run single in the bottom of the third to make it 5-2.
The hit was part of an impressive day for Wintz, whose three hits and three runs batted in were both the best marks on the team.
“I feel like I was just getting an RBI for my teammates, trying to get them to come in,” he said “It’s about the team and I’m trying to help my team as much as I can.”
In the fourth, a walk with the bases loaded and a sacrifice fly by Parker Claussen played two more runs. Adem Dominisse singled in another in the fifth to make it 8-2.
Then in the sixth, Kamren Korth and Wintz each hit one-run singles to put Battle Creek up by eight, inducing the mercy rule and ending the game.
“I give them a lot of credit. They’ve got a good team,” WPHD coach Ron Lund said. “They hit the ball better, they pitched the ball better and they fielded the ball better.”
Battle Creek got the scoring started in the bottom of the second on a Kaleb Kummer sacrifice fly and a one-run single by Clausen to go up 2-0. Rockney Peck got WPHD on the board in the top of the second with an RBI single.
Will Hamer put Battle Creek back up by two in the bottom of the second with a single. Gavin Nelson answered with one of his own in the top of the third to make it 3-2.
The loss marks the end of the road for Wisner/Pilger/Howells/Dodge. Because they hosted the tournament, it allowed them to qualify for the first time since 1994.
Since they knew they would be participating before the season even started, the team wanted to get to a point where it could compete with those who qualify for state. They started the season slow, but were able to get things going as it went on.
“We obviously came up short the last two days,” Lund said. “But it was still fun to do it and I’m glad we got the opportunity.”
Another elimination game awaits Battle Creek, this time against Pender Post 55 on Tuesday at 2:30 p.m.. Hamer’s message to his team ahead of the contest came down to the basics.
“Come play hard, play fundamental baseball,” Hamer said. “But let’s knock a few teams off on the way.”
WPHD 011 000 — 2 5 2
BC 212 212 — 10 14 2
WP: Dylan Amick, LP: Gavin Nelson.