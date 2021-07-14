SILVER CREEK—The Battle Creek Juniors went from elation to dejection in the Class C Area 5 Tournament finals against Central Valley Palmer/Wolbach/Greely on Tuesday night. The purple and gold took the first game of the set 8-4, but dropped the finale 11-3.
As the winners of the elimination bracket, the Juniors went into the night needing to win two games in order to punch their ticket to the Class C State Tournament. They found themselves in an early hole in Game 1 after Kyle Oakley had an RBI single in the top of the first, giving PWG a 1-0 lead.
Battle Creek tied things up with a fielder’s choice in the bottom of the third that allowed Ayden Wintz to score. The next inning, Will Hamer tripled to left field, then scored on a passed ball to give the Juniors a 2-1 lead.
In the top of the fifth, PWG had a chance to tie things up with the bases loaded and two outs. However, Dylan Amick got Gatlin Reimers to fly out to the shortstop to end the threat. Battle Creek added two runs in the fifth and four more in the sixth to force a decisive Game 2.
Amick went 6+ innings allowing two runs on two hits while striking out seven and earning the win.
It was an active day on the base paths as Battle Creek stole eight bases, including two each by Wintz and Caleb Lindgren. The approach was in an effort to take advantage of whatever PWG miscues may arise as a result of the constant runners.
“We wanted to play quick and try and make them hurry and try and force some errors,” Coach Russ Hamer said. “We did a good job of that the first game.”
Stolen bases were much harder to come by in Game 2. Battle Creek stole just one base and fell victim to two pick-off moves later on. Grady Kelly — named the starter for PWG — was much harder to steal a bag off. Since he was left handed, it was harder to find enough time to steal against him.
“You’ve gotta look at the shoulders whereas with the right-hander, you’ve gotta look at the feet and you have a little bit more time to read it,” Hamer said.
A sacrifice fly by Hamer in the top of the first gave the Juniors an early 1-0 lead, but an error by Parker Clausen in the bottom of the third tied things up.
With two outs and a runner on second in the top of the fifth, Kaleb Kummer hit an RBI double into left field to give Battle Creek a 2-1 lead, but Reimers made it 3-2 in favor of PWG in the bottom half.
In the top of the sixth, Clausen tied things up again on a single that snuck into center field and an error by Treyven Straka loaded the bases with two outs. Kummer came to bat and drove a ball into left that looked like it would give Battle Creek the biggest lead either team had all night, but Kyle Oakley laid out for a diving catch to end the inning and keep the game tied at 3.
Central Valley kept the momentum going in the bottom half, putting runners on first and second with one out against Hamer. The next batter, Dierks Nekoliczak, hit a ball that just got past the infield and gave PWG the lead.
Not long after, consecutive errors by Clausen made it 8-3 in favor of PWG. Shortly thereafter, singles by Connor Baker and Zaden Wolff played three more runs and invoked the mercy rule, giving Central Valley PWG a ticket to the state tournament.
Though the season may be over, Coach Hamer is proud of how his team has been able to fight over the course of the tournament.
“It’s all about sacrifice and these guys did it throughout the year for each other,” Hamer said. “To come down through and battle through this tournament and be in the final and push a second game, that really shows a lot about their character.”
The Battle Creek Juniors end their season with a record of 12-7-1.
GAME 1
Central Valley 100 000 3 — 4 3 2
Battle Creek 010 124 X — 8 7 0
W: Dylan Amick
L: Kyle Oakley
—2B: (BC) Kaleb Kummer, Will Hamer, Parker Clausen; 3B: (BC) Will Hamer.
GAME 2
Battle Creek 100 011 — 3 6 0
Central Valley 001 028 — 11 9 0
W: Grady Kelly
L: Will Hamer
—2B: (BC) Kaleb Kummer 2