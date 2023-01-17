BATTLE CREEK — Crofton/Bloomfield finished on a good note, but it came up just a few points short at Saturday’s Battle Creek Invitational.
The co-op of Knox County schools ended the tournament with three wins in the final four weight classes and made the final team race an interesting one, but the host Braves had just enough to enjoy an eight-point cushion over their Mid-State Conference counterparts to come away with the title in the 20-team tournament.
The Braves had four wrestlers in the championship finals and set themselves in good position to win the team title with their state-ranked lightweights coming through with first-place finishes.
Ryan Stusse Jr. and Ayden Wintz, both ranked second, won their finals matches at 106 and 113 pounds, respectively. Stusse pinned sixth-ranked Maverick Heine of Hartington Cedar Catholic late in the first period, while Wintz picked up a second-period fall over Madison’s Hugo Sanchez.
Those pins would prove to be important for the hosts, as they lost a couple of close matches late in the championship finals, one of which would allow the Warrior Bees to get within shouting distance of the top spot.
“Dahkota Zlomke and Eli Hintz both had some really tough matches that didn’t go our way at the end,” Battle Creek coach Cody Wintz said. “Zlomke really gave it his all and gave up that late takedown, and we were right there with Hintz and the kid from Oakland, and that kid really has good hips and caught us on our back.”
Zlomke held a 5-4 lead in the third period before Tyson Sanger of Crofton/Bloomfield escaped, and the Warrior Bee 195-pounder was able to counter and get a takedown in the closing seconds of regulation to come away with a 7-5 win.
The 285-pound final was an exciting one between Hintz, ranked fourth in the state, and second-ranked JT Brands of Oakland-Craig. The two were battling in a 1-1 tie when Brands was able to get his hips in and catch Hintz on his back, pinning him with 36 seconds to go to claim the heavyweight title.
Wintz said he was relieved to see his team come out on top at the end of the day.
“I think it was a step in the right direction for us,” he said. “We’re not where we can be yet and that’s good, as that gives us a lot of things to work on. We’re still a young squad, and we just need to do a better job of getting some more out of some of our guys.”
The Warrior Bees were led by returning state champion Robbie Fischer, who showed why he’s the top-ranked 120-pounder in Class C with an 8-4 win over Bryce Kolc of Yutan in the finals.
Crofton/Bloomfield also got impressive efforts from Wyatt Tramp and Garret Buschkamp, both of whom won their weight brackets at 160 and 170 pounds, respectively.
“Wyatt and Garrett both had phenomenal tournaments for us today,” coach Trevor Wiebelhaus said. “We had some younger guys also come through with some medals, so I think we wrestled pretty well.”
The individual titles were spread out pretty well among the competing schools, with eight teams bringing home at least one first-place medal.
Howells-Dodge and Elkhorn Valley both had a pair of individual champs.
For the Jaguars, Dylan Brichacek claimed the 132-pound title with a second-period pin over Braeden Kleinschmit of Hartington Cedar Catholic, and Jestin Beyer upset fourth-ranked Derek Wacker of Yutan with an 8-7 decision at 182 pounds.
For the Falcons, Nathan Hasley and Mavrick Hademann were winners. Halsey won on an injury default during a close matchup with Jaxon Vinson of Osmond at 138 pounds, and Hagemann came away with a 6-2 decision over Yutan’s Jesse Kult in the 145-pound final.
Other individual champions on the day were second-ranked Logan Burt of Tekamah-Herman at 152 pounds and fourth-rated Kolby Casey of Quad County Northeast with the 220-pound championship.
Battle Creek Invitational
Team standings: Battle Creek 184.5, Crofton/Bloomfield 176.5, Yutan 133, Elkhorn Valley 123, Tekamah-Herman 119.5, Howells-Dodge 103, Oakland-Craig 93, Madison 79.5, Hartington CC 78, Quad County NE 77.5, Riverside 55, Osmond 46, Summerland 42, Stanton 41, Battle Creek JV 26, Lutheran High NE 25, Winnebago 14, Wakefield 10, Niobrara/Verdigre 2, Ponca 2.
Championship results
106: Ryan Stusse Jr., BC, pinned Maverick Heine, HCC, 1:36. 113: Ayden Wintz, BC, pinned Hugo Sanchez, Madison, 3:23. 120: Robbie Fischer, C/B, dec. Bryce Kolc, Yutan, 8-4. 126: Trev Arlt, Yutan, pinned Mason Nitz, EV, 2:21. 132: Dylan Brichacek, H-D, pinned Braeden Kleinschmit, HCC, 2:50. 138: Nathan Halsey, EV, def. Jaxon Vinson, Osmond, medical default. 145: Mavrick Hagemann, EV, dec. Jesse Kult, Yutan, 6-2.
152: Logan Burt, T-H, pinned Austin Hegemann, H-D, 1:27. 160: Wyatt Tramp, C/B, maj. dec. Alex Braniff, T-H, 13-3. 170: Garret Buschkamp, C/B, dec. Cole Bensen, HCC, 6-5. 182: Jestin Bayer, H-D, dec. Derek Wacker, Yutan, 8-7. 195: Tyson Sanger, C/B, dec. Dahkota Zlomke, BC, 7-5. 220: Kolby Case, QCNE, dec. Dominick Richter, O-C, 5-0. 285: JT Brands, O-C, pinned Elijah Hintz, BC, 5:24.
Consolation results
106: Blayne Williams, T-H, tech. fall Ethan Gregory, QCNE, 15-0. 113: Kevin Pedraza, Madison, pinned Janson Pilkington, Yutan, 3:52. 120: Brenyn Ames, LHNE, pinned Jager Leichleiter, T-H, 3:33. 126: Ethan Kester, Summerland, maj. dec. Robert Aschoff, Osmond, 8-0. 132: Isaac Eckert, EV, pinned Oliver Johnson, O-C, 2:27. 138: Braeden Guenther, C/B, pinned Brady Hochstein, HCC, 2:39. 145: Dagoberto Gastelum, Madison, def. Ted Hemmingsen, Riverside, medical forfeit.
152: Conner Neuhalfen, BC, pinned Mason Schaffer, EV, 1:44. 160: Lane Belina, H-D, pinned Becker Pohlman, Stanton, 3:34. 170: Jett Arensberg, Yutan, dec. Tristen Coates, O-C, 4-3. 182: Casey Jeannoutot, C/B, dec. Brek Thompson, BC, 7-2. 195: Garrett Klausen, O-C, def. Carson Bolz, Osmond, medical forfeit. 220: Ty Tramp, C/B, pinned David Lozano, Riverside, 2:51. 285: Aiden Gubbels, QCNE, de.f Mason Planer, BC JV, medical forfeit.