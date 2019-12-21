BATTLE CREEK – A flurry of action but precious little scoring described the final minutes of host Battle Creek's 44-43 nail-biter over Class C No. 5 O'Neill in Mid-State Conference action on Friday.
With 50 seconds to play and the scored tied at 43, Battle Creek's Madaline Taake was fouled and hit the front end of a one-and-one to give the Bravettes a one-point lead. But she missed the back end.
O'Neill had a chance for the lead, but a 3-point shot attempt came up empty. Back on the other end, the Bravettes went into their ball-control game and shredded nearly 30 seconds off the clock before Paytyn Taake was fouled with 20 seconds left.
The sophomore missed the front end of a one-and-one. It appeared Battle Creek's Riley Seifert, had pulled down the rebound, but she fell to the floor and was called for traveling, giving the Eagles another chance to take the lead with 18 seconds to play.
But the blue and white missed on the other end. The ball bounced of bounds giving the Bravettes possession with the lead and just 6.4 seconds remaining.
O'Neill put on the full-court press and it worked to perfection as the inbound pass deflected off a Bravette and out of bounds.
The Eagles had one final chance when guard Alyssa Eichelberger found an open look from the top of the key. But her shot fell short, Battle Creek's Seifert rebounded and the Bravettes held on for their fourth victory of the year.
“I was really proud of our effort,” O'Neill coach Brock Eichelberger said. “I thought our kids battled, played hard and we had some opportunities.”
Battle Creek got off to a slow start as talented sophomore point guard, Paytyn Taake, picked up her first two fouls in the first 32 seconds of the game.
Taake was one of three Bravettes who ended the night with four personal fouls. “We've just got to work in practice, sliding our feet, keeping our hands off them, just good-technique defense.” Battle Creek coach Seth Montag said.
O'Neill's Blair Gutshall's bucket with 2 minutes, 22 seconds left in the first quarter gave the visitors a 7-4 lead, but Battle Creek outscored the Eagles 7-2 in the remainder of the period. Bailey Hurlburt's layup off a BriAnna Zohner assist with six seconds left gave the purple and gold an 11-9 lead.
O'Neill had a difficult time getting shots in the second quarter as the Bravettes forced the Eagles to commit nine of their 15 turnovers for the game in that stanza.
Battle Creek freshman Reagan Brummels hit a basket and made one of two free throws with just under two minutes to go in the second to give Battle Creek its biggest lead of the night at 21-12.
The Eagles followed wit a 5-2 run to close the half. Gutschall's turnaround jumper off the glass pulled the shamrock city to within 23-17.
O'Neill came out on fire in the third quarter. Eichelberger drove for a layup, Lauren Young scored on a put-back and Meg Schluns made one of two free throws to pull the Eagles within a point at 23-22.
Montag said his team needed to get better on the defensive boards. “They got some second-chance points,” he said. “What we've got to work on on in practice, is boxing out. They kept driving and that's what got us in foul trouble.”
Gutshall's 15-foot jump shot with 2:15 left in the third tied the score at 26 before Battle Creek went on an 8-0 run. Lindsey Bolling's layup was sandwiched between 3-point efforts by Seifert and Makenna Taake.
But Battle Creek continued to struggle with foul trouble as the Eagles were in the bonus late in the third quarter and the two-shot double bonus with 4:23 to go in the game.
The Eagles hit 8 of 10 free throws in the first 5:10 of the fourth quarter. Makayla Hilker's free throw gave the blue and white a 39-38 lead, O'Neill's first a 7-6 advantage late in the first quarter.
The lead was short-lived, however, as Battle Creek broke a full-court press after the made free throw and Brummels regained the lead with a layup off an assist from Zohner.
The two sides then slugged it out for the rest of the fourth quarter before Battle Creek prevailed in the end.
“We told the girls to learn from this,” Eichelberger said. “We want to be playing our best basketball at tournament time, and hopefully we get a chance to play them again in the conference tournament. There are a lot of things we can get better at and I like our chances.”
Gutshall led O'Neill in scoring with a game-high 14 points. Zohner paced the Bravettes with 10.
Battle Creek committed 24 fouls to O'Neill's 15 and O'Neill had 15 turnovers while Battle Creek had 14.
The Eagles shot just 10% (2 of 20) from the behind the 3-point arc while Battle Creek was 4 for 12 (33%).
Both sides were to have had quick turnarounds. Battle Creek prepared to welcome Atkinson West Holt for a Saturday night contest while O'Neill was to have played at Wayne.
O'N 9 8 11 15 – 43
BC 11 12 11 10 – 44
O'NEILL (3-1): Kiersten Welke 1-2 0-0 2; Alyssa Eichelberger 1-8 1-4 3; Makayla Hilker 1-10 3-4 6; Meg Schluns 1-8 5-11 8; Zelie Sorensen 0-4 0-0 0; Blair Gutshall 6-10 2-2 14; Lauren Young 4-8-50 2-4 10; Totals: 14-50 13-25 43.
BATTLE CREEK (4-1): Makenna Taake 3-6 0-1 8; Madaline Taake 1-9 2-5 4; Bailey Hurlburt 2-6 0-0 5; Paytyn Taake 0-4 1-2 1; BriAnna Zohner 5-11 0-0 10; Lindsey Bolling 2-4 0-0 4; Riley Seifert 2-11 0-2 5; Abby Meinke 0-5 0-0 0; Reagan Brummels 3-5 1-2 7; Totals: 18-63 4-12 44.
3-POINT FIELD GOALS: O'N 2 (Hilker, Schluns); BC 4 (Makenna Taake 2, Hurlburt, Seifert).