BATTLE CREEK – The Battle Creek Invitational transformed into a dual between the hosts and Norfolk Catholic on Tuesday.
The Braves and Bravettes were able to retain their invite’s team titles over the Knights, but only by the slimmest of margins – a combined seven points.
It wasn’t until the final event, the 4x400, was completed that those championships were secured on a cold and windy day.
The Bravettes finished second in that relay to Norfolk Catholic to secure a 126-124 victory.
“I just thought our girls competed their tails off in every event,” Battle Creek girls coach Taylor Baumert said. “We’re not 100% health wise. We had a lot of girls step up and I’m really proud of how they competed.”
Baumert said the Bravettes are missing a few girls, but mainly the health issues are keeping some athletes from competing in as many events as he would like.
That isn’t the case for sophomore Sophie Humphrey. She came away with wins in the long jump and both hurdle events before leading off the 4x100 relay that placed second behind Norfolk Catholic.
“It’s pretty amazing as a sophomore,” Baumert said. “You challenge her with whatever you want, and she responds to it. I’m really excited to see what she can do the rest of the year.”
Humphrey was pleased with her performance at her home invite.
“I’m pretty proud of myself, honestly,” Humphrey said. “This is the first time running the 300 hurdles this year. It was definitely an experience, and this weather made it really rough. But I’ve been (setting personal records), so today has been pretty good to me.”
She won the 300 hurdles by 1.36 seconds despite knocking over the final two hurdles. Her winning margin in the 100 hurdles was nearly the same – 1.23 seconds.
Battle Creek’s other two golds came in the field events. Mya Zohner – already a state champion and state runner-up – dominated in the pole vault, going 10 feet to outdistance her competition by two feet.
Reagan Brummels won the shot put over teammate Taylynn Alda.
Norfolk Catholic had two individual champions – Kenzie Janssen (400) and Channatee Robles (high jump). The Knights won the 4x100 with Jamaya Koehlmoos, Janssen, Saylor Fischer and Aubrey Barnes and the 4x400 with Eva Hartzell, Morgan Miller, Barnes and Janssen.
O’Neill’s Presley Heiss swept the 100 and 200 while Osmond’s Cali Gutz took the 800 and 1,600.
BATTLE CREEK’S boys led the team race by one point going into the 4x400. The Braves won that event to erase any hopes held by Norfolk Catholic for a come-from-behind victory.
“Dealing with these elements – which all of these kids did – there were some great marks and times for everybody, and our kids were included in that,” Braves coach Andrew Carlson said. “We’ve got a group of guys that likes to compete and they like track and field a lot. Every time they get a chance to compete, it seems like this group steps up and gives their best effort.”
That was true for Trent Uhlir, who swept the discus and shot put. He was one of four returning Class C state meet medalists in the shot put competition at the invite and won with a mark of 59-8 ½, 15 inches better than defending state champion Kade Pieper of Norfolk Catholic.
“This is probably as good a meet as we’re going to see for any meet when it comes to that high level for Class C throwers,” Carlson said. “Trent really stepped up and put together his best effort ever. That was a PR by five feet.
“He’s a great thrower. Everything worked out and he hit it right and launched it.”
That comes after Uhlir broke the school record in the discus last week.
“Trent’s talented, first and foremost,” Carlson said. “But he’s put in a lot of work. In the winter, he was going down to Lincoln twice a week to work with Payton Otterdahl, who’s an Olympian. It’s made a big difference for Trent.
“He’s put in the work and time. Now he’s getting the results, which he deserves.”
Battle Creek swept the three relays. Jackson Kilmurry (1,600 and 3,200) and Jackson Ricchio (hurdles events) added a pair of individual golds, while Parker Clausen won the 800.
Norfolk Catholic’s champions were Kanyon Talton (400), Cameron Borgmann (triple jump) and Clayton Carney (pole vault).
Knights coach Tim Kassmeier felt it was a good day for both his boys and girls teams.
“We competed, and that’s all you want to do in the end,” he said. “I thought we got a little better today and got outside for the first time. We’ve got some areas to work on, but everybody does at this time of year.
“We had good balance throughout. We had some people do some quality things in a number of different events.”
Stanton’s Mitchell Hupp swept the 100 and 200 while Plainview’s Spencer Hill won the long jump and high jump.
Battle Creek invite
GIRLS: Battle Creek 126, Norfolk Catholic 124, Elkhorn Valley 52, O’Neill 48, Plainview 43, Elgin Public/Pope John 35, Osmond 26, Stanton 25, Madison 20, Winside 20, Randolph 6, Lutheran High Northeast 1.
(Top two finishes)
100: 1. Presley Heiss, O’N, 13.11; 2. Aubrey Barnes, NC, 13.16. 200: 1. Heiss, O’N, 27.77; 2. Jamaya Koehlmoos, NC, 28.89. 400: 1. Kenzie Janssen, NC, 1:04.89; 2. Kayton Zwingman, EPPJ, 1:07.10. 800: 1. Cali Gutz, OSM, 2:35.61; 2. Adley Seifert, BC, 2:45.62. 1,600: 1. Gutz, OSM, 6:07.11; 2. Teya Dickau, O’N, 6:15.42. 3,200: 1. Joslynn Larson, EV, 13:47.30; 2. Lizette Rodriguez, MAD, 13:58.59. 100H: 1. Sophie Humphrey, BC, 15.77; 2. Eva Hartzell, NC, 17.00. 300H: 1. Humphrey, BC, 50.95; 2. Teya Boyer, PLA, 52.31. 4x100: 1. Norfolk Catholic (Koehlmoos, Janssen, Saylor Fischer, Barnes), 52.67; 2. Battle Creek, 54.75. 4x400: 1. Norfolk Catholic (Eva Hartzell, Morgan Miller, Barnes, Janssen), 4:38.63; 2. Battle Creek, 4:46.43. 4x800: 1. O’Neill (T. Dickau, Autumn Hilker, Emma Smith, Ashley Dickau), 11:12.92; 2. Elkhorn Valley, 11:44.93
LJ. 1. Humphrey, BC, 16-7; 2. Barnes, NC, 16-3. TJ: 1. Abbie Kromarek, PLA, 33-11.5; 2. Sydney Kuchar, BC, 33-6.5. HJ: 1. Channatee Robles, NC, 5-0; 2T. Jadyn Buckendhal, BC, 4-10; 2T. Makenzi Mutum, EV, 4-10. PV: 1. Mya Zohner, BC, 10-0; 2. Peighton Arlt, PLA, 8-0. DIS: 1. Anslee Watters, WIN, 100-4; 2. Taylynn Aldag, BC, 96-1. SP: 1. Reagan Brummels, BC, 36-8.25; 2. Aldag, BC, 34-0
BOYS: Battle Creek 146.5, Norfolk Catholic 141.5, Elkhorn Valley 71, Plainview 46, Stanton 44, O’Neill 21, Osmond 17, Elgin Public/Pope John 16, Winside 8, Battle Creek JV 8, Madison 6, Lutheran High Northeast 2.
(Top two finishes)
100: 1. Mitchell Hupp, STA, 11.17; 2. Carter Janssen, NC, 11.18. 200: 1. Hupp, STA, 23.06; 2. Janssen, NC, 23.16. 400: 1. Kanyon Talton, NC, 53.81; 2. Will Hamer, BC, 53.84. 800: 1. Parker Clausen, BC, 2:10.47; 2. Dawson Hansen, EV, 2:11.15. 1,600: 1. Jaxon Kilmurry, BC, 5:06.54; 2. Dominic Liess, NC, 5:07.11. 3,200: 1. Kilmurry, BC, 10:43.20; 2. Liess, NC, 10:45.84. 110H: 1. Jackson Ricchio, BC, 15.51; 2. Carter Werner, EV, 16.88. 300H: 1. Ricchio, BC, 42.47; 2. Talton, NC, 43.54. 4x100: 1. Battle Creek, 45.65; 2. Norfolk Catholic, 45.93. 4x400: 1. Battle Creek, 3:43.64; 2. Elkhorn Valley, 3:45.39. 4x800: 1. Battle Creek, 8:51.49; 2. Elkhorn Valley, 9:02.01.
LJ: 1. Spencer Hille, PLA, 20-9; 2. Myles KIttelson, EPPJ, 20-2. TJ: 1. Cameron Borgmann, NC, 42-7; 2. Cameron Korth, BC, 41-1. HJ: 1. Hille, PLA, 6-2; 2. Carter Werner, EV, 6-0. PV: 1. Clayton Carney, NC, 12-0; 2. John Clausen, NC, 11-6. DIS: 1. Trent Uhlir, BC, 1555-8; 2. Brandon Kollars, NC, 137-0. SP: 1. Uhlir, BC, 59-8.5; 2. Kade Pieper, NC, 58-5.5.