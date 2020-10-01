BATTLE CREEK - Host Battle Creek placed three in the top eight and Boone Central's Abby Broderson played even-par golf on the back nine en route to team and individual titles at the Mid-State Conference championships at Evergreen Hills Golf Course.
Broderson played the front nine in 43, two shots behind clubhouse leader Megan Lutt of Battle Creek.
"The first nine did not go how I planned, a little rough," Broderson said. "I knew I had to turn it around and I looked at 10 and told myself 'I need to par it,' and that happened, and from there on, I basically played even golf."
Broderson said the wind was a huge factor. "If you don't know how to play it right, it can really be detrimental to your scores," she said. "But in the second half, I knew where I needed to hit the shot and played the shots according to the wind, so that helped a lot."
Broderson finished with a 79, five shots ahead of runner-up Lutt, whose 84 was her personal best.
"I think being on the home course definitely has its advantages," Lutt said. "I practice here, play here, live here, almost. It was definitely a good day to put together a good round."
"She's been on the verge of playing some really good golf and today it paid off and showed," Lutt's coach Kyle Finke said.
Lutt holed out her approach shot on No. 12. "I was stuck in some native grass, and got out on a short chip. So I was laying three, and I was thinking, 'I've just got to get this in for par,' and it just happened. It was pretty nice."
The Battle Creek golfer said she enjoyed playing in the same foursome with Broderson. "She's a great competitor. She's great to be around, great person, great golfer. She's awesome," Lutt said.
Lutt's teammate, Joslyn Hrabanek finished third on the day with a 91. "She really found something in her swing and really played well, and putted outstanding," Finke said.
"That's been the difference between some of her higher scores, she just hasn't putted as well. So, Joslyn had a great day and helped our team score, too."
Finke was happy to finally have the opportunity to watch his team compete. "I missed four meets because I was out with COVID," Finke said.
"Toby Thompson, our boys coach, stepped in, helped us out and really did a lot of good things. We played well last Thursday when I wasn't there, at Wayne.
"We won the Wayne invite. That's always a very difficult meet to win and so the kids have shown some good things. They just need to be a little bit more consistent."
In the team race, Battle Creek's 386 was eight shots ahead of runner-up Boone Central. Norfolk Catholic finished fifth with a 446.
The Knights' Kalea Fischer was the only Norfolk Catholic girl to place in the top 10, earning 10th with a personal best of 105. "I've been working hard all year, trying to get my score to go down, and I did it today," Fischer said.
Norfolk Catholic coach Emily Duncan said the girls battled through some tough conditions. "We played yesterday (at Columbus Scotus) and had a pretty good day, but it was a totally different course today," she said.
"I'm glad they battled and got through it. Most of them stayed out of trouble today, which is a big success out here."
The teams now turn their attention to the post season. Wayne will compete in the B-2 district in Blair on Monday while Boone Central heads to Oakland on Tuesday for C-2.
The other six conference schools that play golf are slated to compete in the C-3 district at Fair Play Golf Course south of Norfolk.
Battle Creek is the host but uses Fair Play instead of its own home course because the NSAA requires district meets to be played on 18-hole courses.
"We've been out there practicing a little bit," Finke said. "Our greens here are very similar to that, so we've been working hard on our short game. Our kids are prepared and it's just a matter of finishing and seeing what we can come up with."
Mid-State Conference Girls Golf
Team Scores: 1. Battle Creek 386; 2. Boone Central 394; 3. O'Neill 428; 4. Hartington Cedar Catholic 436; 5. Norfolk Catholic 446; 6. Pierce 456; 7. Crofton 553; Wayne NTS.
Top 15 and Norfolk Catholic athletes: 1. Abby Broderson, BNC, 79; 2. Megan Lutt, BC, 84; 3. Joslyn Hrabanek, BC 91; 4. Delayne Sudbeck, HCC 93; 5. Natalie Bentjen, WAY; 96. Kaylin Gaughenbaugh, O'N 100; 7. Rachel Malander, BNC 100; 8. Raina Lade, BC, 103; 9. Madison Hampton, O'N, 103; 10. Kalea Fischer, NC, 105; 11. Taylor Beierman, BNC, 106; 12. Alena Peters, PIE, 107; 13. Molly Heimes, BC, 108. 13. Ali Kersten, BC, 108; 15. Emma Wilkinson, BC, 109; 15. Bailey Wuebben, HCC, 109; 18. Carly Thramer, NC, 110; 21. Kalee Gilsdorf, NC, 112; 28. Shelby Gilsdorf, NC, 119.