NELIGH — A season of hard work turned into something great on Tuesday night as the Battle Creek Post 75 seniors defeated Palmer/Wolbach/Greeley 9-1 to win the Class C Area 1 tournament.
“It’s hard to explain, but it’s nice to see this group of seniors win,” Coach Russ Hamer said. “They’ve been playing ball for a long time and they put a lot of effort into it, a lot of heart into it and a lot of grit and we’ve seen it all come out this tournament.”
Battle Creek (17-3) won all four of their games in the tournament by a combined score of 41-6, invoking the mercy rule by the fifth inning in three of them. The team allowed no more than three runs in each game.
That pitching continued to do wonders for Battle Creek in the title game. On Tuesday it was Dylan Amick coming through, who pitched all five innings allowing one run — none earned — on two hits while walking four and striking out five.
“At first, I didn’t feel like I was in the groove,” he said. “But then as the game went on, I found a rhythm and then just went from there.”
Amick also went 3 for 3 with a run driven in at the plate.
It took both teams a while to take the field after heavy rain passed through Neligh not long before gametime, creating a field that needed some repairs. The contest was originally scheduled to begin at 6 p.m., but didn’t actually start until just before 8:50.
Despite the delay, Battle Creek still came out swinging
Aden Dominisse and Will Hamer each singled to lead off the game. Dominisse would score on an error while Hamer was driven in by Parker Clausen in the top of the first.
Amick kickstarted the second with a single and was driven in on a triple by Ayden Wintz, who scored on an error three batters later. Korbyn Battershaw singled in another run to make it 5-0 after two.
Palmer/Wolbach/Greeley got a run back in the bottom of the third on an error by Dominisse with two outs, but Amick got the next batter to pop out and end the threat.
Amick and Kamren Lingenfelter each singled in a run in the top of the fifth. Hamer drove in another on a double then scored on a balk to put Battle Creek up 9-1 and force PWG to score in the bottom half.
Amick got the ensuing batters to ground out, fly out and strike out swinging on a full count to trigger the mercy rule and send Battle Creek to the state tournament.
He hadn’t gotten the experience to be a part of the state tournament with the exception of one year when Battle Creek hosted it. The host team qualifies regardless of record.
“It’s something that we haven’t had a lot of success with in the past,” he said. “It feels good to finally get to state and earn it that way.”
The contest was a way for some of those donning the purple and gold to exercise some bad memories.
Last year, Battle Creek and PWG’s juniors faced off for an area championship, with Battle Creek needing to win twice in order to advance to state. They won the first game, then lost the second one in heartbreaking fashion.
Many of the players on that juniors team are now on this year’s senior team. They made sure the way that season ended remained fresh in their minds.
“I think that was a lot of motivation,” Hamer said. “You could hear it in the dugout beforehand. ‘Remember last year. Remember last year. Stay focused. Stay focused.’ ”
Battle Creek now moves on to the Nebraska American Legion Class C Senior state tournament in Wisner. Their first-round game will be on Saturday at 5 p.m. against Malcolm.
Hamer wants his team to understand that they belong in the tournament, but that they’ll need to focus on fundamentals now more than ever.
“Every team there is going to be the same as you,” he said. “They’re all going to be good and go there and make sure you make routine plays, put the ball in play and just have fun.”
BC 230 04 — 9 12 1
PWG 001 00 — 1 2 4
WP: Dylan Amick; LP: Kyle Oakley; 2B: (BC) Will Hamer; 3B: (BC) Ayden Wintz.