ATKINSON — Wins in nine total events and eight more state qualifiers highlighted a dominant day for the Battle Creek Braves and Bravettes in the C-5 district meet at the Roger Brink Track and field Complex at West Holt High School on Thursday.
The Braves won the boys division with a resounding 186 points, 90 more than second-place Norfolk Catholic. The Bravettes won 104-76 over Atkinson West Holt.
The meet started off with temperatures in the mid-to high 80s. Then severe thunderstorms caused a delay that lasted nearly an hour. Battle Creek powered through nonetheless.
“I just thought our kids did a good job of handling that adversity and competing well,” boys coach Andrew Carlson said of his team’s effort.
Three of the boys’ seven event wins came courtesy of Landon Olson who took home gold in the high jump, triple jump and the long jump.
Olson is the defending Class C state champion in the latter, but his numbers didn’t improve quite the way he was hoping.
“I didn’t scratch any today so I was happy about that,” he said. “But I didn’t PR so I’ve still got to work on getting out there.”
The senior Brave also set the complex record in the high jump in April, clearing a height of 6 feet, 9 inches at the West Holt invite.
He topped out at 6-5 on Thursday but got to face two eventual state qualifiers in Carter Werner and Carter Nelson, the latter of whom is tied for the Class C state high jump record at 7-0.
“Both Carters are great guys and they were down at state last year so it was good competition,” Olson said. “But we were all aiming for that 6-1 mark, and I was confident that those two would get it.”
Olson was also the second runner on the 4x100 team that not only won the race, but set a new season-best, finishing in 43.87 seconds. The Braves join Norfolk High as the only area teams to break 44 seconds.
The Braves also won the 4x400 and 4x800-meter relays. Baron Buckendahl and Jackson Ricchio earned first and second place in the 110- and 300-meter hurdles, respectively.
Battle Creek did find itself rewriting the complex record again. This time on the girls' side.
Mya Zohner — the defending state champion in the pole vault — won the event and cleared a height of 11 feet even. The record was previously set by Hallee Mann of Burwell in 2017.
Zohner struggled with her mindset during the pole vault at the Mid-State Conference meet on May 3, but was able to change that and leave it all out there with a trip to Omaha Burke on the line.
“Sometimes, the bar goes up and I get nervous and I stop thinking about my vault and I just look at the bar,” she said. “but today, I was able to keep thinking about the vault and it worked out.”
The junior Bravette also won the 100-meter hurdles in 15.62 seconds and finished second in the triple jump with a distance of 34-11½ inches, qualifying for state in each event.
As a team, coach Taylor Baumert was impressed with the quality of play across every event.
“All year, we’ve been strong in every event where we can have some depth and we might not always come away with a lot of firsts,” he said. “But we medal a lot in a lot of different events and that puts a lot of good points up.”
NORFOLK CATHOLIC’S automatic qualifiers for state will include a mix of faces both familiar and unfamiliar with its atmosphere.
Ben Hammond finished in the top 10 of both the boys 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs in the River City last year. Thanks to a second and first place finish in each race, respectively, the senior will be heading back for one more go around.
Hammond did battle at the top of each race with Ainsworth senior Ty Schlueter, who finished third in the 3,200 at state last year. He joins Hammond as the automatic qualifiers for each race and has been a big motivating factor this year.
“He shows me what I’m not good at so I know what I need to work on,” Hammond said.
Channatee Robles came just short of medaling in the girls high jump last year, but will get another chance after winning the event on Thursday.
“I was just mentaly prepared and my coach just gets me mentally into it with breathing exercises,” she said of her performance.
Kade Pieper— who medaled in the boys shot put and discus in 2021 — will return after winning both events on Thursday.
Those new to state include Kanyon Talton, who will be going for the first time after winning the boys 400-meter dash in 53.22 seconds.
The junior Knight felt that he had great leadership in the event, which included the likes of Travis Clausen and Jackson Clausen.
“Those guys really pushed me to be the 400 runner I am today,” Talton said. “I just took their advice from last year, built off of it all season and it got me a ticket to state.”
On the girls side, Aubrey Barnes punched her first ticket to state by winning the 100-meter dash in 13.32 seconds and serving as the anchor on the winning 4x100 team that finished in a season best 51.07 seconds.
The sophomore credits a lot of her success to her coaches, who help her work on the little things that she would practice constantly.
“I think just a lot of work went into practices every day and we made it all come together today,” Barnes said of the 4x1 team.
Coach Tim Kassmeier is eager to see his first-time state qualifiers take in what Burke has to offer.
“It’s fun to see the looks on their faces when they get out there and get to be a part of that environment,” he said. “It’s just a tremendous environment to be a part of.”
The start to Carter Nelson’s day may have been a bit off by his standards.
The sophomore from Ainsworth finished second in the high jump, then failed to grab an automatic qualifying bid in the discus after entering as the top seed.
He responded by earning first place in the pole vault and set a new personal record in the 200-meter dash, finishing first with a time of 22.71.
Nelson felt that his finish in the discus helped motivate him the rest of the day.
“It kind of just put something on my shoulder,” he said. “I just had that extra energy just because I was pretty mad about it, but I took it and put it into something else.”
With the boys high jump and 200-meter dash having some of the toughest competition in the state, Nelson feels it’s a great opportunity not only for him to improve in each event, but also for small schools to get the spotlight.
“If you go around and look at all the other states, a lot of little schools don’t get recognition, but if you look at it, I think the top three high jumpers in the state are from Class C,” he said. “So it’s going to show just how much we can do no matter what size school we are.”
At state last year, Hadley Cheatum was stressed to the point where she almost missed her race because she didn’t know where to check in.
The junior from Summerland plans to be much more relaxed this year, especially considering she’ll be going in at least three events.
Cheatum won the girls 400-meter dash, 800-meter run and the 300-meter hurdles. She also finished third in the 110 which, although she didn’t win, she felt was the race she improved the most in.
“I had been kind of in the 16’s all season and I broke that 16 mark today and was neck-a-neck with that one girl,” Cheatum said. “I just missed out on the automatic state qualification, but hopefully I'll get that wild card.”
The junior feels her experience from 2021 and the fact that some of her teammates qualified will make things easier this time around.
“Now I know the ropes a little bit so it'll definitely be helpful going with a few more friends this time,” Cheatum said.
On the boys side for the Bobcats, Trevor Thomson finished second in the 100- and 200-meter dashes to grab the automatic bids. He’ll be the first athlete in Summerland’s history to represent the program in boys track.
GIRLS
Team results: Battle Creek 104, Atkinson West Holt 76, Valentine 71, Norfolk Catholic 70, Ainsworth 60, Bassett North Central 56, Summerland 42, Tilden Elkhorn Valley 40, Lutheran High Northeast 8.
(Top six)
100: 1. Aubrey Barnes, NC, 13.32; 2. Brooklyn Buell, BNC, 13.48; 3. Abbygail Davis, AWH, 13.49; 4. Katelynn Kratz, AWH, 13.49; 5. Saylor Biltoft, VAL, 13.62; 6. Paytyn Taake, BC, 13.63. 200: 1. Tacey From, VAL, 26.53; 2. Galyen, AWH, 27.34; 3. Kenzie Janssen NC, 27.51; 4. Alivia Patterson, VAL, 27.78; 5. A. Davis, AWH, 28.18; 6. Bilitoft, VAL, 28.20. 400: 1. Hadley Cheatum, SUM, 1:00.02; 2. Galyen, AWH, 1:00.88; 3. From, VAL, 1:02.98; 4. Brittany Beckwith, AWH, 1:06.17; 5. Landyn Mlady, AWH, 1:06.93; 6. Lily Hartl, TEV, 1:09.68. 800: 1. Cheatum, SUM, 2:26.57; 2. Kenzie Mosel, TEV, 2:28.17; 3. Daisy Frick, BNC, 2:32.10; 4. Morgan Miller, NC, 2:34.62; 5. Alyssa Marotz, LHNE, 2:44.21; 6. Kennedy Penne, TEV, 2:51.39. 1600: 1. Mosel, TEV, 5:39.94; 2. Emma Kennedy, AIN, 5:39.94; 3. Maddie Davis, AWH, 5:56.49; 4. CC Kahn, NC, 6:07.03; 5. Lauren Lutt, BC, 6:10.79; 6. Bailee Palmer, BNC, 6:16.56. 3200: 1. M. Davis, AWH, 13:09.91; 2. Katherine Kerrigan, AIN, 13:29.43; 3. Marissa Bennett, EKV, ??13:50.20; 4. Keira Taylor, BNC, 13:55.78; 5. Joslynn Larson, TEV, 14:32.68; 6. Maggie Bishop, BC, 14:32.85. 100 hurdles: 1. Mya Zohner, BC, 15.62; 2. Becca McGinley, VAL, 15.77; 3. Cheatum, SUM, 15.77; 4. Madeline Oltmanns, BC, 15.79; 5. Eva Hartzell, NC, 16.47; 6. Sophie Humphrey, BC, 16.6. 300 hurdles: 1. Cheatum, SUM, 48.30; 2. Morgan Lewis, BNC, 48.91; 3. Zohner, BC, 49.16; 4. Oltmanns, BC, 50.52; 5. Humphrey, BC, 50.76; 6. Hartzell, NC, 50.79. 4x100: 1. Norfolk Catholic (Allison Brungardt, Kenzie Janssen, Saylor Fischer, Barnes) 51.07; 2. Valentine, 51.27; 3. Atkinson West Holt, ??51.84; 4. Battle Creek, 53.43; 5. Bassett North Central, 53.90; 6. Ainsworth, 53.94. 4x400: 1. Valentine (MaKenzie Long, Fayth From, Patterson, T. From) 4:15.61; 2. Norfolk Catholic, 4:19.43; 3. Bassett North Central, 4:21.19; 4. Atkinson West Holt, 4:23.63; 5. Ainsworth, 4:31.48; 6. Tilden Elkhorn Valley, 4:45.95. 4x800: 1. Tilden Elkhorn Valley (Mosel, Carney Black, Penne, Larson) 10:27.35; 2. Norfolk Catholic, 10:34.31; 3. Battle Creek, 10:40.6; 4. Bassett North Central, 10:52.73; 5. Summerland, 12:29.86; 6. Atkinson West Holt, 13:06.70.
HJ: 1. Channatee Robles, NC, 5-3; 2. Kailee Kellum, VAL, 5-1; 3. Kratz, AWH, 5-1; 4. Bailey Ahlers, SUM, 5-1; 5. EmiLee Walnofer, AWH, 4-9; 6. Makenzi Mutum, TEV, 4-9. LJ: 1. Kellum, VAL, 17-03½; 2. Humphrey, BC, 16-04¼; 3. Barnes, NC, 16-3¾; 4. Cameryn Goochey, AIN, 16-04.25; 5. Addisyn Taake, BC, 16-¾; 6. P. Taake, BC, 15-11½. TJ: 1. Eden Raymond, AIN, 35-09¼; 2. Mya Zohner, BC, 34-11½; 3. Kendra Petersen, LHNE, ??34-½; 4. Sydney Kuchar, BC, 34-¼; 5. Long, VAL, 33-1; 6. Tatelyn Smith, BNC, 31-11. PV: 1. Zohner, BC 11-0; 2. Buell, BNC, 10-6; 3. Makinley Cadwallader, 9-0; 4. Maia Flynn, AIN, 9-0; 5. McGinley, VAL, 8-6; 6. Jolyn Pozehl, AIN, 8-0. SP: 1. Kaitlyn Nelson, AIN, 39-2½; 2. Reagan Brummels, BC, 37-5; 3. Jaid Wehrle, BC, 34-8; 4. Mackinzie Arnholt, BNC, 33-6½; 5. Taylynn Aldag, BC, 32-8½; 6. Saylen Young, VAL, 32-6½. DIS: 1. Nelson, AIN, 121-7; 2. Brummels, BC, 117-0; 3. Aldag, BC, 107-5; 4. Arnholt, BC, 103-5; 5. Lana Hooey, AWH, 101-7; 6. Danielle Carney, NC, 97-2.
BOYS
Team results: Battle Creek 186, Norfolk Catholic 96, Ainsworth 72, Bassett North Central 45, Atkinson West Holt 45, Tilden Elkhorn Valley 43, Summerland 25, Valentine 14, Lutheran High Northeast 1.
(Top six)
100: 1. Caid McCart, AWH, 11.20: 2. Trevor Thomson, SUM, 11.42; 3. Carter Janssen, NC, 11.47; 4. Rich Brauer, BC, 11.63; 5. Dolan Pospichal, BNC, 11.89; 6. Luke Klabanes, AWH, 11.93. 200: 1. Carter Nelson, AIN, 22.71; 2. Thomson, SUM, 22.79; 3. C. McCart, AWH, 22.87; 4. Reed Bennett, 23.14; 5. Caleb Brauer, BC, 23.64; 6. Klabanes, AWH, 23.92. 400: 1. Kanyon Talton, NC, 53.22; 2. Will Hamer, BC, 53.22; 3. Asher McCart, AWH, 53.58; 4. Dawson Hanssen, TEV, 54.82; 5. Maverick Hagemann, TEV, 56.04; 6. Jaxon Mettler, BC, 56.18. 800: 1. Mason Hagan, BNC, 2:02.24; 2. Titus Tillman, BC, 2:03.25; 3. Brock West, BC, 2:06.80; 4. Talton, NC, 2:07.22; 5. Dawson Hansen, TEV, 2:14.22; 6. Nathaniel Nelson, AWH, 2:14.85. 1600: 1. Ty Schlueter, AIN, 4:41.12; 2. Ben Hammond, NC, 4:42.73; 3. Jack Lancaster, VAL, 4:46.10; 4. Raden Orton, BNC, 4:50.92; 5. Tommy Ortner, AIN, 5:01.28; 6. Hunter Oestreich, BC, 5:01.31. 3200: 1. Hammond, NC, 10:36.26; 2. Schlueter, AIN, 10:37.11; 3. Grant Springer, VAL, 11:01.87; 4. Jaxon Kilmurry, BC, 11:17.50; 5. Waylon Warneke, TEV, 11:19.30; 6. Alex Foecking, NC, 11:27.6. 110 hurdles: 1. Baron Buckendahl, BC, 15.37; 2. Jackson Ricchio, BC, 15.78; 3. Dulan Amick, BC, 16.10; 4. Caleb Allen, AIN, 16.31; 5. Levi Lewis, BNC, 16.44; 6. Caleb Davis, AWH, 16.51. 300 hurdles: 1. Buckendahl, BC, 41.18; 2. Ricchio, BC, 41.37; 3. Allen, AIN, 41.49; 4. Carter Werner, TEV, 43.15; 5. Amick, BC, 43.79; 6. Alec Schindler, SUM, 44.82. 4x100: 1. Battle Creek (C. Brauer, Landon Olson, Buckendahl, R. Brauer), 43.87; 2. Bassett North Central, 44.14; 3. Norfolk Catholic, 45.31; 4. Summerland, 45.65; 5. Valentine 46.20; 6. Tilden Elkhorn Valley, 46.83. 4x400: 1. Battle Creek (Ricchio, Buckendahl, Tillman, Hamer) 3:33.59; 2. Atkinson West Holt, 3:38.37; 3. Bassett North Central, 3:40.91; 4. Tilden Elkhorn Valley, 3:44.27; 5. Summerland, 3:52.13; 6. Norfolk Catholic, 3:53.12. 4x800: 1. Battle Creek (West, Oestreich, Kilmurry, Tillman) 8:33.40; 2. Bassett North Central, 8:38.62; 3. Norfolk Catholic, 8:53.53; 4. Atkinson West Holt, 9:15.12; 5. Ainsworth, 9:31.87; 6. Tilden Elkhorn Valley, 9:32.73.
HJ: 1. Olson, BC, 6-5; 2. Nelson, AIN, 6-3; 3. Werner, TEV, 6-1; 4. Roger Mieure, BC, 5-11; 5. Carter Bergman, SUM, 5-9; 6. Drew Martin, AWH, 5-5. LJ: 1. Olson, BC, 22-0; 2. Nate Decker, TEV, 20-11¾; 3. Obst, BC, 20-9½; 4. Tyler Jelinek, AWH, 20-4¾; 5. Colton Rystrom, TEV, 20-3½; 6. Landon Johnson, LHNE, 20-½. TJ: 1. Olson, BC, 43- 4¼; 2. Allen, AIN, 42-10; 3. Trevin Sukup, NC, 40-5½; 4. Obst, BC, 40-4; 5. Conner Neuhalfen, 39-11¾; 6. Jelinek, AWH, 39-5¾. PV: 1. Nelson, AIN, 12-3; 2. John Clausen, NC, 11-9; 3. Clayton Carney, NC, 11-9; 4. Payton Ebert, BNC, 11-3; 5. Hagemann, TEV, 10-9; 6. Isaac Eckert, TEC, 10-9. SP: 1. Kade Pieper, NC, 54-11¾; 2. Trent Uhlir, BC, 51-6½; 3. Jacob Ottis, BC, 49-7½; 4. Kase Thompson, BC, 47-5½; 5. Brandon Kollars, NC, 44-3½; 6. Ryan Painter, BNC, 41-5½. DIS: 1. Kade Pieper, NC, 169-2; 2. Uhlir, BC, 156-4; 3. Ottis, BC, 144-0; 4. Nelson, AIN, 143-3; 5. Kollarts, NC, 137-6; 6. Nate Wallinger, AWH, 135-4.