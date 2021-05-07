BATTLE CREEK — High school athletes each have their go-to snacks and food that they must have around competition, whether it is protein bars, granola bars, apples, bananas or peanut butter.
All of these are essential to have, but there is something the Battle Creek track and field athletes rely on for their particular snacks.
It involves their red Coleman grill, the one item they bring to every track and field meet this year.
"It is something fun to do, and the food is pretty good," Battle Creek boys track and field team coach Andrew Carlson said. "Once you get done competing for the day, you get around the grill, eat some burgers and brats, and you just get to hang out."
It all started at the beginning of the season when the boys field team brought a grill along with hamburgers, brats and buns to the Hartington Cedar Catholic invite on March 29.
Battle Creek junior Roger Mieure, who runs the 200- and 400-meter dash, said it started out as joke, but they kept adding more items such as seasonings and condiments, making it turn into something special.
"We love it, and it's always a good time," Mieure said. "It is just nice to sit around the grill and have a bite to eat after competing."
Slowly as the season has progressed, the rest of the team, including coaches Taylor Baumert and Jonah Heng, have jumped on board as it has continued to grow.
"It's definitely a team bonding thing," Carlson said. "We now have a group chat where everyone tells each other what they are going to bring. We have talked about doing ribs sometime."
The more track meets Battle Creek competes in, the word gets spread around. Now other track and field teams will come to them with food of their own to grill.
"Other teams have actually paid us to have a couple burgers," Mieure said.
Other than the grill, the Battle Creek track and field team will bring hamburgers, brats, pizza and almost anything they can think of, as long as everyone is on board to help out along the way.
"Everyone pitches in, and we usually have a few people on grill duty," Mieure said.
On the track and field, Battle Creek has been doing well this season, with the boys winning the Mid-State Conference track and field championship this past weekend in Pierce.
If the success continues for the Braves, you shouldn't be surprised if the grill makes it to Omaha for the state track and field meet.
"If we make state, we have to bring the grill," Mieure said.