On a day of numerous meet records and personal bests, the Battle Creek boys and Wayne girls won championships at the Mid-State Conference track and field meet held at Norfolk Catholic Saturday.
Both head coaches mentioned the difficulty of winning their respective titles while competing against the quality of competition in the conference.
To support that view, it’s noteworthy that neither of the championship teams nailed down the title until late in the meet–the Braves trailed Norfolk Catholic and the Blue Devils were down to the Bravettes–with crucial events remaining.
Battle Creek caught the Knights when Jaxon Kilmurry finished second in the 1600, setting up a tight finish with the 4x100 and 4x400 remaining.
But Norfolk Catholic’s sprint relay didn’t score after leadoff runner Brandon Kollars pulled up with an injury, while the Braves went on to sweep both relays to down the second-place Knights 125-109.v
“We have a good team, with depth in a lot of events, and we have some guys who are pretty talented as individuals in certain events that are kind of hammers for us,” Battle Creek coach Andrew Carlson said. “We knew we had to have pretty much everybody hit their PRs or be right at them to have a chance to win this meet. It’s so competitive, and if you look at the results a lot of kids from a lot of schools hit those PRs and marks.”
“It’s always that way at the Mid-State. It seems like the first team to 100 has a chance to win it, and that’s how it kind of worked out again today,” he said. “I’m really happy with out kids’ effort.”
Carlson mentioned Trent Uhlir’s school record and meet record in the discus (171-5), Caleb Brauer’s impressive wins (100, 200, 4x100), but concluded that “a lot of kids stepped up, so it’s really hard to mention individuals.”
“Sometimes it’s the kid who got fourth in the 400 or sixth in the 800 who made the big difference,” Carlson said. “That’s maybe the kid who’s the unsung hero.”
The Braves’ championship is the program’s third in a row, an impressive accomplishment against difficult Mid-State competition year after year.
“This is one of those meets–you want to win here, you want to win districts, and you want to win state,” Carlson said. “But sometimes state isn’t about the team as much as it’s about the best group of individuals. So this is a meet we want to win–it’s very tough–and our kids stepped up and performed well.”
Norfolk Catholic’s Kade Pieper–an Iowa football recruit–made the biggest ‘record’ noise of the day in the shot put, where he unleashed a throw of 63-3.5 to establish a new Class C state record, as well as the Mid-State Conference record.
“It felt really good–63 feet was my goal for this season. I left some (good throws) out there during warm-ups at the Northeast Nebraska Classic last week,” Pieper said. “Some of those were around 63, so I just needed to get one in a meet. That throw felt pretty good–it was a good release. This is a result of working hard in the summer, lifting and getting more explosive. I think there’s more to come. My new goal is 64.”
Hartington Cedar Catholic distance specialist Carson Noecker, who plans to run cross country and track for South Dakota State, also won his specialties with victories in the 1600 and 3200 (meet records) and a leg of the 4x800.
Another three-event winner was Boone Central’s Jackson Roberts who set a new meet record in the 110 hurdles, but also won the 300 hurdles and the 400.
For the girls, Wayne trailed the Bravettes by a half point after the sprints and hurdles races, but when Jala Krusemark and Laura Haseman picked up 12 big points in the 1600–where Battle Creek did not score–the Blue Devils jumped to an 80-68.5 lead.
Neither Wayne nor the Bravettes scored in the 4x100, setting up the Blue Devils’ third place finish in the 4x400, with Battle Creek not picking up any points, as the championship-clinching event.
“It’s been a while, since we’ve won a Mid-State championship,” Wayne coach Dale Hochstein said. “Somebody said it was 2014, so this is a pleasant win. We just had all the right pieces.”
For the Blue Devils, Hochstein said, “It was a Jolly Rancher day,” referring to the candy reward for PRs in the Wayne track and field program.”
The Wayne coach would be giving out a bag full of rewards after Saturday’s win, with the viewpoint that “if you go out and PR, that’s all you can do. From there, what happens, happens.”
“We have enough kids in enough places in the distance events and the field events,” Hochstein said. “We went two and three in the 3200, then two and four in the 1600 with Jala Krusemark and Laura Hasemann, so they both just ran really well.”
“We also went 1-2 in the discus when Delany Kruse had a 15-foot PR today–where her sister Brooklyn won the event–so those extra points were there for us,” he said. “We were hoping to get 10 points there, but we got the extra eight. Battle Creek did well in their field events, picking up points where I thought they were going to.”
Brooklyn Kruse won both the discus (127-3) and the shot (41-.75), and the Blue Devils earned a victory in the 4x800 as well.
Boys: Battle Creek, 125; Norfolk Catholic, 109; Boone Central 102; Pierce, 73; Hartington Cedar Catholic, 71; Wayne, 23; O’Neill, 14; Crofton, 6; Guardian Angels Central Catholic, 4.
Top two in each event:
Shot: 1. Kade Pieper, NC, 63-3.5; 2. Trent Uhlir, BC, 60-10.25. Discus: 1. Uhlir, BC, 171-5; 2. Dawson Raabe, PIE, 162-4. High Jump: 1.Jaxon Lipker, BO, 6-0; 2. Kanyon Talton, NC, 5-10. Pole Vault: 1. John Clausen, NC, 13-3; 2. Clayton Carney, NC, 13-0. Long Jump: 1. Gavin Sullivan, PIE, 22-4.75; 2. Jackson Roberts, BO, 21-4. Triple Jump: 1. Cameron Borgmann, NC, 44-5.75; 2. Sullivan, PIE, 42-10.75.
100: 1. Caleb Brauer, BC, 10.9; 2. Carter Janssen, NC, 11.13. 200: 1. Brauer, BC, 22.41; 2. Janssen, NC, 22.84. 400: 1. Jackson Roberts, BO, 51.34; 2. Will Hamer, BC, 51.72. 800: 1. Carson Arens, HCC, 2:01.5; 2. Carson Noecker, HCC, 2:02.18. 1600: 1. Noecker, HCC, 4:29.5; 2. Jaxon Kilmurry, BC, 4:51.93. 3200: 1. Noecker, HCC, 9:12.39; 2. Kilmurry, BC, 10:36.22.
100 HH: 1. Roberts, BO, 14.32; 2. Jackson Ricchio, BC, 14.58. 300 LH: 1. Roberts, BO, 40.61; 2. Ricchio, BC, 41.24. 4x100: 1. Battle Creek (Andy Ricchio, Hamer, Jackson Ricchio, Brauer), 44.38; 2. Pierce, 44.77. 4x400: 1. Battle Creek (Parker Clausen, Jackson Ricchio, Cameron Korth, Hamer), 3:32.97; 2. Boone Central, 3:36.0. 4x800: 1. Hartington Cedar Catholic (Nolan Becker, Noecker, Matthew Loecker, Arens), 8:27.68; 2. Boone Central, 8:42.84.
Girls: Wayne, 86; Battle Creek, 68.5; Boone Central, 67; Cedar Catholic, 66; Crofton, 62.5; Norfolk Catholic 61; Guardian Angels CC, 46; Pierce, 36; O’Neill, 34.
Top two in each event:
Shot: 1. Brooklyn Kruse, WA, 41-.75; 2. Reagan Brummels, BC, 38-5.5. Discus: 1. B. Kruse, WA, 127-3; 2. Delaney Kruse, WA, 109-0. High Jump: 1. Channatee Robles, NC, 5-2; 2. Claudia Riggert, PIE, 5-0. Pole Vault: 1. Mya Zohner, BC, 11-1; 2. Brooklynn Cahoy, ON, 9-6. Long Jump: 1. Sophie Humphrey, BC, 16-9.5; 2. Aubrey Barnes, NC, 16-2.75. Triple Jump: 1. Jocelynn Skoda, GACC, 37-8; 2. Isabel Hass, GACC, 35-4.
100: 1. Ashlyn Krohn, BC, 12.85; 2. Presley Heiss, ON, 12.87. 200: 1. Skoda, GACC, 26.75; 2. Ava Duerksen, BOCE, 27.25. 400: 1. Laney Kathol, HCC, 59.78; 2. Skoda GACC, 1:00.56. 800: 1. Kathol, HCC, 2:25.29; 2. Kyla Krusemark, WA, 2:27.75. 1600: 1. Jordyn Arens, CR, 5:43.52; 2. Jala Krusemark, WA, 6:02.16. 3200: 1. Arens, CR, 12:24.95; 2. Jala Krusemark, WA, 12:56.98.
100 HH: 1. Humphrey, BC, 15.15; 2. Ellie Tramp, CR, 15.25. 300 LH: 1. Ava Buhlmann, BO, 47.52; 2. Ellie Tramp, CR, 48.84. 4x100: Norfolk Catholic (Eva Hartzell, Kenzie Janssen, Saylor Fischer, Aubrey Barnes), 51.73; 2. Boone Central, 52.07. 4x400: 1. Battle Creek (Sami Wemhoff, Adley Seifert, Abbie Erickson, Lauren Lutt), 4:46.24; 2. GACC, 5:10.01. 4x800: 1. Wayne (Kyla Krusemark, Jala Krusemark, Laura Hasemann, Kierah Haase), 10:17.70; 2. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 10:32.26.