BATTLE CREEK — The Battle Creek boys and Columbus Scotus girls earned championship trophies at the Battle Creek B-Club Invitational on a mild Thursday at Bob Schnitzler Field.
The BC boys ran away with the meet, scoring 195 points to 125 for runner-up Hartington Cedar Catholic. Meanwhile, the Scotus girls held off runner-up Battle Creek 165-144 on one of the best weather days for track so far this season.
Winning Battle Creek boys coach Andrew Carlson said the meet served as a good tuneup for next week's district competition.
"The kids came out, competed well, took advantage of the nice weather and did a good job of getting a lot of (personal records)," Carlson said.
Carlson said his biggest worry going into the meet was coming out of it healthy. "I think for the most part, we're in good shape there, so I'm pretty happy with the end result."
Hartington Cedar Catholic's Carson Noecker and Battle Creek's Renee Brummels were the stars of the day, as both won three gold medals and improved on their season-leading bests: Noecker in the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs and Brummels in the triple jump.
Noecker, just a sophomore, solidified his hold on the top spot in the 1,600 by improving from 4 minutes, 30.05 seconds, to 4:27.00. Then later, he lapped everyone in the field at least once en route to a 9:29.25 clocking in the 3,200, two-hundredths of a second better than his previous top mark this spring. He also ran a leg on the Trojans' winning 4x800-meter relay team.
"We've changed out one or two runners. We were just seeing today, who was going to be in there for districts," Noecker said. "I'm hoping we can get those things figured out and hopefully just continue to get better.
Noecker remains about five seconds short of the all-time Northeast Nebraska record in the 3,200 of 9:24.88 set by Dale Mackel of Elgin Pope John in 1982.
"I'm still young. I just want to focus on living each and every day and not worry about tomorrow or yesterday, living in life in the moment and doing it in God's honor, always," he said.
Brummels won both the long and triple jumps and ran a leg for the champion 4x400-meter relay team. She also finished third in the 100-meter hurdles.
In the triple jump, the senior, who won the Class C state title in that event two years ago as a sophomore, improved her season's best from 37 feet, 7½ inches, to 37-11.
"It was good to get a deeper measurement in the pit today," Brummels said. "I've been working on staying faster throughout the runway, so I feel when I actually do it, it kind of carries over to get a good jump."
Brummels' teammate, BriAnna Zohner, finished second in the 100-meter hurdles to Grace Mustard of Columbus Scotus but recorded the best mark among athletes in the Daily News coverage area this spring with a time of 15.12 seconds.
Zohner then avenged that defeat to Mustard in the 300 hurdles, winning by more than three seconds.
"I just told myself, 'You need to sprint in between the hurdles,' and that will lead me to where I want to go," Zohner said.
Zohner's sister, Mya, won the pole vault by clearing 10 feet but chose not to attempt anything higher.
"I want to stay fresh for districts because I've been suffering some injuries, just don't want to risk anything," Mya Zohner said.
Zohner's best mark this season is 10-6.
Another Battle Creek athlete, Tayce Bleich, took home three gold medals, winning the 400 and as a part of both the first-place 4x100- and 4x400-meter relay teams.
With a week to go before districts, some coaches chose to rest their athletes by not running them in certain events.
That included Hartington Cedar Catholic's Laney Kathol, who set the season's best mark in the 800 at last week's Norfolk Classic but did not compete in that event on Thursday.
The super sophomore still had a good day by helping the Trojans to win the 4x800-meter relay and finishing second in the high jump and third in the 100-meter dash.
Kathol's teammate, Sara Burbach, was a double winner, taking gold in both the 3,200 and 4x800 relay, and silver in the 1,600.
Another Cedar Catholic athlete, Grace Reifenrath, finished first place in the 200, and Wayne's Brooklyn Kruse won the shot put and improved her personal best this year from 37-1½ to 39-7½.
"I wanted to come back after discus; I didn't do my best," Kruse said. "I just wanted to put it all out there."
ON THE BOYS side, Battle Creek's Landon Olson, who has cleared 6-7 in the high jump this year, won the event with a leap of 6-3 on Thursday and chose not to attempt anything higher.
"It's a great way to prepare for state," Olson said. "I've got a 4x100 coming up and rest myself for districts so I'm ready to go."
Olson also won the long jump. His teammate, Jacob Ottis, led a 1-2-3-4 Battle Creek finish — along with Mason Mink, Trent Uhlir and Kase Thompson — in the shot put.
"I've been working on quickness a lot," Ottis said. "Can't really change things in the next couple of weeks since we've got districts and state coming up."
Battle Creek throws coach and Jacob's father, Brad Ottis, said earlier in the year, the team focused on technique. "Now, pushing toward the end of the year, I'm hoping all the muscle memory and all the work they've done throughout the year kind of kicks in."
On the track, Battle Creek's Jackson Ricchio upset Wayne's Layne Evans in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles.
"I just completely forget about everything around me and just run my heart out," Ricchio said.
Evans settled for third in the 300s behind second-place Owen Heimes of Hartington Cedar Catholic.
Earlier, Heimes had won the 110-hurdles in 15.63 with Ricchio second.
Battle Creek's Rich Brauer took first place in the 100-meter dash, and Boden Obst garnered gold in the triple jump.
Atkinson West Holt took a pair of gold medals back to Holt County. Caid McCart raced to first place in the 200-meter dash while Rumen Rentschler improved his personal best of 12 feet in the pole vault by clearing 12-6.
Cedar Catholic mined plenty of gold as well. Like Noecker, Alex Kuehn recorded the best 400-meter time in Northeast Nebraska this year with a scorching 51.50.
"I put in as much effort as I can and try as hard as I can in practice and it converts over into the meet," Kuehn said.
Carson Arens led a 1-2 Cedar Catholic finish — along with Dagen Joachimsen — in the 800-meter run, and Cedar's Jaxson Bernecker won the discus.
The Trojans also took home gold in the 4x400- and 4x800-meter relays.
BATTLE CREEK B-CLUB INVITATIONAL
Girls Division
Columbus Scotus 165; Battle Creek 144; Wayne 59; Hartington Cedar Catholic 57; West Holt 47; Norfolk JV 41; Battle Creek JV 8; Madison 4.
100: 1. Grace Mustard, SCO, 12.75; 2. Paytyn Taake, BC, 12.85. 200: 1. Grace Reifenrath, HCC, 27.08; 2. Taake, BC, 27.17. 400: 1. Tayce Bleich, BC, 1:02.90; 2. Olivia Fehringer, SCO, 1:05.50. 800: 1. Fehringer, SCO, 2:28.50; 2. Laura Haseman, WAY, 2:34.40 6. Ava Armbruster, NJV, 2:45.68. 1,600: 1. Fehringer, SCO, 5:39.30; 2. Sara Burbach, HCC, 5:45.30; 6. Madison Hall, NJV, 6:11.70. 3,200: 1. Burbach, HCC, 12:50.50; 2. Amelia Pinkelman, NJV, 13:48.60; 4. Rebekah Guenther, NJV, 14:12.69. 100 hurdles: 1. Mustard, SCO, 14.90; 2. Bri Anna Zohner, 15.12. 300 hurdles: 1. B. Zohner, BC, 47.50; 2. Mustard, SCO, 50.70. 4x100: 1. Battle Creek (Bleich, Taake, Aurora Hingst, B. Zohner), 51:10; 2. West Holt, 52.60; 5. Norfolk JV (Reilly Vrbsky, Mieley Wichman, Kaidence Boyd, Mariana Rojas), 55.80. 4x400: 1. Battle Creek (Maddie Oltmanns, Renee Brummels, Lindsey Bolling, Bleich), 2:24.22; 2. Wayne, 4:28.01; 4. Norfolk JV (Ava Armbruster, Caitlin Christian, Hall, Taeya Waggerman), 4:38.88. 4x800: 1. Hartington Cedar Catholic (Burbach, Makenzie Arens, Jordyn Steffen, Laney Kathol), 10:30.60; 2. Wayne, 11:00.40; 4. Norfolk JV (Hall, Armbruster, Ashlynn Millikan, Tessa Gall), 11:17.40. High jump: 1. Anna Ehlers, SCO, 5-1; 2. Kathol, HCC, 4-11; 4. Kaidence Boyd, NJV, 4-9. Pole vault: 1. Mya Zohner, BC, 10-0; 2. Makinale Cadwallader, WH, 8-6. Long jump: 1. Brummels, BC, 17-3 1-w; 2. Clarissa Kosch, SCO, 16-0¼; 6. Mieley Wichman, NJV, 13-4. Triple jump: Brummels, BC, 37-11; 2. Taake, BC, 35-1¾; 6. Taeya Waggerman, NJV, 10-10¾. Shot put: 1. Brooklyn Kruse, WAY, 39-7½; 2. Hailey Steffensmeier, SCO, 34-7; 4. TK Tso, NJV, 34-0½; Discus: 1. Chloe Walker, SCO, 118-6; 2. Kruse, WAY, 115-7; 3. Tso, NJV, 111-6.
Boys Division
Battle Creek 193; Hartington Cedar Catholic 125; Wayne 73; Columbus Scotus 57; West Holt 40; Norfolk JV 23; Battle Creek JV 10; Madison 6.
100: 1. Rich Brauer, BC, 11.32; 2. Layne Evans, WAY, 11.38; 5. Drake Dieter, NJV, 11.74. 200: 1. Caid McCart, WH, 23.27; 2. Roger Mieure, BC, 23.64. 400: 1. Alex Kuehn, HCC, 51.50; 2. Will Hamer, BC, 52.20. 800: 1. Carson Arens, HCC, 2:06.40; 2. Dagen Joachimsen, HCC, 2:07.10. 1,600: 1. Carson Noecker, HCC, 4:27.00; 2. Jesus Zavala, WAY, 4:53.50. 3,200: 1. Noecker, HCC, 9:29.25; 2. William Reynolds, NJV, 11:16.64; 4. Devan Schmit, NJV, 11:40.50. 110 hurdles: 1. Owen Heimes, HCC, 15.63; 2. Jackson Ricchio, BC, 15.89. 300 hurdles: 1. Ricchio, BC, 41.94; 2. Heimes, HCC, 42.30. 4x100: 1. Battle Creek (Reece Bode, Hamer, Landon Olson, Rich Brauer), 44.50; 2. West Holt, 45.20; 5. Norfolk JV (Carsen Evert, Isaac Saldana, Calvin Empkey, Tyson Fisher), 47.70. 4x400: 1. Hartington Cedar Catholic (Joachimsen, Kuehn, Easton Becker, Heimes), 3:34.60; 2. Battle Creek, 3:36.62. 4x800: 1. Hartington Cedar Catholic (Calvin Christensen, Carson Arens, Noecker, Joachimsen), 8:30.20; 2. Battle Creek, 8:36.60. High jump: 1. Landon Olson, BC, 6-3; 2. Mieure, BC, 6-1; 4. Calloway Bohacek, NJV, 5-9. Pole vault: 1. Rumen Rentschler, WH, 12-6; 2. Becker, HCC, 11-6; 5. Dylan Busch, NJV, 10-0; 6. Kalvin Alberts, NJV, 9-6; 6. Memphis Werner, NJV, 9-6. Long jump: 1. Olson, BC, 21-3¾; 2. Boden Obst, BC, 20-8. Triple jump: 1. Obst, BC, 40-8½; 2. Garrett Oakley, SCO, 40-4; 6. Aiden Hader, NJV, 36-5½. Shot put: 1. Jacob Ottis, BC, 49-6¼; 2. Mason Mink, BC, 45-4¼; 6. Ryan Yost, NJV, 42-2. Discus: 1. Jaxson Bernecker, HCC, 142-1; 2. Mink, BC, 141-6.