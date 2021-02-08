OAKLAND — Battle Creek coach Cody Wintz said his team did about as well as could be expected during subdistrict action Saturday.
The Braves put eight wrestlers through to next weekend's district action and finished second to top-ranked Central City in a C-2A subdistrict meet that saw few surprises as far as who the team to beat is.
Central City put 13 wrestlers into the upcoming C-2 district tournament at Battle Creek and enjoyed a 108-point spread over the runner-up Braves.
"If they can wrestle like that (at districts), they'll be in a position to win a team title at state," Wintz said of Central City's effort, which saw them put nine into the finals and come away with seven first-place finishes on the day.
This weekend's subdistrict round was added by the Nebraska Scholastic Activities Association as an effort to minimize coronavirus contacts over the course of a traditional two-day district tournament. The top four wrestlers in this weekend's round will meet the top four in their corresponding subdistrict for a shot at making it to state, as the top four district finishers will qualify for the state tournament Feb. 17-20 in Omaha.
Battle Creek did about as well as Wintz could ask of his troops, with eight of the 10 wrestlers moving on to next week's district meet on the home mats. Six of the eight made it to the finals, and the Braves won four on the day.
Wintz moved Kaden Warneke and Kase Thompson up a weight class, and the move paid off well with Warneke finishing as runner-up and Thompson claiming a late first-period pin over Stone Thelen of Wilber-Clatonia.
Boston Reeves got the Braves' title run started with a 7-0 decision over Josh Urlacher of Bishop Neumann at 126 pounds, Korbyn Battershaw added a 6-1 decision over Wilber's Colby Homolka at 145 and Dahlas Zlomke finished the day with a 4-2 win over Central City's Gunner Bailey at heavyweight. Garrett Finke and Jaxson Hassler also advanced for the Braves through the consolation bracket.
Hartington Cedar Catholic's Kerby Hochstein (132) and Lutheran High Northeast's Jazper Ames (220) both won their brackets to advance as subdistrict champions. Hochstein was won of three Trojans to move on, including Conner Hochstein (second, 160) and Cole Steffensen (fourth, 126). Oakland-Craig put six through, led by runner-up Tavis Uhing at 152 pounds; and Winnebago had three wrestlers advance, highlighted by girls state champion Zeriah George, who finished fourth at 195 pounds.
Wintz said Saturday's tournament lacked the intensity of a regular district tournament, but he said that should change when the survivors from each subdistrict converge at their district site on Saturday.
"It didn't feel like a district tournament today, although it was," he said. "Today was a lot of strategy to just win and keep going, and we'll probably see some rematches here with districts next week once we re-seed things."
And the top-rated Bison will be the team to watch with nearly their entire lineup in contention for trips to state.
"They'll score well at 106 and 113 and 138 and they'll be tough to beat, but Aquinas has some depth and David City is wrestling really well also, so it should be fun to watch," Wintz said. "It would be fun to see a state champ come out of our district."
C-2A subdistrict
Team standings
Central City 230.5, Battle Creek 122.5, Bishop Neumann 117.5, Wilber-Clatonia 117, Oakland-Craig 53, Hartington CC 42, Winnebago 35, Lutheran High NE 30.
Championship results
106: Drew Garfield, CC, tech. fall Pedro Hernandez, W-C, 16-0. 113: Cole Kunz, CC, dec. Cade Lierman, BN, 6-4. 120: Tristan Burbach, CC, dec. Aaron Ohnoutka, BN, 2-0. 126: Boston Reeves, BC, dec. Josh Urlacher, BN, 7-0. 132: Kerby Hochstein, HCC, pinned Johnny Scarlett, CC, 1:34. 138: Dyson Kunz, CC, pinned Tommy Lokken, W-C, :16. 145: Korbyn Battershaw, BC, dec. Colby Homolka, W-C, 6-1.
152: Tanner Schneiderheinz, CC, pinned Tavis Uhing, O-C, 2:45. 160: Bryce Sutton, CC, pinned Conner Hochstein, HCC, 3:15. 170: Sam Moore, CC, maj. dec. Samuel Vrana, BN, 13-4. 182: Sawyer Kunc, W-C, pinned Kaden Warneke, BC, 3:29. 195: Kase Thompson, BC, pinned Stone Thelen, W-C, 1:49. 220: Jazper Ames, LHNE, pinned Elijah Hintz, BC, 1:03. 285: Dahlas Zlomke, BC, dec. Gunner Bailey, CC, 4-2.
Consolation results
106: Trenton Arlt, O-C, def. Garrett Finke, BC, med. forfeit. 113: Ben Loftis, O-C, def. Jaxson Hassler, BC, med. forfeit. 120: Ladanian Free, Winnebago, pinned Oliver Johnson, O-C, 4:31. 126: Brandon Fye, CC, pinned Cole Steffensen, HCC, 2:26. 132: Max Lautenschlager, BN, pinned Jordan Marsh, W-C, :30. 138: Seth Fairbanks, BN, pinned Alonzo Bass, Winnebago, 2:59. 145: Kane VonBonn, CC, maj. dec. Adam Ohnoutka, BN, 12-3.
152: Zander Baker, W-C, dec. Conner Specht, BN, 4-0. 160: Thomas Vrana, BN, def. Jack Pille, O-C, med. forfeit. 170: Lane Vesley, W-C, pinned Tristan Coates, O-C, 1:35. 182: Trent Moudry, BN, pinned Jaramie Elton, CC, 4:44. 195: Levi Villa, CC, pinned Zeriah George, Winnebago, :59. 220: No match. 285: Chantz Ames, LHNE, pinned Deitrick Baker, W-C, 1:37.