Leah Barrett has lived and worked all over the U.S., but this is the first time she’s settled down in Nebraska.
The Wyoming native moved to Norfolk at the end of 2019 to begin her position as the ninth president of Northeast Community College. She is also the first female president in the institution’s history.
Barrett has been on the job for about a month, and a significant challenge so far has been getting acclimated to the area, she said.
“I’ve taken a few day trips, and I have a few more planned,” Barrett said. “It’s really a great opportunity. When you work in higher education, it’s a smaller community than what most people think. So when positions come open, you learn about the college, and everything I learned about Northeast Community College told me that it was something special.”
With Northeast’s Vision 2020 strategic plan coming to a close, Barrett said she’s looking forward to being part of the next one.
There still has to be several college and community conversations over the next several months before a new plan can be put into place.
“I’m walking into a strategic discussion on how we can create pathways for our students based on what their motivation is and why they’re here,” Barrett said. “We as an institution are studying our policies, processes and procedures to understand barriers that exist that are impeding students’ abilities to reach those goals. That’s a really big project that we’re working on right now, to assess what those processes look like.”
In the meantime, Barrett wants to focus on strengthening educational partnerships, she said. This includes P-12 educators around the college’s 20-county service area, Wayne State College and the University of Nebraska.
Keeping relationships strong with other state institutions is crucial, she said. Besides partnering for programs, Northeast often prepares its students to transition from the college to a four-year institution.
Barrett said Northeast also will be a part of the Northeast Nebraska Growing Together initiative, a plan outlining the proactive transformation of the area’s regional economy and population growth.
“We’re still working out so many specifics, but Northeast Community College will provide a significant role in workforce training (for Growing Together),” Barrett said. “As businesses move into the area, we can provide all types of workforce training, like if people need to be retrained to do a new type of job. (We are) talking about this region as a place where we want people to move to put down roots and to celebrate what it means to grow up in rural America. It’s nice to be joining a community that really wants to talk about that, celebrate it and make it even better.”
Barrett comes to Northeast from the Northern Wyoming Community College District (NWCCD), where she was vice president for student affairs. Before her time in Wyoming, Barrett served other community colleges and universities such as Arizona State University, Boise State University and Valparaiso University since first entering higher education in 1992.
She earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in business administration from the University of Wyoming and her doctorate in executive leadership from St. John Fisher College in Rochester, New York.
Barrett moved to Norfolk with her husband, Doug, and two sons, Sean and Finnian.
“So my husband and I came out (around Labor Day), just to spend a weekend in the community to learn more about it and we really enjoyed our visit and found people extremely friendly, sincere and authentic,” Barrett said. “We were looking for a rural community that maybe wasn’t remote, something that had proximity to larger cities but definitely had the small-town feel. There is something special about small towns. It felt very warm and welcoming, and the people just have proved that even more.”
Steve Anderson, chairman of the Northeast Community College Board of Governors, said the transition between presidents has been positive and smooth. The previous president, Michael Chipps, retired in May 2019 after seven years on the job. Barrett was chosen among 63 candidates and was hired last fall.
“Dr. Barrett has had numerous meetings with other higher education institutions in the state and open houses to welcome students,” Anderson said. “She is very well-received in the community and college community, she’s very enthusiastic and energetic and has a great vision for higher education and the community college as a whole.”
Barrett said her favorite part as president has been meeting a variety of people in the community, and she looks forward to meeting more stakeholders.
“I’m a very social person, so it’s been really fun to hear the stories of people’s experience at or with Northeast Community College,” Barrett said. “So many people have come to school here. So many people have a story. That has been fun, to know that I’m joining a community that loves its community college.”