What was supposed to be one final go-around on the gridiron quickly turned into a nightmare for Dillon Barnes.
The senior from Norfolk Catholic was ready to contribute to the Knights as a running back and a linebacker. However, in the team’s season-opening loss to Albion Boone Central, Barnes tore his ACL, MCL and both of his menisci.
It was a shock for a player who, up to that point in his career, had never dealt with a serious injury.
“I’ve always brushed it off and got back up,” he said. “I knew going into it, that it was going to be tough and full of pain, and it was.”
That pain showed itself the first week following surgery. Barnes said he felt pain constantly and had to be extremely careful with even the simplest day-to-day activities.
Shortly thereafter, he spent six months rehabbing at Spier Physical Therapy in Norfolk.
“Everyone was very nice and helped me the best they could,” Barnes said. “At the start, some things were harder than others, but I got the hang of it.”
Once his six months were over, he spent the next three working out on his own.
Even without being able to contribute on Friday nights, Barnes remained involved in the efforts of a team that, after losing to Boone Central, won its next 11 en route to the Class C2 state championship game. There the Knights lost to Fremont Archbishop Bergan.
Throughout the season, Barnes worked with running backs and linebackers, giving pointers on how to improve.
“It meant so much to me that I could still be a part of the team and help out my teammates,” he said. “Our team chemistry is like no other. We are one family of brothers.
“It felt good to be back at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, but I wish I was playing on the field with them.”
Even without much of a senior season on his résumé, Barnes was able to secure a football scholarship to Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell, South Dakota, where he’ll spend time as a linebacker.
Barnes said he still felt he had enough in him to keep playing football beyond high school. What’s more is that it’s at a program that reminds him of his beginnings on West Madison Avenue.
“The environment with their program is great, and it reminded me of my team at Norfolk Catholic.” he said. “Norfolk Catholic has great coaches, great players and a great environment.”
Barnes’ efforts throughout his career were also enough to have him selected for the all-star game on Saturday. However, following an appointment with a doctor's office in Lincoln on Wednesday, it was recommended that he sit out, although he will be good to go for Wesleyan in August.
“It means a lot to me that I am recognized for all of my hard work throughout the years,” Barnes said. “I am honored to be selected, but I wish I could be more a part of it.”
Regardless of what’s happened, Barnes will forever cherish the time he’s spent as a Knight.
“Freshman year I saw all these amazing athletes go through the school and the football program. Since freshman year I wanted to push myself and my teammates to be one of the best,” he said. “If I was offered the chance to play for Norfolk Catholic for four more years, I would take that chance in a heartbeat.”
THE GAME
The ninth annual Northeast Nebraska All-Star Football Game will kick off on Saturday, June 11, at Veterans Memorial Field at noon.
The Red team will be coached by Troy Evans of Ponca with the White team being led by Kyle Schmidt of Plainview.
The White team leads the all-time series 5-3 and has won each of the past three meetings. Last year, the White team came back from being down 10-0 to win 17-10 on a touchdown pass with less than a minute remaining.
Eight of the players on both rosters played in one of the state championship games in November. Red quarterback Zaiden Bernie and lineman Carlos Vargas led Winnebago to the All-Nations Conference championship in November, its first in school history.