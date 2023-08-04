I officially made my contribution to the $774-plus million “fund” amassed by the “Barbie” movie industry.
And I’m glad I did — although not quite everything about the movie was, in my opinion, pink and rosy.
I’ll begin by saying that baby dolls were more my thing than Barbie dolls when I was a kid. Cheryl, a blond cutie, was my favorite doll — until I cut her hair and realized that it wouldn’t grow back. Still, I loved her. Barbies were just a short blip in my childhood, and I had only one or two — no convertible or dreamhouse or any other major investment like that.
Regardless, I wanted to see the movie as soon as I heard about it. Why? Because it’s completely fun and imaginative to think of Barbie leaving her make-believe land and venturing into the real world. And because Barbie is all about pink — and I’m all about the glorification of pink. “Barbie” has elevated all rose-hued things to superstar status, so I’m finally (albeit accidentally trendy.)
In most ways, the movie doesn’t disappoint. The depiction of Barbie Land is so humorously clever in the fact that there is a real person playing a Barbie doll and interacting with all the pretend facets of Barbie Land, such as cups that have only pretend drinks in them.
When Margot Robbie, who plays the main Barbie in the movie, takes off her shoes and is standing on tiptoes to mimic the impossibly arched feet that are the permanent status of Barbie doll feet — well, that is just genius. The inclusion of numerous versions (some recalled) of Barbie and Ken dolls (and even the pet dog who poops jelly beans) is a sentimental trip through Barbie doll history. And, of course, there is a satisfying amount of pink.
Likewise, with Barbie and Ken entering and interacting with reality (and some of the uglier sides of humanity) on the other side of Barbie Land — many brilliant moments ensue.
The one aspect of the movie about which I wasn’t exactly tickled pink, though, was the way in which a metaphorical high-heeled, pointy-toed shoe was used to shove feminism down the audience’s throat.
Don’t get me wrong — I’m not against the feminism movement. And I’m not against “Barbie” pushing (but not shoving) feminism. In fact, some of the subtle feminist undertones (and overtones) were supremely clever. For example, the fact that Ken played second fiddle to Barbie and was basically a mere accessory for her was not only a reflection of how most young girls (the ones that I know, anyway) play with the actual Barbie, but also a creatively subtle dig at men.
But in some places, the movie digressed into whole — very long! — speeches by characters about the importance of women empowering themselves.
As most people know, the Barbie doll has a somewhat tortured image of being a bad role model for young girls because of her unrealistic body proportions. Supposedly, young girls look at Barbie dolls — at least the traditional ones, the ones before Mattel’s introduction of diverse body types — and think to themselves, “I need to look like this in order to have any worth.”
So, perhaps a feminist theme to resurrect Barbie’s image and to drive home a point is not only nice, but also possibly necessary. But those empowerment speeches — well, if I wanted to hear a speech, I’d go to a rally.
Instead, I went to a movie for entertainment. And, mostly, it delivered — in a delightful pink package.
