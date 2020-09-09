Bankruptcies for Sept. 2 (copy)

The following area bankruptcies were filed in U.S. Court, District of Nebraska. Reprinted by permission from the Daily Record of Omaha.
— Kelsey AnneMarie Carroll; Long Pine (Chapter 7).
The following court information includes marriage licenses, domestic cases filed, criminal judgments, felony cases bound over to district court, criminal cases, civil case judgments, city ordinance violations and speeding and other violations.
Each school year is a new beginning, from taking harder classes and trying new activities, to making new friends.
Sometimes, life just is not fair. Clarkson/Leigh, and preseason Super Six running back Tommy McEvoy, learned that the hard way.
Lots of people have used Zoom on their phone or computer in the last few months.
In a battle of the unbeatens, Class C No. 1 Lutheran High Northeast defeated No. 2 Norfolk Catholic on Tuesday, 25-23, 20-25, 25-23, 25-16, at the Norfolk Catholic Activities Center.
COVID 19 has shocked the world, disrupting the routine of nations across the vast globe as cases continue spreading like wild fire, leaving devastation in its wake. There isn’t a day that goes by that we don’t see the deep impact it has made, the pandemic has effected everyone in some way, s…
If I woke up tomorrow morning and someone told me there was a vaccine for COVID-19, I am not sure how I would feel. After seven months of dealing with this pandemic, I have gotten used to living the way we do. Sitting miles away from my friends in school, wearing masks and washing my hands t…
A Northeast Nebraska native has caused a tremor in national politics.
