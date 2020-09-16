Bankruptcies for Sept. 16

The following area bankruptcies were filed in U.S. Court, District of Nebraska. Reprinted by permission from the Daily Record of Omaha.
— Allen Anton Gilbert; KaSandra Renee Gilbert, also known as KaSandra Renee Gillis, Ainsworth (Chapter 7).
Access all content on our website for $4.99 per month
Access all content on our website for one day
* For limited time receive the second day free
Northeast/North Central Nebraska’s most trusted, comprehensive, and timely news source
The following area bankruptcies were filed in U.S. Court, District of Nebraska. Reprinted by permission from the Daily Record of Omaha.
— Allen Anton Gilbert; KaSandra Renee Gilbert, also known as KaSandra Renee Gillis, Ainsworth (Chapter 7).
The following area bankruptcies were filed in U.S. Court, District of Nebraska. Reprinted by permission from the Daily Record of Omaha.
A much-anticipated battle of unbeatens failed to live up to its billing on Tuesday as Class C No. 1 Lutheran High Northeast cruised past Class C No. 7 O'Neill 25-8, 25-8, 25-17 at the Andrews Activity Center on the Lutheran High campus.
In a match that was close and full of momentum swings, the Lincoln North Star Navigators were able to hold off the Norfolk Panthers in four sets 25-20, 25-22, 22-25 and 25-23.
It’s all about the customers and employees.
Class D appeared to have a balanced slew of teams at the top entering the season.
Norfolk’s offense took awhile to show up, but its arrival allowed the Panthers improve to 15-4 on the season with a pair of wins against 7-9 Fremont.
A common question going around is, “Do you wear a mask on a regular basis?” My standpoint on this question varies. Personally for myself, I choose when the “right” situations come to wear a mask. I also believe that people should choose whether they want to wear masks or not. Therefore, I do…
Masks are a huge topic of debate right now, especially when it comes to whether we should have a mandate or not. I, for one, feel like at this point in time we do need a mask mandate. A mask mandate forces people to have to wear them places. Along with having this mandate, I feel that masks …
The bell rings and school is out. Everyone gets their hands spritzed with hand sanitizer, and then they’re gone. The once socially- distanced students begin to file out of the classrooms in herds, meeting up with their friend groups for practice. The murmurings in the hall sound excited, fea…
-