Bankruptcies for Oct. 14, 2020

The following area bankruptcies were filed in U.S. Court, District of Nebraska. Reprinted by permission from the Daily Record of Omaha.
Jessica Leigh English, also known as Jessica L. English, Beemer (Chapter 7).
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Access all content on our website for $5.99 per month
Access all content on our website for one day
* For limited time receive the second day free
Verify you have a print subscription to get free digital access to our website
Northeast/North Central Nebraska’s most trusted, comprehensive, and timely news source
...RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR IN EASTERN NEBRASKA AND WESTERN IOWA... * AFFECTED AREA...IN NEBRASKA, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 011 KNOX, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 012 CEDAR, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 016 ANTELOPE, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 017 PIERCE, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 018 WAYNE AND FIRE WEATHER ZONE 031 MADISON. * WINDS...NORTHWEST 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 40 TO 50 MPH. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AS LOW AS 20 TO 25 PERCENT. * IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL LIKELY DISPLAY EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR, SPREAD RAPIDLY AND BE VERY DIFFICULT TO CONTROL. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW, OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. &&
The following area bankruptcies were filed in U.S. Court, District of Nebraska. Reprinted by permission from the Daily Record of Omaha.
Jessica Leigh English, also known as Jessica L. English, Beemer (Chapter 7).
The following court information includes marriage licenses, domestic cases filed, criminal judgments, felony cases bound over to district court, criminal cases, civil case judgments, city ordinance violations and speeding and other violations.
The following area bankruptcies were filed in U.S. Court, District of Nebraska. Reprinted by permission from the Daily Record of Omaha.
Columbus Lakeview, the No. 5 team in Class C1 according to the Omaha World-Herald, took five grueling sets to hand Class C2 No. 1 Lutheran High Northeast its first loss of the year on Tuesday, 19-25, 25-21, 27-25, 27-29, 15-11, at Lutheran High's Andrews Activity Center.
Over the past four years, Norfolk senior Kylie Ehnes-Blume has finished her season competing at the Class A girls state golf tournament at the Norfolk Country Cub.
It only seems like forever since Humphrey St. Francis celebrated a perfect 13-0 season capped by a 70-16 destruction of Pleasanton in last year’s Class D2 state championship game.
Libraries began as storehouses of information, but they were not open to just anyone. It took a long time until the first public library in the United States was established.
Ah, homecoming. Maybe one of the most exciting and jovial weeks in the entire school year. Amidst COVID concerns, though, some of the most fun aspects of homecoming week are not happening, at least in my school. Rather than having the traditional homecoming week, pep rallies, coronation, and…
While Elkhorn Valley did decide to proceed with homecoming festivities this year, they were a bit different from years prior. For one, both the homecoming game and dance were scheduled for Friday, Aug. 28. This was quite a leap from most years when the homecoming game occurred on a Friday ni…
Our student council has been prepping for the Homecoming dance that is scheduled for Oct. 10. Fortunately, due to the small population of our school, we are able to carry out the usual homecoming festivities with only a few changes being made.