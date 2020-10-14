NDN bankruptcy

The following area bankruptcies were filed in U.S. Court, District of Nebraska. Reprinted by permission from the Daily Record of Omaha.

Jessica Leigh English, also known as Jessica L. English, Beemer (Chapter 7).

Tags

In other news

Court list for Oct. 14, 2020

Court list for Oct. 14, 2020

The following court information includes marriage licenses, domestic cases filed, criminal judgments, felony cases bound over to district court, criminal cases, civil case judgments, city ordinance violations and speeding and other violations. 

Bankruptcies for Oct. 14, 2020

Bankruptcies for Oct. 14, 2020

The following area bankruptcies were filed in U.S. Court, District of Nebraska. Reprinted by permission from the Daily Record of Omaha.

+8
Lakeview hands Lutheran High its first loss

Lakeview hands Lutheran High its first loss

Columbus Lakeview, the No. 5 team in Class C1 according to the Omaha World-Herald, took five grueling sets to hand Class C2 No. 1 Lutheran High Northeast its first loss of the year on Tuesday, 19-25, 25-21, 27-25, 27-29, 15-11, at Lutheran High's Andrews Activity Center.

Continuing the tradition

Continuing the tradition

Libraries began as storehouses of information, but they were not open to just anyone. It took a long time until the first public library in the United States was established. 

Memories still to be made

Ah, homecoming. Maybe one of the most exciting and jovial weeks in the entire school year. Amidst COVID concerns, though, some of the most fun aspects of homecoming week are not happening, at least in my school. Rather than having the traditional homecoming week, pep rallies, coronation, and…

Circumstances don’t stop students from enjoying their homecoming

While Elkhorn Valley did decide to proceed with homecoming festivities this year, they were a bit different from years prior. For one, both the homecoming game and dance were scheduled for Friday, Aug. 28. This was quite a leap from most years when the homecoming game occurred on a Friday ni…

Bring on homecoming night

Our student council has been prepping for the Homecoming dance that is scheduled for Oct. 10. Fortunately, due to the small population of our school, we are able to carry out the usual homecoming festivities with only a few changes being made.