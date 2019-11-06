Bankruptcies for Nov. 6

The following area bankruptcies were filed in U.S. Court, District of Nebraska. Reprinted by permission from the Daily Record of Omaha.
— Vicki Lynn Pacas, also known as Vicki L. Pacas, Wahoo (Chapter 7).
— Stacy Lee Schenk, also known as Stacy L. Schenk, Wayne (Chapter 13).
— Kenneth Raymond Hoffmann, Oakland (Chapter 13).
— Peter John Costello, Wahoo (Chapter 7).
— Shawn Eugene Messerlie, also known as Shawn E. Messerlie; Amanda K. Messerlie, also known as Amanda K. Denker, also known as Amanda Denker, Leigh (Chapter 13).