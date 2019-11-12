Bankruptcies for Nov. 13

NDN bankruptcy

The following area bankruptcies were filed in U.S. Court, District of Nebraska. Reprinted by permission from the Daily Record of Omaha.

— Sonya M. Cheney, also known as Sonya Cheney, also known as Sonya Marie Cheney, Norfolk (Chapter 13).

— Robert Louis Throener, also known as Robert L. Throener, Oakland (Chapter 13).

—Chad Ray Naber, formerly doing business as Naber’s Locked and Loaded Inc., formerly doing business as Naber’s Truck & Equipment, formerly doing business as CRN Properties, doing business as C&H Repair, Pamela Renee Naber, formerly known as Pamela R. Cline, formerly known as Pamela R. Long, Valentine, (Chapter 7).

