Bankruptcies for Nov. 25, 2020

The following area bankruptcies were filed in U.S. Court, District of Nebraska. Reprinted by permission from the Daily Record of Omaha.
— Gary Allen Kallhoff, also known as Gary Kallhoff, also known as Gary A. Kallhoff, doing business as Nine Mile Repair; Patricia Ann Kallhoff, also known as Patricia A. Kallhoff, also known as Patricia Kallhoff, Bloomfield (Chapter 7).
— Knecht Enterprise Inc, also known as Knecht Enterprises Inc., Winnebago (Chapter 12).
— Robert W. Orr, also known as Robert William Orr, also known as Bob William Orr, Pilger (Chapter 7).