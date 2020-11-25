Bankruptcies for Nov. 25, 2020

NDN bankruptcy

The following area bankruptcies were filed in U.S. Court, District of Nebraska. Reprinted by permission from the Daily Record of Omaha.

— Gary Allen Kallhoff, also known as Gary Kallhoff, also known as Gary A. Kallhoff, doing business as Nine Mile Repair; Patricia Ann Kallhoff, also known as Patricia A. Kallhoff, also known as Patricia Kallhoff, Bloomfield (Chapter 7).

— Knecht Enterprise Inc, also known as Knecht Enterprises Inc., Winnebago (Chapter 12).

— Robert W. Orr, also known as Robert William Orr, also known as Bob William Orr, Pilger (Chapter 7).

Making one last college tour

I’m not sure how many college visits we’ve made over the years - dozens I suppose, as five different kids tried to decide where to start their post high school education. We’ve eaten a lot of free meals in a lot of college cafeterias.

+2
Back to back deer makes for double the fun

The pandemic shook things up for deer hunters this year. Unit tags sold out quickly and my husband, Led, and I ended up purchasing a last-minute statewide buck tag for him and a river antlerless tag for myself.

Christmas is a prominent holiday

It is impossible to dispute that Christmas is among the most prominent holidays in the world. Ninety-three percent of Americans celebrated Christmas in 2019. It is second only to New Years in being the most widely celebrated holiday on Earth. Therefore, it is no surprise that businesses, lar…

Wait until after Thanksgiving

Within Norfolk, I have seen both Halloween and Christmas decorations in stores simultaneously. Christmas cannot start until after Thanksgiving! My family’s tradition is to have fall decorations up until the weekend after Thanksgiving. After that, the house turns into a winter wonderland. Tre…

Christmas in the fall

Well, we are finally nearing the end of October and the beginning of November, and you know what that means — Christmas. Even though the end of October is generally associated with Halloween, it seems stores are putting out Christmas merchandise earlier and earlier each year.