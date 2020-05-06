Bankruptcies for May 6, 2020

NDN bankruptcy

The following area bankruptcies were filed in U.S. Court, District of Nebraska. Reprinted by permission from the Daily Record of Omaha.

— David Allen Schild Sr., also known as David A. Schild; Ashley Nicole Schild, also known as Ashley N. Schild, Lyons (Chapter 7).

— Cathleen Marie Duncan, Valentine (Chapter 7).

— Jeremy Scott Ritter, also known as Jeremy S. Ritter; Cheree LeAnne Ritter, formerly known as Cheree LeAnne Hytrek, also known as Cheree L. Ritter, Tekamah (Chapter 7).

— Mindy Ann Cech, formerly known as Ann Flores, Schuyler (Chapter 7).

