The following area bankruptcies were filed in U.S. Court, District of Nebraska. Reprinted by permission from the Daily Record of Omaha.

— Patricia Ann Gollinger, Oakland (Chapter 13).

— Roberto Abraham Andrade, Madison (Chapter 7).

Adjusting to life with COVID-19

Everyone has a different COVID-19 life. Ours includes a 16-year-old Lutheran High Northeast student who pops out of bed at 7:50 a.m. to eat a quick bagel and be available on her laptop for roll call at 8 a.m.

Bankruptcies for March 25, 2020

No one is an object

As you might have seen recently in the news Harvey Weinstein has been found guilty of a criminal sexual act in the first degree and third-degree rape. This man, if you can even call him that, is not the first celebrity to be convicted of something similar. Hollywood today covers up so many s…

Movement does not include victims of the Hollywood casting couch

There has always been a concept of the casting couch used by many men and women with power in Hollywood film. Actors and actresses are conned into this unaddressed issue all the time. However, these victims typically do not address the crimes until they have successfully climbed the social l…

#MeToo could die out soon

Editor’s note: The following story was wrote before Harvey Weinstien’s sentencing on March 11 where he received 23 years in prison.