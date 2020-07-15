Bankruptcies for July 15, 2020

The following area bankruptcies were filed in U.S. Court, District of Nebraska. Reprinted by permission from the Daily Record of Omaha.
— Sheila D. Reynolds, Pierce (Chapter 7).
— Christine Elizabeth Benson, also known as Christine E. Benson, Pierce (Chapter 7).
— Anthony David Schnoor, also known as Tony Schnoor, also known as Anthony D. Schnoor, also known as Westphalen, also known as Rene L. Schnoor, Scribner (Chapter 7).
— Gregory A. Anthony, formerly doing business as Sandhills Ice; Tina L. Anthony, Valentine (Chapter 7).