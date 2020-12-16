Bankruptcies for Dec. 16

The following area bankruptcies were filed in U.S. Court, District of Nebraska. Reprinted by permission from the Daily Record of Omaha.
— Andrew James Nelson; Jessica Denee Nelson, formerly known as Jessica Denee Hawk, Tilden (Chapter 7).
— Jenice Helene Lanphear, also known as Jenice H. Lanphear, also known as Jenice Lanphear, Norfolk (Chapter 7).
— Travis Matthew Bull, Norfolk (Chapter 7).