The following area bankruptcies were filed in U.S. Court, District of Nebraska. Reprinted by permission from the Daily Record of Omaha.

— Andrew James Nelson; Jessica Denee Nelson, formerly known as Jessica Denee Hawk, Tilden (Chapter 7).

— Jenice Helene Lanphear, also known as Jenice H. Lanphear, also known as Jenice Lanphear, Norfolk (Chapter 7).

— Travis Matthew Bull, Norfolk (Chapter 7).

Bankruptcies for Dec. 16

The following area bankruptcies were filed in U.S. Court, District of Nebraska. Reprinted by permission from the Daily Record of Omaha.

St. Mary's overpowers Neligh-Oakdale

NELIGH — What most thought would be an exciting early-season showdown between two of the top teams in the Niobrara Valley Conference quickly turned into a one-sided contest as O'Neill St. Mary's opened with a 13-0 run en route to a 67-33 win over previously undefeated Neligh-Oakdale.

Timeless traditions

Christmas season is one of my family’s favorite times of the year. All the Christmas festivities, and food especially, are what my family looks forward to. Although we don’t have very many traditions, there are a few we do every year.

Anticipating the holidays

The holiday season is something I look forward to every year with great joy and anticipation. There is an aura surrounding the end of autumn and the beginning of winter that thrills and warms my soul. My holiday traditions are concretely rooted in family time. Thanksgiving always takes place…

Christmas story comes to life

Volunteers from the four Missouri Synod Lutheran Churches in Norfolk braved Sunday’s blustery weather to help tell the story of Jesus’ birth to hundreds of Northeast Nebraskans.