Bankruptcies for April 29, 2020

The following area bankruptcies were filed in U.S. Court, District of Nebraska. Reprinted by permission from the Daily Record of Omaha.

— Amanda Dell Oliver, West Point (Chapter 7).

— Jim Audra King, also known as Jimmie Audra King; Karolyn Kay King, Long Pine (Chapter 7).

— Jennifer Vonheeder, also known as Jenna Vonheeder, doing business as Men’s Hair Studio, Ainsworth (Chapter 7).

